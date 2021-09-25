U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,455.48
    +6.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,798.00
    +33.18 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,047.70
    -4.54 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.07
    -10.97 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.95
    +0.65 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.60
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.26 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    +0.0500 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3681
    -0.0040 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6850
    +0.3840 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,398.86
    +740.33 (+1.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.20
    -35.86 (-3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.48
    -26.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

Robinhood Hires Former Grayscale Compliance Chief

Savannah Fortis
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

The company behind the popular financial app, Robinhood, has hired former Compliance Chief of Grayscale for its crypto division. 

Robinhood Markets Inc. brought on Benjamin Melnicki for their growing crypto division. Melnicki’s new role focuses on compliance with industry regulations in light of lawmakers’ continued scrutiny of digital assets. 

This new hire for Robinhood comes a few days after the news of Robinhood’s beta crypto features. The features surfaced in a beta version of the Robinhood app for iPhone. In the software code is a hidden image, which reveals a waitlist for users with interest in the crypto wallet. Additionally, the embedded code hints are crypto transfer abilities. 

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto

