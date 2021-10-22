U.S. markets open in 4 hours 49 minutes

Robert Rolih Investment Webinar For Financial Independence/Retirement Launched

DMJ Marketing
·2 min read

Robert Rolih, through DMJ Marketing, has launched a new webinar for individuals who want to achieve financial independence or retire early. The international bestselling author states many individuals believe the financial industry is too complicated for them to understand, but this is simply not true.

Slovenska Bistrica, Slovenia, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As part of the newly launched investment webinar, Robert Rolih will teach attendees how to take control of their financial future. According to DMJ Marketing, he can empower participants to manage their personal finances and learn how to build wealth, whether they are a beginner or have previous investing experience.

Further details are available at https://thyfinancialfreedom.com

Aside from learning how to achieve financial independence, those who attend Robert Rolih’s investment webinar will learn how to retire early, what investments are worthwhile, and how to create a stable investment portfolio. The launch of the new webinar reflects the demand for reliable investment insights.

Many factors are driving global economic uncertainty, which is causing new and experienced investors to search for alternative options to help them increase their wealth. The newly launched webinar highlights traditional options such as investing in stocks and shares as well as increasingly popular alternatives, such as cryptocurrencies.

There is no fee to join the webinar, which makes it accessible. This is just one way Robert Rolih breaks down the barriers to financial security. As well as learning how to build wealth, those who join the webinar will gain insights to help them manage their personal finance. This key life skill is often either passed on through conscientious family members or is self-taught, which is why there are broad differences in financial understanding.

Robert Rolih is the bestselling author of “The Million Dollar Decision: Get Out of the Rigged Game of Investing and Add a Million to Your Net Worth”, which has an average rating of 4.3 stars on Amazon. Like the webinar, Robert’s book empowers readers and helps them build their confidence so they can make informed investment decisions.

A company spokesperson said: “Robert Rolih recognizes that there is a lot of information out there on how to become financially successful. However, beginners may still have a hard time finding success in these institutions because they are often rigged in favor of the already elite and wealthy.”

“If you are looking to get past such obstacles to invest in your future and increase your personal knowledge, you can benefit from the free webinar offered by Robert,” they added.

Interested parties are encouraged to visit this link to take control of their financial future today: https://cutt.ly/thyfinancialfreedom


Website: https://thyfinancialfreedom.com

CONTACT: Name: Niko M. Email: info@divorcemyjob.com Organization: DMJ Marketing Address: Ljubljanska Road 6, Slovenska Bistrica, Podravska 2310, Slovenia


