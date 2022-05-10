U.S. markets open in 5 hours 39 minutes

Robin Joffe Appointed as Partner-Managing Director of Frost & Sullivan Middle East, Africa, and South Asia

·3 min read

DUBAI, UAE, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With an aim to better serve an increasingly strategic customer segment, Frost & Sullivan has appointed Robin Joffe as Partner-Managing Director of its Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) operations. He brings over 25 years of international business experience in market entry across Asia, the United States, and Europe. He has successfully designed, implemented, and driven growth strategies, developed top talent, and identified new markets to grow revenues and profits across industries and continents, from the start-up creation process to directing mature businesses. He excels in sales and channel management, strategy mapping, and business transformation across sectors such as Information & Communications Technology, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, and Financial Services.

Robin Joffe
Robin Joffe

Prior to this appointment, Joffe spearheaded Frost & Sullivan's Japan operations. He was responsible for setting up and growing the business, which currently represents one of the company's fastest-growing markets. Joffe has led in senior management positions during his stint with Gartner Inc. and was responsible for establishing Gartner Japan operations. His entrepreneur stint includes establishing two companies that helped clients with geographic expansions and go-to-market and product positioning strategies. He has played a pivotal role as a mentor and advisor to many start-ups.

"We are quite excited to bring Robin into the region. His experience building teams, growing businesses, and his client focus will open significant opportunities as we seek to invest in and grow the Frost & Sullivan brand," said Rick Ainsworth, Chief Commercial Officer at Frost & Sullivan.

Joffe said: "I am very excited to drive Frost & Sullivan's vision for the Middle East and India regions. The pandemic has driven innovations and disruptions in the market, be it in digital transformation journeys of more traditional companies or product offerings or their overall value proposition. I look forward to deeper, meaningful engagement with our clients to help them maximize their future growth potential & help them to grow faster. Also, I will work with our clients to help facilitate their direct investment across different countries and regions. The key for that lies in identifying growth opportunities that are sustainable and that keep the larger good of the society and the world in which we live in mind."

Joffe holds an MBA from Northwestern Kellogg School of Management and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. A travel enthusiast, he loves hiking, walking, and learning different languages. He is multi-lingual and looking forward to learning Arabic and Hindi.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Media Contacts:
Naif Alsofyani, Marketing Communications, Middle East
M: +966 50 3828574; E: naif.alsofyani@frost.com

Nimisha Iyer, Marketing Communications, MEASA
M: +91 98200 50519; E: nimisha.iyer@frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

