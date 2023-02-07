Robert Levy Associates to Conduct Webcast Auction of All Assets From Tier One Automotive Heat Treat Supplier

HASTINGS, Neb., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Levy Associates, a leader in industrial asset management and monetization strategies, is pleased to announce that, due to a complete plant closure, they will be auctioning state of the art heat treat equipment from a major Automotive Heat Treat supplier. This plant was a well-known industry leader for over 20 years in the business of heat-treating of vehicle drive train components for major automotive manufacturers. This Webcast Auction will take place on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, beginning at 11am Central time. The auction is being managed by Robert Levy Associates and Maynard's Industries.

Assets to be sold include:

(3) Surface Combustion AllCase Integral Quench Furnaces

(2) Surface Combustion Gas-Fired Uni-Draw Temper Furnaces

Abar Ipsen Model HR-3000-S SDA Washer

(4) Ibsen Batch Temper Furnace

Abar Ipsen HR 50x48 2 Bar Horizontal Vacuum Furnace

Wisconsin Oven Corporation EWN-8G Gas-Fired Batch Oven

Abar Ipsen Electric Nitrogen Batch Temper

Various Rolling Stock & Overhead Cranes

The Webcast Auction will be held on Tuesday, February 21, beginning at 11AM Central time, online only. Inspection of assets will be available by appointment only by contacting Mario Mazzuca mario@maynards.com or Robert Levy rlevy@rlevyinc.com. For further information, and a complete listing of all assets, visit online at www.rlevyinc.com or www.maynards.com.

Robert Levy states "This auction sale represents a remarkable opportunity for our customers in the heat-treating industry to acquire top quality equipment from a tier one supplier." Levy adds that "While this equipment was used in the automotive heat treatment process, it can be used in other heat treating processes."

Robert Levy Associates specializes in creating unique and successful monetization solutions for industrial assets around the world. www.rlevyinc.com

Maynard's expertise in consistently delivering the highest returns to customers in the equipment and machinery industry spans over a century. www.maynards.com

Media Contact:

353303@email4pr.com

Maynards 248.569.9781 or Robert Levy Associates 248.710.2133

