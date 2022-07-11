Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 3, 2022

Robinhood Markets, Inc.

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 after market close. An earnings conference call will be held at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET on the same day. A live webcast of the call and supporting materials will be available at investors.robinhood.com. Following the call, a replay and transcript will also be available on the same website.

Robinhood shareholders can submit and upvote questions to management using the Q&A platform developed by Say Technologies ahead of Robinhood’s second quarter 2022 earnings call. Shareholders can visit https://app.saytechnologies.com/robinhood-2022-q2/ to submit questions. The Q&A platform will be open for question submission starting July 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET. Shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions until August 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET. Management will address a selection of the most upvoted questions relating to Robinhood’s business and financial results on the earnings call. Shareholders can email hello@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets is on a mission to democratize finance for all. With Robinhood, people can invest with no account minimums through Robinhood Financial LLC, buy and sell crypto through Robinhood Crypto LLC, spend, save, and earn rewards through Robinhood Money LLC, and learn about investing through easy-to-understand educational content.

Robinhood also intends to use the “Overview” tab of its Investor Relations website and its blog, Under the Hood, as means of disclosing material information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC’s Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). The Overview page can be accessed at https://investors.robinhood.com/overview and Under the Hood can be accessed at https://blog.robinhood.com/ and investors should routinely monitor these web pages, in addition to Robinhood’s press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on them could be deemed to be material information.

Contacts

Media

press@robinhood.com

Investor Relations

ir@robinhood.com



