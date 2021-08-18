U.S. markets close in 2 hours 5 minutes

Robin Autopilot Appoints Hiten Sonpal as Chief Executive Officer

·3 min read

Logan Fahey will become Chairman of the Robin Autopilot Holdings Board of Directors

MCKINNEY, Texas, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robin Autopilot, a leader in robotic mowing technology and the robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) platform, announced today that it has appointed Hiten Sonpal as its new Chief Executive Officer. Sonpal, who joined Robin Autopilot in 2020 as its Chief Product and Strategy officer, will take on the top leadership role at the company, focusing on continuing to grow the business and optimizing its operations.

Robin Autopilot USA

The company also announced that Logan Fahey will become Chairman of the Robin Autopilot Holdings Board of Directors. Fahey was part of the original team that acquired the company, and he has held the position of CEO since July 2019. Under his leadership, Robin has continued to build an outstanding team, increased revenue by 300 percent, and secured several enterprise-level deals while converting its business from a franchise-based model to RaaS.

"We have seen tremendous progress over the past two years, including our recently announced strategic partnership with Husqvarna and our acquisition of Mowbot," Fahey said. "During that time, we have also worked on growing our subscriber base, assembling a strong Board of Directors, and expanding our leadership team. As an integral part of that team, Hiten has led Robin's product and strategy efforts and helped the business grow its software, hardware, and e-commerce presence. He is uniquely qualified to lead the company's ongoing efforts to expand and strengthen its position in this rapidly growing industry. As Chairman, I look forward to continuing to support Robin, its board, and its exceptional team as we pursue new deals and partnerships that will help us achieve our vision for Robin to be the leader in the industry."

Sonpal has a strong background as a leader in global product development, technological innovation, and engineering for the consumer robotics industry. Since joining Robin in 2020, he has overseen all of its product and software engineering functions, including new investments and ongoing innovation efforts. Prior to that, he spent more than 15 years with iRobot, where he led the development of the Terra robotic mower program, held leadership positions in product development, advanced innovation at the company, and led efforts to decrease time to market. Sonpal also founded ParaMow/Outwork Robots. He earned a bachelor's degree in computer engineering from the University of Evansville and is pursuing a master's at Georgia Institute of Technology specializing in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

"The people and products at Robin Autopilot are among the best in this industry, and I am privileged to have this opportunity to lead the company toward what we feel is a bright and exciting future in offering robotics-as-a-service," Sonpal said. "Our goal is to continue expanding our footprint and developing products and technology that will provide new benefits to an ever-growing base of lawn care and landscaping customers throughout North America."

About Robin Autopilot
Robin Autopilot's mission is to help lawn care professionals and service providers transition from traditional to robotic mowing. Robin enables professionals to improve the health and appearance of commercial and residential lawns using reliable, environmentally friendly, cost-efficient autonomous mowers. The Robin platform offers its subscribers everything they need to effectively run a RaaS (robotics-as-a-service) business, including proprietary software, training (Robin Academy), mower financing, marketing (Robin Rewards), and hardware accessories such as Robin's robotic door and patent-pending wire break finder.

For more information, contact:
Ellen Bruno, VP, Operations
574.524.0364
ellen@robinautopilot.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robin-autopilot-appoints-hiten-sonpal-as-chief-executive-officer-301358268.html

SOURCE Robin Autopilot

