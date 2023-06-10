Robert Salter Bought 137% More Shares In Salter Brothers Emerging Companies \

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Robert Salter, the Non Executive Director of Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SB2) recently shelled out AU$81k to buy stock, at AU$0.66 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 137%, which is good to see.

See our latest analysis for Salter Brothers Emerging Companies

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Salter Brothers Emerging Companies

Notably, that recent purchase by Robert Salter is the biggest insider purchase of Salter Brothers Emerging Companies shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.65). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Salter Brothers Emerging Companies insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership Of Salter Brothers Emerging Companies

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that Salter Brothers Emerging Companies insiders own about AU$6.4m worth of shares (which is 11% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Salter Brothers Emerging Companies insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Salter Brothers Emerging Companies. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Salter Brothers Emerging Companies has 4 warning signs (2 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here