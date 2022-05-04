U.S. markets close in 3 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,175.10
    -0.38 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,193.82
    +65.03 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,477.97
    -85.79 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,879.76
    -19.10 (-1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.28
    +3.87 (+3.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,867.20
    -3.40 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.41
    -0.26 (-1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0549
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9830
    +0.0230 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2484
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9900
    -0.1200 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,981.90
    +759.19 (+1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    897.45
    +20.12 (+2.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.45
    -67.88 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Robinhood to let users lend out their shares in its attempt to diversify revenue

Anita Ramaswamy
·2 min read

Trading platform Robinhood is launching a feature that will allow its users to lend out their stocks in hopes of earning passive, recurring income from borrowers, the company announced today. Robinhood says the feature is currently being rolled out and will be available to all customers by the end of the month.

The news comes just after a tough quarter for the company during which it laid off 9 percent of its full-time staff. Robinhood makes nearly three-quarters of its revenue from transactions, and that revenue stream has been falling steadily since last year as trading activity has cooled. The new lending feature is an attempt by the company to diversify its revenue streams, as it will take a cut of the fees from each loan.

The company already makes money by lending out shares to customers who buy them "on margin," and this new stock lending program is expected to bring in 1-to-2 times the revenue of the existing margin lending offering, its CFO Jason Warnick said on the company's earnings call last week.

Customers won't have to carry any minimum balance in their account in order to participate, which tends to be the norm at other exchanges that allow them to lend out their shares. As long as the shares have been fully paid for by the customer, Robinhood says it will match customers with interested borrowers to take the loans and that customers will get paid once their shares are successfully placed. Typically, the company explains, borrowers are financial institutions seeking to cover deficits, short sales, or failed deliveries.

Customers will be able to track the loans they've made and turn the "Stock Lending" feature on and off at their own discretion, according to Robinhood. They will be able to sell shares they have loaned out and realize gains or losses "like they normally would," the company says.

The announcement came with a disclaimer saying stock lending is not appropriate for all customers and that they could face the risk of Robinhood defaulting on its obligations and failing to return the securities it has borrowed.

"Provisions of the Securities Investor Protection Act may not protect you with respect to loaned securities," the disclaimer reads.

To reassure customers, the company says it is partnering with an unnamed third-party bank that will provide cash collateral for the loans for added customer protection, though that collateral may be the only safety measure customers have in the event of default.

The exchange also warns that lenders of stock may lose the right to vote as shareholders with respect to their loaned securities and will receive cash payments on those securities instead of dividends, which may be treated differently for tax purposes.

“We’re excited to break down yet another barrier and democratize a product that has been historically preserved for the wealthy with high barriers to entry," Steve Quirk, Chief Brokerage Officer at Robinhood, writes in the announcement.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Skyworks Stock Just Crashed 10%

    Shares Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS), which makes semiconductors for wireless devices, crashed Wednesday morning, down 10.1% as of 10:20 a.m. ET, despite hitting analyst targets for its fiscal second-quarter sales and earnings last night. Heading into earnings day, analysts had predicted Skyworks would earn $2.63 per share (pro forma) on sales of $1.33 billion. Skyworks nailed the earnings goal, and reported sales of $1.34 billion.

  • Why Amarin Stock Is Sinking on Wednesday

    Missed expectations on the top and bottom lines suggest Amarin's path forward isn't as clear as investors want it to be.

  • Stock Market Mostly Lower Ahead Of Fed Statement; 2 Stocks Plunge More Than 30%

    Stock market indexes traded mostly lower ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement this afternoon, while earnings reports sparked some outsize moves.

  • Jim Cramer Doesn’t Like These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer doesn’t like. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer does not like, go directly to Jim Cramer Doesn’t Like These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer is one of the most renowned finance personalities on television. Despite over two decades in […]

  • 3 Stocks Still Growing Despite Being Down More Than 80%

    A lot of stocks have imploded in recent months, and there are now hundreds of stocks trading at least 80% below their previous highs. Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI), and Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) have all seen their shares plunge more than 80% from their peak 2021 levels. Shares of Teladoc were cut nearly in half last week after a brutal report, but Mr. Market seems to have seller's remorse.

  • Is it Wise to Keep Your Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Shares?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Global Advantage Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Global Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) declined 22.8% (Institutional Shares), during the first quarter, compared to the 5.4% loss for the MSCI ACWI Index (the “Index”), and the 9.7% […]

  • Lyft stock is ‘getting a lot cheaper here,’ strategist says

    Needham and Company Managing Director Bernie McTernan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss quarterly earnings for Lyft, Uber, and Airbnb.

  • Insiders may be rethinking their US$1.7m Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) investment now that the company has lost US$168m in value

    Insiders who bought US$1.7m worth of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc.'s ( NYSE:KD ) stock at an average buy price of US$17.06...

  • Why Cloudflare Tanked 28% in April

    High-growth technologists like Cloudflare continue to tread water at best amid rising interest rates.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy After April's Thrashing

    Investors shouldn't let recent price activity discourage them from buying shares of these two businesses.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks Down 64% (or More) Just Begging to Be Bought

    Whether you're a new or tenured investor, the stock market has sent a clear message over the past four months that corrections are an inevitable part of the investing cycle. Things have been even worse for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which has shed 23% since hitting its all-time closing high in November. This officially puts the Nasdaq in its first bear market since the pandemic meltdown in March 2020.

  • Don't Lose Faith in Cleveland-Cliffs

    The stock could recover after an unjustified sell-off

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is in a Hole Once Again Today

    After rallying from a noontime deficit yesterday to finish in the green, AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) is starting off in a bigger hole today. Shares of the movie theater operator are down 4.6% at 10:28 a.m. ET on Wednesday on no discernible news for the company.

  • 2 Growth Stocks With Up to 223% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The stock market has been battered by a tough macroeconomic environment through the first four months of the year. For instance, J. analyst Parker Lane of Stifel Financial has a price target of $150 on Unity Software (NYSE: U), implying a 126% upside. Similarly, analyst John Egbert of Stifel has a price target of $36 on Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN), implying a 223% upside.

  • Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Says Wells Fargo

    As an indication of how the stock market has suffered so far this year, the 2022 selloff has been unlike anything seen for the last 80 years. While there have been a host of reasons for the market wide rout, the meltdown has been most acute amongst growth stocks. As Wells Fargo’s Head of Equity Strategy Christopher Harvey puts it, "the sell-off is all about ‘growth’ -- but not economic growth. Rather, it is about the growth style, the mispricing of duration, and risk appetite (or lack thereof).”

  • This Oil Stock Just Boosted Its Dividend Yield to a Jaw-Dropping 9.7%

    Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) has delivered impressive dividend growth since initiating a payout in 2018. Given the surge in oil prices this year, the oil company recently took its dividend to another level by adding a variable payment to return more of its cash flow to shareholders. Its combined dividend for the first quarter implies a yield of 9.7% on its recent stock price.

  • Earnings Not Telling The Story For Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG)

    When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 16x, you may...

  • Moderna CEO talks huge earnings beat, COVID-19 vaccine sales, new boosters

    Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings, COVID-19 vaccine sales growth, creating new boosters for the fall, funding for future sales, and the process for approving a vaccine for young kids.

  • Why Sabre Stock Nose-Dived Today

    Although the company notched beats on its Q1 results, in terms of fundamentals, it's still some distance from its pre-pandemic altitude.

  • Will Fed rate hike be a ‘clearing event’ for battered U.S. stock market? What investors are watching for on Wednesday

    A little clarity from the Fed on the likely size and scope of future rate increases could be a balm for a bruised U.S. stock market, according to some analysts.