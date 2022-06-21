U.S. markets close in 1 hour 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,762.22
    +87.38 (+2.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,471.86
    +583.08 (+1.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,082.75
    +284.40 (+2.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,702.66
    +36.96 (+2.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.25
    +0.69 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.60
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.73
    +0.14 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0540
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2940
    +0.0550 (+1.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2270
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4030
    +1.3180 (+0.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,232.82
    +1,196.48 (+5.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.80
    +13.73 (+3.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.05
    +30.24 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,246.31
    +475.09 (+1.84%)
     
ROBERT R. MCCORMICK FOUNDATION ELECTS LEE HENDERSON TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

·2 min read

Ernst & Young LLP Partner Brings Entrepreneurial and Finance Experience

CHICAGO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Robert R. McCormick Foundation announced that its directors have elected Lee Henderson, Partner at Ernst and Young, LLP, to the Board.

"We are excited to welcome Lee to our board of directors. He brings decades of experience in key areas of financial accounting and entrepreneurship that will contribute to our mission of strengthening communities and helping families and children thrive," said Dennis FitzSimons, Chairman of the Board of the McCormick Foundation.

Henderson has 26 years of experience working with both entrepreneurial private companies and multinational public companies. He is the EY Americas Private Leader and Executive Sponsor, EY Entrepreneurs Access Network. As Americas Private Leader, Henderson works with teams across the EY Americas area — North, Central and South America, and Israel — to support high-growth entrepreneurs and middle-market companies. These teams serve family enterprises, privately held businesses, companies backed by venture capital and private equity, as well as pre-IPO and public companies.

Henderson previously served as EY US Central Region Growth Markets Leader and the Firm's Entrepreneur Of The Year® Midwest Program Director. He served in the Firm's London office as the coordinating partner for a Fortune 500 technology company and as COO of EY's UK and Ireland Assurance practice.

Active in the Chicago community, Henderson serves on the Big Shoulders Fund board and is a member of the Economic Club of Chicago. He holds a BS in accounting from California State University, Hayward.

About the Robert R. McCormick Foundation

The Robert R. McCormick Foundation envisions a Chicagoland with educated and informed individuals who are engaged in improving their communities. The Foundation invests in organizations working to build thriving communities where all individuals have the resources and opportunities to succeed without regard to income, race, ethnicity, gender, or ZIP code. Established in 1955 upon the death of Col. Robert R. McCormick, longtime editor and publisher of the Chicago Tribune, the McCormick Foundation has issued grants of approximately $1.9 billion. The Foundation's Board also oversees Cantigny, Col. McCormick's 500-acre estate in Wheaton, Illinois, which encompasses a park, formal gardens, a museum dedicated to the 1st Infantry Division of the U.S. Army, and a 27-hole public golf facility. Learn more at mccormickfoundation.org, cantigny.org, fdmuseum.org, and cantignygolf.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-r-mccormick-foundation-elects-lee-henderson-to-board-of-directors-301572317.html

SOURCE Robert R. McCormick Foundation

