U.S. markets close in 2 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,808.67
    -20.58 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,084.70
    -156.86 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,284.56
    -68.67 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,739.25
    -10.26 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.48
    -1.05 (-1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.70
    -6.40 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    -0.36 (-1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0635
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8680
    +0.0080 (+0.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2045
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1380
    +0.7090 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,653.63
    -29.44 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.55
    -0.57 (-0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.19
    +24.18 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,340.50
    -107.37 (-0.41%)
     

ROBERT L. JOHNSON, FOUNDER OF THE RLJ COMPANIES AND CHAIRMAN OF PORTABILITY SERVICES NETWORK LAUDS CONGRESS FOR INCLUDING AUTO PORTABILITY IN THE SECURE 2.O ACT OF 2022 - AS PART OF THE OMNIBUS SPENDING BILL

·5 min read

Development and Adoption of the Auto Portability Solution Has Taken Over a Decade; Auto Portability is now Poised to Deliver Greatly Improved Retirement Savings Outcomes to Millions of America's Under-Served and Under-Saved Workers

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bi-partisan Congress today supported the longtime efforts of Robert L. Johnson, founder of The RLJ Companies and Chairman of Portability Services Network (PSN) and Retirement Clearinghouse (RCH), by passing legislation that codifies auto portability. Auto Portability is the routine, standardized, and automated movement of an employee's retirement saving account balance (under $5000) from the retirement plan of their former employer into an active account in their current employer's plan. Retirement Clearinghouse developed the technology and created the intellectual property to power auto portability, which makes it easy for American workers to move and consolidate their 401(k) account at the point they change jobs.

The RLJ Companies Logo
The RLJ Companies Logo

"I am pleased that this Congress codified auto portability and thereby recognized the value and importance this plan feature delivers to address the retirement security needs of so many underserved Americans," said Johnson. "I am particularly grateful to Senators Tim Scott (R-SC) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) for their support in advancing auto portability through this Congress. I also want to thank Marc Morial, President & CEO of the National Urban League and Derrick Johnson, President & CEO of the NAACP for their leadership and being early, vocal supporters of auto portability. As the leading National organizations respectively focused on equality and economic empowerment, they noted that auto portability addresses the retirement savings crisis confronting Black Americans and low-wage workers, ensures a financial infrastructure necessary to maintain economic stability for retirement savings, and addresses the racial wealth gap," Johnson concluded.

Cashing out has typically been an easier option than moving balances from one Plan to another, leading 31% of job changers to cash out of their savings within one year of their job change. Approximately $92 billion in savings leaves the U.S. retirement system every year because Americans who change jobs prematurely cash out their workplace retirement accounts and pay taxes and penalties on those cash-outs.

The Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI) estimates that if auto Portability was broadly adopted, over the course of a 40-year period, an additional $1.5 trillion in savings would be preserved in the U.S. retirement system, including $619 billion for 67 million Black and minority workers, and $365 billion for 42 million women participants of all ethnicities.

In October 2022, Johnson announced that Retirement Clearinghouse joined forces with three of the Nation's largest 401(k) recordkeepers, Alight, Fidelity®, and Vanguard, to form Portability Services Network (PSN). Portability Services Network's auto portability solution will be to connect workplace retirement plan recordkeepers and the plan sponsors they serve to deliver auto portability. PSN will act as a clearinghouse for automatically locating a participant's active workplace retirement account from their prior employer's plan and moving their balance into their active account.

The consortium currently represents approximately 43.8 million workers across more than 48,000 employer-sponsored retirement plans, based on data published by Pensions & Investments. Portability Services Network will utilize Retirement Clearinghouse's auto portability solution.

About The RLJ Companies

The RLJ Companies, LLC, founded by Robert L. Johnson, is an innovative business network that provides strategic investments in a diverse portfolio of companies. Within The RLJ Companies portfolio, Johnson owns or holds interests in businesses operating in a publicly traded hotel real estate investment trust (REIT); private equity; 401k fintech services; automobile dealerships; content streaming; and gaming and sports betting. The RLJ Companies is headquartered in Bethesda, MD. Prior to founding The RLJ Companies, Johnson founded Black Entertainment Television (BET). For more information, please visit www.rljcompanies.com.

About Portability Services Network

The Portability Services Network (PSN) is a retirement industry-led utility dedicated to accelerating the nationwide adoption of auto portability to help America's under-served and under-saved workers improve their retirement outcomes. Founded in October 2022, PSN is jointly owned and governed by its member owners, including defined contribution plan recordkeepers representing approximately 43.8 million workers across more than 48,000 employer-sponsored retirement plans, and Retirement Clearinghouse (RCH). As an industry utility, PSN's goal is to deliver auto portability at the lowest cost to participants, with no remuneration to recordkeepers. PSN is expected to be fully operational in the first quarter of 2023, and encourages all recordkeepers to join. To learn more about PSN, email sales@PSN1.com.

About Retirement Clearinghouse

Retirement Clearinghouse, LLC is the leading provider of portability and consolidation services for defined contribution plans, acting as a trusted, unbiased intermediary between plan sponsors, participants, recordkeepers and other parties. Retirement Clearinghouse's integrated financial technology, data and information solutions facilitate automated consolidation of small, redundant accounts for sponsors to improve plan performance, and enable participants, regardless of account balance, to seamlessly transport their retirement savings through every phase of their careers. These solutions include a domestic call center providing specialized assistance designed to enable end-to-end portability and account consolidation; uncashed check services; and the capability to search for lost and missing participants. Retirement Clearinghouse works with more than 34,000 retirement plans and has helped guide over 1.8 million plan participants with more than $28 billion in retirement savings. Retirement Clearinghouse is a portfolio company of The RLJ Companies, founded by Robert L. Johnson. For more information, please visit www.rch1.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-l-johnson-founder-of-the-rlj-companies-and-chairman-of-portability-services-network-lauds-congress-for-including-auto-portability-in-the-secure-2o-act-of-2022--as-part-of-the-omnibus-spending-bill-301710713.html

SOURCE The RLJ Companies

Recommended Stories

  • Southwest will recover after holiday 'kick in the shin,' Moody’s VP says

    Moody’s Senior Vice President Jonathan Root joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss stock performance for Southwest Airlines, investor sentiment, travel restrictions and uncertainty following a post-COVID era, the looming threat of a recession, winter storm Elliot destructions, and the outlook for airlines.

  • Congress just approved 401(k) and IRA changes that affect workers across generations. Here are the key points to know

    Dozens of changes are coming to America's retirement landscape.

  • Workers and retirees are getting some year-end goodies from Washington—and more could be on the way

    As part of a bigger bill to keep the government running, Congress has passed, and President Biden has signed, something called Secure 2.0, which will make it easier for millions of Americans to stash more cash into their workplace retirement plans. Finally, it will make it easier for part-time workers to enroll in an employer’s retirement plan, by requiring plans to automatically enroll workers unless they opt-out. Why should retirement plans be available only to full-time workers?

  • The SECURE 2.0 Act and Your Retirement Savings: Expect to See These Big Changes

    Congress passed the long-awaited SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022 that promises to restructure most Americans' 401(k) plans and change retirement contribution and withdrawal rules to help Americans grow and preserve their nest eggs. The SECURE 2.0 Act came as part … Continue reading → The post The SECURE 2.0 Act and Your Retirement Savings: Expect to See These Big Changes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Doing a Roth Rollover? Beware the 5-Year Rule

    The Roth IRA has been called "the Swiss Army knife" of personal finance because of its flexibility and the tax-free status of its earnings. That's the reason so many retiring workers move to roll their workplace 401(k) accounts into a … Continue reading → The post Doing a Roth Rollover? Beware the 5-Year Rule appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett: It's a Huge Structural Advantage Not to Have a Lot of Money

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has returned a staggering 3,641,614% since its inception in 1965. Those results speak for themselves. By comparison, the S&P 500 has returned 30,209% in the same time frame. A single dollar invested in Berkshire Hathaway in 1965 would have turned into $36,714, while the same dollar invested into the S&P 500 would have returned just $303. But not even Buffett is immune to the law of large numbers. The bigger something gets, the harder it is for it to keep growi

  • Chip glut has prices coming down while ‘chipmakers are hurting’: Analyst

    Futurum Research Principal Analyst Daniel Newman joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on how chipmakers are grappling with a glut of supply following a major shortage throughout the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Ford Motor Company (F) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $11.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.41% move from the prior day.

  • Buy shares of only the strongest companies to make money in 2023, including ‘the kings of cash flow,’ says this five-star fund manager

    The worst may be over for the stock market for this cycle, but many economists see more pain ahead for 2023, including a possible recession that will create poor financial-performance comparisons for companies and send stock prices even lower. Greg Adams, director of quantitative and risk management at fund manager Alger, recommends that investors focus on companies with solid balance sheets and strong cash flow to endure tough times. Alger is based in New York and has $26 billion in assets under management.

  • Down -28.91% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why GameStop (GME) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround

    The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for GameStop (GME) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

  • How Low Can Tesla Stock Go? Analyst Talks 30 A Share

    Tesla investors already lost more than $700 billion on the stock this year. How much more can this S&P 500 stock drop?

  • Here’s What a $1 Million Retirement Looks Like in America

    Once a symbol of extravagant wealth, $1 million is now the retirement-savings goal for millions of Americans. For retirees able to accumulate $1 million in savings, the funds translate into inflation-adjusted income of $40,000 in the first year of a three-decade retirement using the 4% spending rule. With the addition of the average annual Social Security payment for retirees of about $20,000, a $1 million nest egg can replace about 85% of a $70,000 median household income.

  • Alameda Lent Sam Bankman-Fried $546 Million for Robinhood Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried said he and former executive Gary Wang borrowed more than $546 million from Alameda Research to buy a nearly 8% stake in Robinhood Markets Inc, according to court papers. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsAlameda Lent Sam Bankman-Fried $546 Million for Robinhoo

  • Wall Street's 2022 stock market forecasts were way off. Here's what they see in 2023: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

  • Meta and Alphabet Are Losing Their Advertising Throne

    Meta and Alphabet Lose The Advertising Throne It seems that the long-held duopoly ruling the $300 billion advertising market is coming to an end as tech giants are fighting for their piece of the pie. Meta Platform Inc (NASDAQ: META) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) are losing their dominance to Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL). Figures According to Insider Intelligence, this will be the first year since 2014 that these two corporati

  • 2022 killed the cheap money era. Here’s what the next decade has in store

    “I think you occasionally get a turning of the investment and economic age, and we're at one of those now after over a decade of near-zero interest rates,” said George Ball, chairman of Sanders Morris Harris.

  • 'A perfect storm': It's anyone's guess when Tesla stock will stop tanking

    The bottom in Tesla's stock is still being searched for.

  • AMC stock extends losses after reverse stock split announcement

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at AMC shares following comments from CEO Adam Aron and the theater chain's stock outlook.

  • Tesla Fans Keep Buying, Unbowed by the $720 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Even the worst year ever for Tesla Inc. shares hasn’t shaken individual investors’ faith in the electric-vehicle maker and its billionaire chief executive officer, Elon Musk. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsAlameda Lent Sam Bankman-Fried $546 Million for Robinhood StakeChina Covid Surge L

  • Agreement over IKEA's Russia sale could be reached in days, says Moscow

    An agreement over the sale of IKEA's factories in Russia could be reached by the end of this year, Russia's industry minister said on Wednesday, as the Swedish furniture giant seeks to negotiate its exit from the country. IKEA decided to close its shops in Russia after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine in February in what it said was a 'special military operation'. Many other western companies - from energy producers to food and clothing chains - have left Russia.