Robinhood Markets Inc Chief Legal Officer Sells 12,500 Shares

Chief Legal Officer Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) on February 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 215,021 shares of the company and has not made any purchases of the stock.

Robinhood Markets Inc operates as a financial services company, providing a platform for users to invest in stocks, ETFs, options, and cryptocurrencies. The company has been known for its mobile app and website that offer people the ability to invest in public companies and exchange-traded products without paying a commission.

The insider transaction history at Robinhood Markets Inc indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been 48 insider sells and no insider buys during this period.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Robinhood Markets Inc were trading at $10.61 each, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $9.51 billion.

The data provided reflects the transactions of the insider and does not necessarily indicate the company's performance or stock valuation. Investors often look at insider selling and buying patterns as one of many indicators that can inform investment decisions.

