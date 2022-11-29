U.S. markets closed

Robex: Strong Q2 Operational Results and Closing of the Transaction With Sycamore

·8 min read
Robex Resources Inc.

QUÉBEC CITY, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robex Resources Inc. ("Robex", "the Group" or "the Company") (TSXV: RBX) is pleased to publish their financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

All amounts are in Canadian dollars (CAD).

Quarterly Corporate Summary

Operations:

The number of ounces produced was 11,124 ounces, down by 1.7% compared to the same quarter in the previous year, specifically due to a much heavier rainy season in September that the start-up of the trommel as well as a higher feeding grade (0.82 g/t compared to 0.79 g/t for the same period in 2021) have not allowed to compensate. As a matter of fact, the unprecedented rainfall caused hopper procurement issues, loader cycle timing and availability issues, as well as clogging of the primary grizzly. At the beginning of October, the situation was back to normal.

Exploration:

During the third quarter of 2022, Robex continued significant exploration work completed by remote sensing on all its licences (Sanoula, Diangounté, Mininko and Gladie), as well as on the neighboring prospective lands. The results of this exploration have been promising in each of the zones, with important intersections reported during the Mininko drilling campaign. This represents an important target zone near the mine (i.e., Nampala) for follow-up exploration during the remaining of 2022 and up to 2023. A compilation of the exploration work will be done during the fourth quarter to refine the exploration program, with the ambition of increasing the global resources.

In Guinea, the exploration and geological studies have essentially been oriented on the Kiniero mine with the objective of supporting the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) and the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS). The drilling objectives included pairing, filling, geology, water production, mining geotechnic, civilian geotechnic, metallurgy, lateral extension, depth extension and sterilisation. All the drilling samples have been analyses and reported. The results keep confirming and supporting the geological understanding of Kiniero, as well as the large open-pit and depth prospection associated to each of the deposits considered for mining operations, especially the SGA, Sabali South and Mansounia deposits. The exploration remains at the forefront of the fourth quarter up until 2023 in support of the DFS. After the completion of the DFS in 2023, management intends to focus on the geological mining studies to start exploration with the objective of discovering and delineating supplemental resources near the mine to extend the life of mine duration indicated by the DFS.

Finance :

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, gold sales amounted to $30.8 million compared to $16.7 million for the same period in 2021, thanks in particular to the increase in the number of ounces of gold sold; The average selling price per ounce was relatively stable over the period ($2,254/ounce versus $2,269/ounce). Note that the discrepancy between gold production and sales during the quarter is the result of the timing of shipments. Operating income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was up 159% ($10.3 million compared to $4.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021) despite the sharp increase in operating expenses resulting from the surge in fuel prices and higher subcontracting costs. Administrative costs were also increasing, due in particular to the integration of the project in Guinea and the start of on-site work. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Group was able to generate cash flow from operating activities of $11.9 million (compared to $5.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021). As at September 30, 2022, the Group had a solid balance sheet (net debt compared to net debt of $2.9 million at September 30, 2021 and net cash of $9.3 million at December 31, 2021) despite advances made to Sycamore of $11.2 million at the end of September (including $7.7 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2022 alone).

Transaction:

The merger with Sycamore Mining Ltd confirms a step change for Robex. The closing of the transaction on November 9 allowed the consolidation of the two companies under a single listed entity. We can now focus on the construction of Kiniero and the development of Nampala.

M. Georges Cohen, Executive Chairman: « The activity of the Nampala mine has been very resilient despite the high inflation environment and disruptive rainfall. However, Nampala's operational performance is still improving, and our costs remain under control. We are very pleased to have successfully completed the combination with Sycamore Mining Ltd and warmly welcomes its executives and employees to the Group. This transaction is a crucial step in Robex’s growth strategy.»

Second Quarter of 2022 Operating and Financial Results Highlights

 

Quarters ended June 30,

 

 

2022

2021

Variation

Gold ounces produced

11,124

11,317

-1.7%

Gold ounces sold

13,644

7,348

+85.7%

(rounded off to the nearest thousand dollars)

 

 

 

Revenue – Gold sales

30,750,000

16,672,000

+84.4%

Operating income

10,354,000

3,997,000

+159.0%

Net income attributable to equity shareholders

7,073,000

4,127,000

+71.4%

Basic earnings per share

0.012

0.007

+71.4%

Diluted earnings per share

0.012

0.007

+71.4%

Adjusted amounts

 

 

 

Net income attributable to equity shareholdersi

7,868,000

3,992,000

+97.1%

Per sharei

0.013

0.007

+96.6%

Cash flows

 

 

 

Cash flows from operating activitiesii

11,896,000

5,207,000

+128.5%

Per sharei

0.020

0.009

+128.0%

Statistics

 

 

 

(in dollars)

 

 

 

Average realized selling price (per ounce)

2,254

2,269

-0.7%

All-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold)i

1,327

1,559

-14.9%

Adjusted all-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold)i iii

896

950

-5.5%

 

As of
September 30,

As of
December 31,

 

 

2022

2021

Variation

Total assets

152,656,000

142,668,000

7.0%

Total liabilities

32,000,000

44,020,000

-27.3%

Net debt (cash)iv

42,000

(9,281,000)

 


Mining Operations (Gold):

 

Third quarters ended
September 30,

Nine-month periods ended
September 30,

 

2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating Data

 

 

 

 

Ore mined (tonnes)

398,566

484,359

1,680,789

1,469,695

Ore processed (tonnes)

482,624

481,690

1,507,977

1,428,535

Waste mined (tonnes)

1,667,252

1,379,329

6,350,476

6,513,038

Operational stripping ratio

4.2

2.8

3.8

4.4

Head grade (g/t)

0.82

0.79

0.82

0.79

Recovery

87.2%

92.1%

88.9%

91.3%

Gold ounces produced

11,124

11,317

35,398

33,083

Gold ounces sold

13,644

7,348

38,296

30,589

Financial Data

 

 

 

 

(rounded off to the nearest thousand dollars)

 

 

 

 

Revenue – Gold sales

30,750,000

16,672,000

89,442,000

68,964,000

Mining operation expenses

10,111,000

5,393,000

26,470,000

23,473,000

Mining royalties

955,000

411,000

2,768,000

1,720,000

Administrative expenses

2,995,000

3,300,000

8,781,000

7,740,000

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangible assets

3,073,000

2,891,000

7,949,000

8,713,000

Segment operating income

13,616,000

4,677,000

43,474,000

27,318,000

Statistics

 

 

 

 

(in dollars)

 

 

 

 

Average realized selling price (per ounce)

2,254

2,269

2,336

2,255

Cash operating cost (per tonne processed)i

20

19

18

18

Total cash cost (per ounce sold)i

811

790

763

824

All-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold)i

1,327

1,559

1,330

1,625

Adjusted all-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold)i iii

896

950

892

974

Administrative expenses (per ounce sold)

220

449

229

253

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangible assets (per ounce sold)

225

393

208

285


For more information, Robex’s MD&A and the consolidated financial statements are available on the Company's website in the Investors section at robexgold.com. These reports and other documents produced by the Company are also available at sedar.com.

For more information:

ROBEX RESOURCES INC CONTACTS:

RENMARK FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Benjamin Cohen, CEO
Aurélien Bonneviot,
Investor Relations and Corporate Development
+1 (581) 741-7421

E-mail : investor@robexgold.com
www.robexgold.com

Robert Thaemlitz
Account Manager
+1 (416) 644-2020
or +1 (212) 812-7680

E-Mail : rthaemlitz@renmarkfinancial.com
www.renmarkfinancial.com


This news release contains statements that may be considered “forward looking information” or “forward looking statements” in terms of security legislation. These forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, some of which are beyond the control of Robex. Achievements and final results may differ significantly from forecasts made implicitly or explicitly. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with the ability of the Company to complete the planned funding to undertake its future work programs, and results of future exploration activities by the Company. There can be no assurance that the circumstances set out in these forecasts will occur, or even benefit Robex, if any. The forecasts are based on the estimates and opinions of the Robex management team at the time of publication. Robex makes no commitment to make any updates or changes to these publicly available forecasts based on new information or events, or for any other reason, except as required by applicable security laws. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

i Adjusted net income attributable to equity shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, operating cash flows per share, cash operating cost, total cash cost, all-in sustaining cost (or AISC) and adjusted all-in sustaining cost are non-IFRS financial measures for which there is no standardized definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of the MD&A.
ii Cash flows from operating activities exclude net change in non-cash working capital items.
iii Adjusted all-in sustaining cost excludes stripping cost and exploration expenses.
iv Refer to “Net Debt (Cash) Position” section of the MD&A.


