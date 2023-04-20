Roberts Bank Terminal 2 receives approval from the Government of Canada

The marine container terminal project in Delta, British Columbia, will deliver critical capacity and resilience for Canada's supply chains, and will support growing national trade needs

Vancouver, BC, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority welcomes the Government of Canada's decision to approve the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project, announced today following a rigorous environmental assessment process that started in 2013.

Vancouver Fraser Port Authority logo (CNW Group/Vancouver Fraser Port Authority)

The decision comes as Canada's container trade remains on a long-term growth trajectory, with west coast marine container terminals forecast to hit capacity by the mid- to late-2020s.

"With this approval, we can advance one of Canada's most important trade infrastructure projects to date, bolster our national supply-chain resilience, and deliver generational economic benefits for Canadians and Canadian businesses," said Robin Silvester, president and CEO of the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, the federal agency mandated to enable Canada's trade through the Port of Vancouver. "I'd like to thank Indigenous and local communities, scientists, industry, chambers of commerce, and all tiers of government, who have played such an important role in shaping the project to date."

The Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project includes building new land and a new three-berth marine container terminal near existing port terminals at Roberts Bank in Delta, B.C. The project will incrementally deliver an additional 2.4 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of capacity, ultimately increasing Canada's west coast container capacity by approximately one-third.

Besides enabling Canada's growing trade, additional container terminal capacity at the Port of Vancouver will strengthen national supply-chain resilience, by creating additional "buffer" to handle cargo surges, such as those experienced through the pandemic, and support recovery from weather-related disruptions, such as the severe flooding that B.C. experienced in late 2021 that contributed to port cargo backlogs well into 2022.

Story continues

The project will deliver substantial economic benefits, including more than 18,000 jobs during construction; more than 17,300 ongoing jobs; an estimated $3 billion in GDP annually once built; and $631 million in tax revenue to support services for Canadians.

The port authority is leading the project under its public-interest mandate as a federal agency, leveraging its long history of building high-quality sustainable infrastructure across the Lower Mainland, including— in partnership with container terminal operator DP World—the Centerm Expansion Project, which recently won a platinum Envision Award from the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure.

"Roberts Bank Terminal 2 has been designed in a way that ensures it aligns with our work toward our vision to make the Port of Vancouver the world's most sustainable port, including protecting and enhancing the natural environment and reflecting Indigenous priorities," said Judy Rogers, port authority board chair. "The port authority has collaborated with Indigenous groups on the project for more than a decade and now we look forward to working together to deliver economic, cultural and environmental opportunities and initiatives."

The port authority will continue to work closely with Indigenous groups on environmental mitigation and training, employment, contracting opportunities, as well as providing benefits through the Indigenous Legacy Benefit Fund and signed agreements with 26 Indigenous groups, as it continues its commitment to respectful, long-term relationship building.

The new marine terminal will be located in subtidal waters to minimize environmental effects. It will be funded by the port authority and private investment.

In line with the port authority's commitment to support local communities, the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 community investment program will provide $6 million to Delta organizations and students as part of the project.

The port authority will now continue to work toward obtaining other applicable approvals and permits to advance the project.

Visit the port authority's website for more information about the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project.

About the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and the Port of Vancouver

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is the federal agency responsible for the shared stewardship of the Port of Vancouver. Like all Canada Port Authorities, we are accountable to the federal minister of transport, and operate pursuant to the Canada Marine Act with a mandate to enable Canada's trade through the Port of Vancouver, while protecting the environment and considering local communities. The port authority is structured as a non-share corporation, is financially self-sufficient and does not rely on tax dollars for operations. Our revenues come from port terminals and tenants who lease port lands, and from port users who pay various fees such as harbour dues. Profits are reinvested in port infrastructure. The port authority oversees the use of port land and water, which includes more than 16,000 hectares of water, over 1,500 hectares of land, and approximately 350 kilometres of shoreline. Located on the southwest coast of British Columbia in Canada, the Port of Vancouver extends from Roberts Bank and the Fraser River up to and including Burrard Inlet, bordering 16 municipalities and intersecting the traditional territories and treaty lands of more than 35 Coast Salish Indigenous groups. The Port of Vancouver is Canada's largest port, and the third largest in North America by tonnes of cargo. Enabling the trade of approximately $240 billion in goods with more than 170 world economies, port activities sustain 115,300 jobs, $7 billion in wages, and $11.9 billion in GDP across Canada.

Roberts Bank Terminal 2 (CNW Group/Vancouver Fraser Port Authority)

SOURCE Vancouver Fraser Port Authority

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/20/c8414.html