Robert Kiyosaki: Save Your Financial Future With This Investment

On a recent episode of his YouTube channel, money guru Robert Kiyosaki raised some interesting points about building a secure financial future.

On the show, the money maven says he cringes every time he’s told by some kid that they’re doing as they’re told and buying real estate. He says he generally tells them that he recommended real estate 20 years ago but that now it’s going down. He advocated for putting your money into silver and gold instead.

“America today is the biggest debtor nation in history. We cannot print any more money,” Kiyosake argued. “Our country is broke.”

Similarly, he expressed his views to his over 2.4 million followers on X (formerly Twitter) with a post urging people to “Get out of FAKE money system. Get into gold, silver, Bitcoin now…before it’s too late.”

Here’s some other money advice Kiyosaki has imparted to build up your financial future.

Retire Well by Investing In Cash-Flowing Assets — Not Savings

Kiyosaki is not a fan of the traditional view of saving up a sizable “nest egg.” Instead, he believes in stocking up on cash-flowing assets that will provide a steady financial stream long into the future.

“By purchasing and saving cash-flowing assets, you could build a pipeline of cash flow for life — a pipeline that would produce cash in good times and bad, in market booms and market crashes,” he explained to blogger Jeff Rose in a post on DailyFinance.

“Your cash flow would increase automatically with inflation and, at the same time, allow you to pay less in taxes. [This] means your standard of living does not have to decrease, but can actually increase.”

Diversifying Your Assets Is Key

When it comes down to investing for the long-haul, Kiyosaki gives some advice for people looking to get out of the rat race.

“I’d suggest looking at the various asset classes and deciding what interests you. In my opinion, I like to see income coming in from all the asset classes — business, paper assets, commodities and real estate,” he told GOBankingRates in 2023. “That’s true ‘diversification’ of your assets, and a safety net that’s a way of hedging your ‘bets’ in any one investment arena or sector. Business can be a small business you own and plan to grow or sell. Commodities can be silver or gold coins. Paper assets can be a few shares in a stock that interests you — because having skin in the game, even if it’s just a little bit, will heighten your awareness related to markets, trends and money. Rental real estate is a way to use debt (good debt that your tenants pay) for both leverage, cash flow and possibly capital gains. Bottom line: You need a plan. Start small. Learn along the way. Keep learning.”

Treat Paying Yourself as a Bill

For most people, paying themselves only comes after they make sure to pay off their other bills, but according to Kiyosaki, this is the wrong approach. Instead, he advocates for paying yourself as a priority akin to any of your other monthly bills.

“Most people use their budget as a plan to become poor or middle class rather than to become rich,” he wrote on GOBankingRates. “My budget is a plan to become rich. You have to make a surplus an expense.”

Use Your Ideas as Your Top Investment Strategy

In one of Kiyosaki’s most controversial takes, he makes the case that you don’t in fact need money for investing, you need ideas.

“I’m often asked how to start investing with little or no money,” he wrote on Facebook. “Please hear this as this is the hardest thing for people to understand: You do NOT invest with money! You invest with your mind! No matter what the field, your biggest asset is your mind. Once you have knowledge, you find deals, find your team and use other people’s money. You sell the deal and your team to get investment money.”

Do Your Homework, Measure the Risk

If you want to be rich, you can’t rely on the dollar alone. On his site, Kiyosaki is a firm proponent of investing in assets that can hedge against inflation.

“Commodities such as gold and silver have a world market that transcends national borders, politics, religions and race. A person may not like someone else’s religion, but he’ll accept his gold.”

To be rich, he advises, you have to start thinking like you’re rich, and that means to quit chasing the dollar.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Robert Kiyosaki: Save Your Financial Future With This Investment