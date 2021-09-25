Robinhood Hires Former Grayscale Compliance Chief

BeInCrypto –

The company behind the popular financial app, Robinhood, has hired former Compliance Chief of Grayscale for its crypto division.

Robinhood Markets Inc. brought on Benjamin Melnicki for their growing crypto division. Melnicki’s new role focuses on compliance with industry regulations in light of lawmakers’ continued scrutiny of digital assets.

This new hire for Robinhood comes a few days after the news of Robinhood’s beta crypto features. The features surfaced in a beta version of the Robinhood app for iPhone. In the software code is a hidden image, which reveals a waitlist for users with interest in the crypto wallet. Additionally, the embedded code hints are crypto transfer abilities.

