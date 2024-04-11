Robert Kiyosaki Of 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Says, 'The Only Thing Coming Down In Price Is Fentanyl' And Compares Biden To A Drug Dealer

“Rich Dad Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki voiced strong criticism of economic policies under President Joe Biden's economic policies, calling the term Bidenomics a joke in an April 8 post on X.

Kiyosaki, known for his financial advice and warnings about impending economic downturns, did not hold back in his critique. He stated, “BIDENOMICS is a joke. INFLATION eating American families alive. The only product coming down in price is FENTANYL. Thank you, Mr. President. When I was a kid we called people like you ‘Pusher Man’ not ‘President.'”

Kiyosaki has warned of a looming recession and the devaluation of the dollar, advising people to invest in gold, silver and Bitcoin. He attributes his wealth to being $1.2 billion in debt, using this leverage to acquire assets that generate income, such as his ownership of 12,000 properties. His perspective on the economy and investment strategies has made him a controversial figure, praised by some for his bold strategies while criticized by others for his sometimes alarmist views.

Don't Miss:

Reports from Fox Business indicate that wage growth has struggled to keep pace with inflation throughout much of Biden’s term. The average hourly pay today is lower than it was in January 2021, suggesting that despite job growth, Americans are not feeling wealthier.

NBC News highlights that, on paper, the U.S. economy appears strong. The unemployment rate has remained under 4% for an extended period, a feat not seen since the 1960s, and stock markets are hitting all-time highs. The economy continues to create jobs, presenting an optimistic outlook for some.

Trending

Want To Grow Your Wealth Passively? These High-Yield Real Estate Notes Might Be Your Holy Grail

Story continues

However, the rise in average prices by more than 20% since the onset of the pandemic has significantly impacted Americans’ perceptions of the cost of living, with many feeling the pinch of increased prices across a wide range of goods and services, including housing.

Kiyosaki’s criticism of the Biden administration’s economic policies adds to the debate over the state of the U.S. economy, inflation and how best to navigate the financial challenges many Americans face. His comments reflect a broader concern over economic policies and their direct impact on American families, highlighting a divide in opinions on the health and direction of the nation’s economy.

Read Next:

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Robert Kiyosaki Of 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Says, 'The Only Thing Coming Down In Price Is Fentanyl' And Compares Biden To A Drug Dealer originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.