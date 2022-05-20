U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,901.36
    +0.57 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,261.90
    +8.77 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,354.62
    -33.88 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,773.27
    -2.96 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.70
    +0.49 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.10
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.76
    -0.14 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0562
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7870
    -0.0680 (-2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2496
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8500
    +0.0560 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,251.71
    -956.96 (-3.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    650.34
    -23.03 (-3.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,389.98
    +87.24 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

Robin Litaker States Her Conservative Values, Promises to Earn the Republican Vote

Robin Litaker Campaign
·2 min read

Litaker is Challenging Incumbent PSC Commissioner Chris Beeker in the Republican primary on May 24.

Robin Litaker

Robin Litaker
Robin Litaker

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robin Litaker, candidate for Place 2 on the Alabama Public Service Commission, stated her commitment to conservative values and vowed to work for the people of Alabama. She is challenging incumbent PSC Commissioner Chris Beeker in the Republican primary on May 24.

"I'm dedicated to conservative values and principles," Litaker said.

She promised to work to lower electricity and energy costs from providers regulated by the PSC. Litaker believes that state legislators are influenced by people in the educational bureaucracy and ignore the concerns of the public.

"I'm not beholden to the special interests who are regulated by the PSC. That means when I'm elected, I'll only answer to the people of Alabama," Litaker said.

Litaker has been endorsed by the Alabama Republican Assembly, the South Alabama Republican Assembly, Col. James Henderson, and is currently leading in straw polls from Eagle Forum of Alabama and Focus on America. She previously served as an educator in the public school system for over 30 years, where she gained experience working with the public, legislators, governors and business leaders.

"A vote isn't something you ask for. It's something you have to earn. I would like to earn your vote. I want to be completely transparent with you. I would be honored to represent you on the PSC," she said.

Litaker attended the Birmingham School of Law after retiring and said additional knowledge of the law is important for everyday citizens. She identifies as a devout Christian and states that she feels called to serve the people of Alabama. She has previously served on numerous state, regional and national educational boards, including the Alabama Conference of Educators and Alabama State Teacher Forum.

Both PSC Place 1 and Place 2 are statewide races. For more information on Litaker and her campaign, go to RobinForPSC2.com, or the Elect Robin Litaker Alabama Public Service Commission Facebook page.

Contact: Bill Chitwood
(205) 319-9388
drbill@robinforpsc2.com 

Related Images






Image 1: Robin Litaker


Robin Litaker, candidate for Place 2 on the Alabama Public Service Commission



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Renewed For Season 4; Season 3 Premiere Date Set; First-Look Clip

    Ahead of its Season 3 premiere, Disney+ has ordered a fourth season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The eight-episode third season will premiere on July 27, with each episode streaming weekly on Wednesdays, exclusively on Disney+. The streamer also released a first-look clip of Season 3 (see above). Created and executive-produced by […]

  • Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH): When Will It Breakeven?

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Bigtincan Holdings...

  • Here's Why We're Watching WIA Gold's (ASX:WIA) Cash Burn Situation

    Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and...

  • With stock up 50%, Insiders of Tyranna Resources Limited (ASX:TYX) must be wishing they had bought more last year

    Tyranna Resources Limited ( ASX:TYX ) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last...

  • Boeing's Starliner capsule nears rendezvous with space station in uncrewed test

    Boeing's new crew capsule Starliner neared a rendezvous in orbit on Friday with the International Space Station (ISS), a day after launching successfully on a highly anticipated do-over test flight without astronauts aboard. The gumdrop-shaped CST-100 Starliner was due to arrive at the space station at about 7:10 p.m. EDT (2310 GMT) for docking with the orbital research outpost 24 hours after liftoff from the Cape Canaveral U.S. Space Force Base in Florida. The capsule was lofted to orbit atop an Atlas V rocket furnished by the Boeing-Lockheed Martin joint venture United Launch Alliance (ULA).

  • Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney are also leaving SNL

    Pete Davidson was previously reported to be exiting the show.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks to Watch

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks to watch today. To take a look at some more stocks, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks to Watch. The US stock market has been in a correction mode as the S&P 500 Index and the Dow 30 Index have lost more than […]

  • This week in Bidenomics: Losing Musk and Bezos

    Biden could find common ground with the billionaire entrepreneurs. He seems to think they're more valuable to him as a foil.

  • Finland says Russia suspending natural gas supplies

    Russia will cut off natural gas to Finland after the Nordic country that applied for NATO membership this week refused President Vladimir Putin's demand to pay in rubles, the Finnish state-owned energy company said Friday, the latest escalation over European energy amid the war in Ukraine.

  • ‘Our Commander Is Leaving With Us’: Putin’s Troops Openly Plot to Ditch ‘Stupid’ War

    ReutersRussian soldiers are apparently so sick of Vladimir Putin’s “stupid” war in Ukraine that they are now openly plotting with their own commanders to go AWOL.The Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate released a recording on Thursday that is said to show precisely that happening, with a soldier heard in a purportedly intercepted phone call detailing the plan.The soldier, identified by Ukrainian intelligence as one of many men “mobilized” by authorities in occupied Donetsk

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' planned takeover of Disney's Reedy Creek district could shake up its power structure, say experts

    "Politically, it would look like the state is exacting their last pound of flesh from Disney."

  • Cracks in US Economy Start to Show as Recession Warnings Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- The late Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Samuelson once quipped that Wall Street had predicted nine out of the last five recessions. This time, the stock market may be right.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightElon Musk Gets Defensive Over Twitter Meme as Harassment Report SurfacesStocks Avert Bear Market, Slide for Seventh Week: Markets WrapApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Pr

  • Germany and Italy approved Russian gas payments after nod from Brussels - sources

    Germany and Italy told companies they could open rouble accounts to keep buying Russian gas without breaching sanctions against Moscow following discussions with the European Union, sources said. The debate over Russia's demand that foreign buyers pay for gas in roubles has tested the resolve of European governments to take a hard line against Moscow over the war in Ukraine. Poland, Bulgaria and Finland have refused to comply with Moscow's demand that importers pay for gas via rouble accounts with Gazprombank and their supplies have been cut.

  • Elon Musk Wants to Go Beyond Democrats and Republicans

    Tesla's CEO has become broadly influential in recent months. And that influence has extended to politics.

  • Black Caucus Ups Pressure on Biden to Cancel Student Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- The Congressional Black Caucus is requesting a meeting with President Joe Biden to press the case that cancelling student-loan debt is a racial equality issue.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightElon Musk Gets Defensive Over Twitter Meme as Harassment Report SurfacesStocks Avert Bear Market, Slide for Seventh Week: Markets WrapApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Cracks in US

  • Vladimir Putin’s Secret Grandchild Is a Zelensky, Says Report

    Jakub Dabrowski/ReutersAs is often the case with sisters, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s alleged daughters is publicly defying him while the other is defending her daddy dearest. His supposed youngest daughter, Katerina Tikhonova—a dancer—has flown to Munich, Germany, more than 50 times in recent years, according to a report by Russian media outlet iStores and Germany’s Der Spiegel, which surely places her near the top of his list of “pro-West Russians” who he has dissed, saying “thei

  • Billionaires turn on Biden and his ‘party of hate’

    Barack Obama’s White House hosted so many Google executives that it was seen as a satellite office.

  • Netherlands announces that they can no longer send any more howitzers to Ukraine

    Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte said that his country could no longer supply Ukraine with the Panzerhaubitzen 2000 armored howitzer, since investments in its own armed forces are needed, Ukrinform reported on May 19.

  • Oil Prices Under Pressure As China Considers Russian Crude

    China added some downward pressure to oil prices this week when it clearly signaled its intent to buy more Russian oil, oil that the EU is determined to ditch

  • Russia makes early debt payment dash to dodge default

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia rushed forward two payments on its international debt on Friday in its latest attempt to stave off a default that has looked on cards since its invasion of Ukraine. A week before the interest payments are due and just five days before a key U.S. waiver allowing such transfers expires, Russia's finance ministry said it had wired $71.25 million for a dollar-denominated bond and 26.5 million euros ($28 million) for euro-denominated notes. Russia has faced the prospect of sovereign default since Western capitals imposed sweeping sanctions in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.