Robert Kiyosaki Of 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Says Poor People Are 'Greedy And Entitled' — Not The Wealthy — 'For Anyone Who Believes That The World Owes Them A Living, They're Not Welcome In My World'

Robert Kiyosaki, a name synonymous with financial wisdom and controversy, has long championed the power of debt as a wealth-building tool.

Known for his claim that his rich status stems from being a “debtor,” Kiyosaki’s strategies revolve around leveraging debt to acquire assets that increase cash flow. His honesty and unpredictability have captivated audiences worldwide, making his insights eagerly anticipated.

In a passionate outburst on Facebook dated April 3, 2017, Kiyosaki addressed a grievance that strikes a chord with his core teachings. “This really burns me up,” he begins, signaling frustration with a common but misguided complaint he encounters: The rich are to blame for the financial woes of the less affluent. Kiyosaki challenges this narrative head-on, criticizing the tendency to vilify wealth and success.

He zeroes in on the irony of accusing the rich of greed, pointing out that it’s often those who are struggling financially who harbor resentment and entitlement. Kiyosaki argues that such people misconstrue their lack of wealth as a virtue while simultaneously expecting the wealthy to solve their problems through taxes or direct financial support.

“It’s backwards,” Kiyosaki said, dismantling the argument with his characteristic bluntness. He criticizes the entitlement mentality, suggesting that it’s not the wealthy who are “greedy” but those who demand unearned wealth redistribution.

In the post, he states, "In my experience, a lot of poor people are more "greedy" than rich people. Many poor people insist that the rich should pay all the taxes, the government should take care of them, they deserve a higher salary for doing the bare minimum at work, wealth should be "redistributed" (meaning they get money that someone else earned). Poor people criticize the rich for being ‘privileged.' Well, I would go so far as to criticize anyone who feels that way as being ‘entitled!'"

Highlighting the generosity of the affluent, Kiyosaki points to Bill Gates as a prime example. Gates has donated 32% of his net worth, a gesture of philanthropy that dwarfs the contributions of average households. This, Kiyosaki argues, exemplifies the true spirit of wealth: the ability to make a significant impact.

Kiyosaki’s message is clear: Wealth is not about hoarding but about the opportunity to give back and effect change. He contrasts this with the mindset of those seeking handouts, challenging the notion that the rich are the greedy ones.

“For those who want to keep blaming others for why they’re not where they want to be – I’m not here to change their minds,” Kiyosaki states, drawing a line in the sand. His closing remark, “For anyone who believes that the world owes them a living, they're not welcome in my world,” serves as a reminder of his philosophy: Success comes to those who work for it, not to those who wait for it to be handed to them.

Robert Kiyosaki Of 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Says Poor People Are 'Greedy And Entitled' — Not The Wealthy — 'For Anyone Who Believes That The World Owes Them A Living, They're Not Welcome In My World'

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.