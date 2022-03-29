U.S. markets closed

Robert L. Wolski, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·2 min read

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert L. Wolski, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his outstanding achievements in the fields of Psychiatry and Addiction Psychiatry.

With over 30 years of medical experience, Dr. Wolski prides himself on providing his patients with the highest quality of care possible utilizing the latest discoveries in psychotherapy and psychopharmacology. He specializes in Intensive Short-Term Dynamic Psychotherapy (ISTDP), a highly focused psychotherapeutic technique to rapidly evaluate and resolve issues of psychological distress not requiring medications, such as loneliness, grief, underachievement of one's potential, and conflicts in relationships. Moreover, ISTDP is a powerful modality with or without medications in treating such psychiatric conditions as anxiety and mood disorders. In addition, Dr. Wolski subspecializes treating substance misuse and dependence, gambling disorders, and other impulse-control conditions related to addiction.

Dr. Wolski graduated with a B.A. from Yale College. He then earned his Medical Degree, in 1989, from the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Chicago, graduating as a member of the prestigious medical honor society Alpha Omega Alpha. He completed his Residency in Psychiatry at The Payne Whitney Psychiatric Clinic of The New York Hospital and two Fellowships in Addiction Psychiatry: a clinical fellowship at the Cornell University Medical Center and a research fellowship at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center and the New York State Psychiatric Institute. He is Board Certified in Psychiatry and Addiction Psychiatry through the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.

Dr. Wolski was the founding unit chief of the inpatient dual diagnosis unit at The Payne Whitney Clinic. He also served as unit chief for the inpatient alcohol unit at the Bellevue Hospital, New York City. He was on the clinical faculty at the New York University School of Medicine for over 20 years, providing resident teaching and supervision both in ISTDP and Addiction Psychiatry, before returning his focus full time to his private psychiatric practice in 2019. He continues to supervise colleagues learning ISTDP.

Dr. Wolski has been a member of various school, regional, and national committees throughout his career, including the Council on Ethical and Judicial Affairs of the American Medical Association. He is a member of the American Psychiatric Association, the American Association of Addiction Psychiatrists, the American Society of Addiction Medicine, the Association of LGBTQ+ Psychiatrists, and the International Experiential Dynamic Therapy Association.

In his free time, Dr. Wolski enjoys attending concerts and plays in NYC, playing the piano, cooking, and spending time with his spouse and two sons, ages 12 and 14.

Media Contact:
Katherine Green
516-825-5634
pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-l-wolski-md-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301512243.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

