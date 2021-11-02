U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,603.50
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,778.00
    -22.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,878.75
    -15.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,357.60
    +3.30 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.24
    +0.19 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.60
    -4.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    +0.0180 (+1.16%)
     

  • Vix

    16.41
    +0.15 (+0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3653
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0670
    +0.0690 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,927.71
    -792.73 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,492.91
    +29.40 (+2.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.62
    +51.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,553.99
    -93.09 (-0.31%)
     

Robin Wolff & Associates Provides Notice of Data Event

·6 min read

GREENEVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robin Wolff & Associates is providing notice of a recent potential data event.

What Happened? On May 26, 2021, Robin Wolff & Associates discovered unusual activity in an employee's Microsoft Office 365 email account. Robin Wolff & Associates quickly took steps to secure the account, including contacting Microsoft IT support, changing the password on the account, implementing multi-factor authentication, and commencing an investigation to confirm the nature and scope of the incident. The investigation determined that an unauthorized actor accessed the email account sometime between May 18, 2021 and May 25, 2021.

Robin Wolff & Associates then initiated an exhaustive review of the potentially impacted information in order to identify the information that was potentially impacted and to whom it related. This review was completed on September 29, 2021, at which time we confirmed the individuals whose information was present, and then took steps to gather contact information so that we could send notice to potentially impacted individuals.

What Information Was Involved? On September 29, 2021 Robin Wolff & Associates concluded its extensive review of the impacted data and is currently working to notify potentially impacted individuals. That notice will provide details regarding what specific information may be affected by this incident. However, out of an abundance of caution, Robin Wolff & Associates is providing this notice to make people aware of the issue and the steps being taken in response.

What Robin Wolff & Associates is Doing. Robin Wolff & Associates takes this incident seriously, and, while not required by law, Robin Wolff & Associates is offering potentially impacted individuals access to complimentary credit monitoring and identity restoration services. The details regarding enrollment will be in the letters mailed to potentially impacted individuals. Robin Wolff & Associates has also reviewed all company policies and procedures, and taken steps to increase the security of our Microsoft Office 365 accounts and other systems. Further, Robin Wolff & Associates is notifying relevant regulatory authorities as required.

What You Can Do. Robin Wolff & Associates encourages you to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing your account statements and explanation of benefits and monitoring your free credit reports for suspicious activity. You may also review and consider the information and resources outlined in the below "Steps You Can Take to Help Protect Personal Information."

For More Information. Should individuals have additional questions, please call our dedicated assistance line at (833) 339-1511 (toll free), Monday through Friday, from 6:00am8:00pm PST and Saturday and Sunday from 8:00am5:00pm PST (excluding U.S. holidays). Individuals may also write to Robin Wolff & Associates at 5545 Newport Highway, Greeneville, TN 37743 with any additional questions.

Steps You Can Take to Help Protect Personal Information

Monitor Your Accounts

Under U.S. law, a consumer is entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. You may also directly contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below to request a free copy of your credit report.

Consumers have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on a credit file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If you are a victim of identity theft, you are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Should you wish to place a fraud alert, please contact any one of the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below.

As an alternative to a fraud alert, consumers have the right to place a "credit freeze" on a credit report, which will prohibit a credit bureau from releasing information in the credit report without the consumer's express authorization. The credit freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in your name without your consent. However, you should be aware that using a credit freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in your credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application you make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, you cannot be charged to place or lift a credit freeze on your credit report. To request a security freeze, you will need to provide the following information:

  1. Full name (including middle initial as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.);

  2. Social Security number;

  3. Date of birth;

  4. Addresses for the prior two to five years;

  5. Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill;

  6. A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver's license or ID card, etc.); and

  7. A copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft if you are a victim of identity theft.

Should you wish to place a credit freeze, please contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below:

Equifax

Experian

TransUnion

https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/

https://www.experian.com/help/

https://www.transunion.com/credit-help

888-298-0045

1-888-397-3742

833-395-6938

Equifax Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348-5069

Experian Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013

TransUnion Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016

Equifax Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788

Experian Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013

TransUnion Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 160, Woodlyn, PA 19094

Additional Information

You may further educate yourself regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and the steps you can take to protect your personal information by contacting the consumer reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission, or your state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission may be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. You can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. You have the right to file a police report if you ever experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that in order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, you will likely need to provide some proof that you have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement and your state Attorney General. This notice has not been delayed by law enforcement.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robin-wolff--associates-provides-notice-of-data-event-301413366.html

SOURCE Robin Wolff & Associates

Recommended Stories

  • Carcell Biopharma closes an oversubscribed financing round led by Hyfinity Investments

    Carcell Biopharma ("Carcell", the "Company") announced today the close of an over-subscribed financing. The round was led by Hyfinity Investments, with participation from BioTrack Capital, Legendstar Capital and other investors.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Optimistic Demand Outlook Offsets Increased Production Concerns

    OPEC+ is expected to stick to gradual, monthly production increases of 400,000 barrels per day (bpd), despite calls for more oil from major consumers.

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were running 5.6% higher heading into noontime trading Monday despite the announcement the video game retailer's chief operating officer (COO) had quit just seven months after taking the job. The news was dumped on the market late Friday after the stock exchange had closed for the weekend. Companies strive for orderly executive transitions, and though a sudden departure of a chief executive officer or chief financial officer might be more worrisome, the loss of the COO isn't a minor transition.

  • Zillow stock dives after analyst highlights two-thirds of homes bought are underwater

    Shares of Zillow Group Inc. took a dive Monday, after KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted how most of the homes the real estate services company purchased, with an aim to flip them, were now worth less than what they paid for them.

  • Ocugen Stock Is a Winner, But How Much Higher Can It Go?

    This year has been a bumpy ride for Ocugen (OCGN) investors, yet rewarding for those who were able to stomach the volatility. While shares have almost doubled over the past month, the year-to-date performance shows a 664% share haul. Ocugen’s success has been based on its seemingly improbable transformation from a company focused on eye diseases to one chasing the opportunities presented by Covid-19; the biotech holds the US rights for Covaxin, a Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by India-bas

  • NXP shares waver as company reports quarterly earnings

    As the microchip shortage continues, investors are watching chipmakers as possible bellwethers for supply chain tieups. Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley reviews quarterly earnings for NXP Semiconductors.

  • Zillow Stock Falls Further After Report It Plans to Sell 7,000 Homes for $2.8 Billion

    Zillow Offers aims to sell 7,000 homes for $2.8 billion, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • Why On Semiconductor Stock Just Jumped 15%

    Three months ago, shares of On Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) racked up double-digit gains after reporting a solid earnings beat relative to Wall Street expectations and, well ... "second verse, same as the first." On Semiconductor set a record for quarterly revenue in Q3, up 32% year over year. When calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), however, earnings weren't quite as good as the $0.87 pro forma figure note above.

  • 11 Best Covid Vaccine and Pill Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Covid vaccine and pill stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Covid Vaccine and Pill Stocks To Invest In. In late 2020, as the results from trials of COVID-19 vaccines poured in, it […]

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Sharply on Monday

    BTIG Securities analyst Gray Powell -- a longtime CrowdStrike bull -- cut his rating on the growth stock from buy to neutral, noting that his firm's channel checks suggest that competition is becoming more of a threat than it was previously. This could lead growth next year to "downtick from 2021," said Powell in a note to investors. Chief among CrowdStrike's competition, Powell says, is SentinelOne (NYSE: S), which went public this summer.

  • Xpeng delivers over 10K electric cars in October

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick discuss the latest electric vehicle deliveries from Xpeng and the current state of the EV market.&nbsp;

  • Lucid Group Is an Investment, Not a Trade, and Will Seriously Challenge Tesla

    Lucid is probably technologically superior to Tesla, with smaller, more efficient, more powerful battery packs with a greater range.

  • Zillow Seeks to Sell 7,000 Homes for $2.8 Billion After Flipping Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. is looking to sell about 7,000 homes as it seeks to recover from a fumble in its high-tech home-flipping business.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?Atlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe company is seeking roughly $2.8 billion for the houses, which

  • Why Novavax Stock Is on Fire Today

    Shares of the next-generation vaccine developer Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) jumped by as much as 15% in premarket trading Monday morning. The company's stock is up by double-digits in early morning action today in response to three positive regulatory updates for its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate known as NVX-CoV2373. Specifically, ahead of the opening bell, the biotech announced that it has now completed the vaccine's regulatory application in Canada and submitted all of the necessary regulatory paperwork for the vaccine's approval in the European Union.

  • Ford (NYSE:F) is Bidding to Become a Primary EV Competitor with more than 30 billion in Capital Investments

    Today we're going to analyze the Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). The company's stock saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price, but an overview of the fundamentals will give investors a better grounding into the future potential of the stock.

  • Chegg stock plummets as CEO says ‘the education industry is experiencing a slowdown’

    Online education specialist Chegg Inc. highlighted a sudden slowdown in the education industry Monday afternoon, sending its own shares plunging more than 20% and damaging other online-education stocks.

  • Arista Stock Is Soaring Because Strong Earnings Came With a Stock Split, Buyback

    Arista Networks stock is higher in late trading Monday after the networking-hardware company posted strong third-quarter results, declared a four-for-one stock split, and unveiled a $1 billion stock-buyback plan.

  • From Ethereum to Shiba Inu: Top cryptos in five charts

    Cryptocurrencies are rising on Monday with Bitcoin and Ethereum trading at $62,138 and $4,317 respectively.