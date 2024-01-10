Robert Kiyosaki, 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author, Says: 'Rich Don't Work For Money – The People Getting Screwed Today Are The Poor Middle Class'

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki presents a compelling view on financial literacy that distinguishes the wealthy from the less affluent. His key principle is that the rich do not work for money in the conventional sense. Instead, they focus on acquiring assets and building wealth through strategic investments and business ventures.

In a TikTok post from December 2022, Kiyosaki emphasized this concept in an interview, saying, “If you read Rich Dad, Poor Dad, rich dad’s lesson No. 1 — rich don’t work for money. He went on to say, “The people that are being screwed today are the poor middle class because they work for money.”

He said he believes that the rich are adept at navigating economic challenges, seeing them as opportunities to acquire undervalued assets and invest in innovation. In contrast, those in poverty often exacerbate their situation by incurring more debt.

Kiyosaki’s philosophy centers around the idea of working to learn, not just to earn. He argues that true financial success comes from developing financial intelligence, a mindset that helped him transition from an employee to an entrepreneur. This shift in focus from earning a paycheck to acquiring knowledge and skills is pivotal in achieving financial freedom.

One of Kiyosaki’s notable quotes is, “If you're an entrepreneur and you're going to be a big entrepreneur, leadership skills and communication skills are more important than a law degree." This statement underscores his belief that success in entrepreneurship hinges more on personal abilities like leadership and communication than on formal education.

Another critical aspect of Kiyosaki’s teaching is the emphasis on cash flow rather than paychecks. He advocates for building assets that generate consistent income, like real estate, which offers more financial stability and control over income. This approach contrasts with the traditional model of trading time for money in a job.

Kiyosaki also highlights the tax benefits of owning a business and investing in real estate. He explains how entrepreneurs can leverage deductions and write-offs to lower taxable income and how real estate investments offer additional tax savings.

His philosophy encourages a shift from the traditional mindset of working for money to a focus on building businesses, acquiring assets and leveraging financial and tax strategies. This approach, he said, leads to true financial freedom and stability, diverging from the cycle of dependency on paychecks and job security. The underlying message is to cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset and focus on making money work for you, rather than the other way around.

Image: Screenshot from Rich Dad Radio Show on YouTube

