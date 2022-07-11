U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,854.43
    -44.95 (-1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,173.84
    -164.31 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,372.60
    -262.71 (-2.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,732.01
    -37.36 (-2.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.14
    -0.95 (-0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.20
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    19.06
    -0.07 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0047
    -0.0135 (-1.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9910
    -0.1100 (-3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1897
    -0.0139 (-1.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3700
    +1.2900 (+0.95%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,111.54
    -731.46 (-3.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.74
    -2.22 (-0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.59
    +0.35 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,812.30
    +295.11 (+1.11%)
     

Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 3, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Robinhood Markets, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HOOD
    Watchlist
Robinhood Markets, Inc.
Robinhood Markets, Inc.

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 after market close. An earnings conference call will be held at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET on the same day. A live webcast of the call and supporting materials will be available at investors.robinhood.com. Following the call, a replay and transcript will also be available on the same website.

Robinhood shareholders can submit and upvote questions to management using the Q&A platform developed by Say Technologies ahead of Robinhood’s second quarter 2022 earnings call. Shareholders can visit https://app.saytechnologies.com/robinhood-2022-q2/ to submit questions. The Q&A platform will be open for question submission starting July 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET. Shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions until August 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET. Management will address a selection of the most upvoted questions relating to Robinhood’s business and financial results on the earnings call. Shareholders can email hello@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets is on a mission to democratize finance for all. With Robinhood, people can invest with no account minimums through Robinhood Financial LLC, buy and sell crypto through Robinhood Crypto LLC, spend, save, and earn rewards through Robinhood Money LLC, and learn about investing through easy-to-understand educational content.

Robinhood also intends to use the “Overview” tab of its Investor Relations website and its blog, Under the Hood, as means of disclosing material information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC’s Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). The Overview page can be accessed at https://investors.robinhood.com/overview and Under the Hood can be accessed at https://blog.robinhood.com/ and investors should routinely monitor these web pages, in addition to Robinhood’s press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on them could be deemed to be material information.

Contacts

Media

press@robinhood.com

Investor Relations

ir@robinhood.com


Recommended Stories

  • Robinhood Settles Class Action Lawsuit Over Data Breach

    Investors accused the firm of pursuing a reckless growth-at-all-costs model that may have exposed thousands of customers’ sensitive personal and financial information.

  • Why Shares of Affirm, Upstart, and SoFi Are Falling Today

    Shares of several popular fintech stocks continued to slump today, as investors prepare for the start of earnings season and new data this week that will provide a glimpse into the current state of inflation. Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) traded nearly 9% lower in the final hour of trading. Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded roughly 1.4% lower, and shares of the digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded nearly 4% lower.

  • Why Amazon Stock Is Down 32% So Far This Year

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) have fallen hard in the first half of 2022 and are down 32% year to date, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Part of the drop is due to the broader stock market's tumble as investors processed news of rising inflation and interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. The e-commerce company reported its first quarterly loss since 2015 and issued disappointing guidance that sent its share price into a downward spiral.

  • Voyager Clarifies USD Deposit Concerns in Update

    The crypto exchange, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, says it remains unclear how customers will be reimbursed for their crypto investments.

  • 10 Best Natural Gas Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best natural gas stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of the gas market, go directly to the 5 Best Natural Gas Stocks to Buy Now. Natural gas prices have risen by 700% in Europe since the start of 2021. This has taken […]

  • Stock market: Here's what usually happens after a 20% plunge

    History offers a glimpse into the next move for stocks after a deep rout.

  • “Best Store of Value”: 10 Commodity Stocks to Buy on the Dip

    In this article, we discuss 10 commodity stocks to buy on the dip. If you want to see more commodity stocks in this selection, check out 5 Commodity Stocks to Buy on the Dip. Commodities are coming down from the highs they reached in the first half of 2022, on the back of Russia-Ukraine war, […]

  • Musk's Tesla stock sale windfall dwarfs Twitter loss

    Elon Musk's attempt to scrap his purchase of Twitter Inc may leave the world's wealthiest person in a stronger financial position than before he unveiled the $44 billion deal, with billions of dollars in cash from selling Tesla shares now sitting in the bank. After Musk on Friday tore up his April 25 agreement to buy the social media platform, with Twitter promising to force him to make good, the two sides face a potentially drawn-out legal battle that could still cost Musk billions of dollars, according to legal experts. Whatever the outcome may be, the Tesla chief executive for now appears to be sitting on around $8.5 billion in cash raised from selling shares of the automaker late in April to finance the Twitter acquisition.

  • 3 Stocks You'll Be Happy You Own When the Bear Market Is Over

    Down 20.6% through June, the S&P 500 is off to its worst start in five decades and is officially in a bear market. It can be tough to endure bear markets, especially when your portfolio loses value month after month. There's no telling when this bear market will officially end, but when it does, you'll be happy you own these three high-quality stocks.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Going into the second half of the year, the market sentiment is growing clearer. First, there is a sense that the 1H collapse may be bottoming out – or at least falling to a plateau and a pause before further drops. Second, there is a growing consensus that a recession is in the offing, on a one-year time frame or possibly less. A minority opinion holds that a true downturn is already on us; but we won’t know for certain until the Q2 growth numbers are released later this month. What does this m

  • Citron's Left says crypto is a 'complete fraud'

    Andrew Left, founder of Citron Research and one of the world’s best known short-sellers, on Monday described cryptocurrencies as a "fraud." Asked at a conference about fraud in financial markets where he saw potential fraud, Left told the audience: "I think crypto is just complete fraud, over and over and over." He did not say whether he had investments in cryptocurrencies.

  • Are Institutions Heavily Invested In Novavax, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares?

    Every investor in Novavax, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVAX ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often...

  • Twitter ‘does have the upper hand here’ in legal battle versus Elon Musk: Analyst

    CFRA Research Industry Analyst Angelo Zino weighs in on the Twitter-Elon Musk drama and why he thinks Twitter has the upper hand in a potential legal battle.

  • 2 Cheap Commodity Stocks That Could Be Golden

    These cheaply valued shares discount a deep recession but don’t reflect the huge improvement in their industry’s balance sheets since the last commodity downturn in 2016.

  • Here is how America's millionaires are positioning themselves for a recession ⁠— if you're doing something different, you might want to think twice

    We don’t advocate for theft. But stealing these strategies is a victimless crime.

  • The debt markets are acting 'smarter than the stock market': Strategist

    Wealth Consulting Group CEO Jimmy Lee and Key Advisors Group Owner Eddie Ghabour join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market volatility amid recession indicators and the Fed's rate hike cycle.

  • Here's Why We Think Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

    It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story...

  • 'No easy fix': Canada's Suncor Energy faces overhaul after CEO exit

    (Reuters) -Canada's Suncor Energy faces a long slog to fix its poor safety record and regain investor confidence, analysts said on Monday, after Chief Executive Mark Little resigned following another worker fatality at a company site. Little stepped down as head of Canada's third-largest oil producer on Friday, a day after a worker was killed at Suncor's oil sands base plant in northern Alberta. It was the fifth fatality at a Suncor site since 2019, when Little became CEO, and the thirteenth since 2014, by far the worst safety record among Canadian oil producers.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

    The stock of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was sliding again today after an analyst cut his price target for the semiconductor company. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar thinks sales of Nvidia's GPUs could slide as consumers cut back on spending, cryptocurrency mining slows, and other macro events hurt demand. Kumar said in an investor note, "We revise our estimates downward for NVDA based on continued issues in China and Russia, gaming laptop weakness, consumer pressure, and our concerns on crypto."

  • Wall Street Rethinks Semiconductor Stocks Ahead Of Earnings

    With second-quarter earnings season for semiconductor stocks set to begin Thursday, analysts are adjusting their forecasts for chip stocks.