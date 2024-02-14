Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 13, 2024

Operator: Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Robinhood Markets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's program is being recorded. And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Chris Koegel, Vice President of Corporate FP&A and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Chris Koegel: All right. Thank you, Jonathan, and thank you to everyone for joining Robinhood's Q4 Earnings Call. With us today are our CEO, and Co-Founder, Vlad Tenev, and CFO, Jason Warnick. Before getting started, I want to remind you that today's call will contain forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from our expectations, and we have no duty to provide updates unless legally required. Potential risk factors that could cause differences, including regulatory developments that we continue to monitor, are described in the press release we issued today, the earnings presentation, and our SEC filings all of which can be found at investors.robinhood.com. Today's discussion will also include non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation to the GAAP results we consider most comparable can be found in the earnings presentation. With that, let me turn it over to Vlad.

Vlad Tenev: Thanks, Chris. Hi, everyone. We're going to try something a little bit different today, I'm going to keep my remarks brief so that we can spend more time on Q&A. Robinhood is focused on three things. Number one, winning the active trader market. Two, increasing wallet share, as we deepen relationships with our customers. And three, expanding internationally. I first off want to congratulate our team for a strong 2023. Trading market share was up 14% for equities and 19% for options year-over-year. Gold subscribers were up 25% to 1.4 million and assets under custody exceeded $100 billion, fueled by the strength of our 27% organic growth in net deposits, and we've launched brokerage in the UK and crypto in the EU. A couple of points to call out.

In Q4, we finished with $1.3 billion of net positive brokerage account transfers into Robinhood and we've already exceeded that total halfway through Q1. We've been taking trading market share for some time and now we're winning net asset inflows from every one of our major competitors, averaging over $100,000 per transfer. And as for funded customers, we've already grown more in the first half of Q1, than we did in each of the last eight quarters. So I love the momentum we're building and I'm excited about 2024. Before I discuss our roadmap, let's have Jason, review our financial results.

Jason Warnick: Thanks, Vlad. It's good to speak with everyone today. We had a strong Q4 and 2023, and we have a lot of momentum starting 2024. Looking at 2023, we delivered significant profitable growth with record full-year revenues, record adjusted EBITDA, and record adjusted EBITDA margins. We grew revenues 37% to $1.9 billion, delivered adjusted EBITDA of $536 million, which is more than three times our prior high, drove 124% incremental margins as revenues grew by more than $500 million, even while we lowered costs. And we expanded adjusted EBITDA margins of 29%, as we make progress over time towards the 50% plus levels we see from incumbents. And looking at Q4, we delivered $0.03 of positive GAAP EPS. Aside from the regulatory charges last quarter, Q4 would have been our third straight quarter of positive earnings per share.

Q4 was also our sixth straight quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA. We're pleased with our results in 2023 and aim to continue delivering profitable growth in 2024. Let's move to our fourth quarter business results. Assets under custody finished Q4 back over $100 billion for the first time since 2021. We delivered strong Q4 net deposit growth at a 21% annualized rate. And we're focused on driving net deposits even higher by improving our user experience and value proposition. When we look at historical customer cohorts, we see they have consistently added to their net deposits over time, which we think provides a strong foundation for sustainable long-term asset growth. And newer cohorts are starting with balances, 1.5 to two times higher, which is even more encouraging.

We're also delivering growth in Robinhood Gold. Compared to our average customer, Gold subscribers in Q4 had more than eight times the assets with an average of about $40,000, grew net deposits more than twice as fast, and have adopted our products at higher rates. Gold subscribers are up 25% year-over-year to 1.42 million. Gold ARPU is multiples of our average customer, which includes Q4 annualized recurring subscription revenue of $85 million. This Gold growth brings our adoption rate up to 6.1%. And we're working to take this even higher as we keep improving the value proposition. We also have strong momentum to start the year, as we added another 60,000 gold subscribers in January alone, that is nearly three times the monthly average we saw in 2023.

Our team is also hard at work on new credit cards for Robinhood customers, starting with something special for Gold customers. Currently, for funded customers with our historical X1 credit card, they have an ARPU of over $300 on credit alone. That's nearly four times our current average. This represents another opportunity for us to diversify our business and introduce new products to our customers who have a median credit score of about 720 and two-thirds of whom are prime or prime plus. We look forward to sharing more about our plans with you soon. Now let's turn to financial results. In the fourth quarter, we generated net income of $30 million, as total net revenues increased 1% sequentially to $471 million and total expenses came in better than our outlook.

Looking at Q4 revenues, transaction revenues increased as crypto notional volumes nearly doubled and other revenues grew as we saw early traction in Sherwood Media and added more Gold subscribers. These increases were partially offset by the anticipated decline in net interest revenues from lower sec lending demand across the industry. I'd also note that our monthly metrics now include total sec lending revenues. So investors have even more visibility into the drivers of our net interest revenues through the quarter. Looking at fourth quarter expenses, adjusted OpEx was $364 million, performing better than our outlook, even while we increased our growth investments. And for share-based compensation, it was $81 million, in line with our outlook.

This combination drove Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $133 million, up 62% from a year ago. Now let's move to our 2024 outlook. We aim to deliver another year of revenue growth and margin expansion. Looking at revenues, with the current macro backdrop, we're planning for strong growth in 2024, driven by continued 20 plus percent net deposit growth, increasing Gold adoption, double-digit gains in trading market share, exciting new product introductions, and our diversified revenue model. And the year is off to a great start. January net deposits were nearly $4 billion, of which about one-third was net positive transfers in from other brokers. That January result was the highest monthly total since the first half of 2021, and we're seeing continued strength in early February.

Looking at expenses, we plan to continue investing across new products, features, marketing, and international, while getting more efficient in our existing businesses and managing headcount growth all in to low-single digits. Our 2024 outlook for combined adjusted OpEx and share-based compensation is $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion, which is up 5% at the midpoint from last year's $1.81 billion, excluding the founder award cancellation. This range includes about $85 million of quarterly share-based compensation, similar to our run rate for the back half of 2023. As for timing, we anticipate Q1 will likely be in the upper half of our implied range as we lean into marketing investments to start the year. We also continue to closely manage our share count.

In 2023, diluted share count decreased nearly 5% due to the purchase of 55 million shares in Q3. And in 2024, we expect to manage dilution to 2% or less. We believe this plan positions us to drive profitable growth again in 2024, as we grow revenues and expand margins. We'll have to see how the year plays out. But so far, we like the growth we're driving to start the year. I also wanted to share some perspective on the interest rate backdrop in 2024. First, when we look at the forward curve, the implied average fed funds rate in 2024 is roughly the same as it was in 2023, making rates a fairly neutral input for revenue year-over-year. Second, of our $30 billion-plus of interest-earning assets, less than half of that is rate-sensitive because we passed the vast majority of cash sweep interest onto our customers.

So as rates move, we do not anticipate a significant change in the yield we earn on cash sweeps. And third, and most importantly, declining interest rates tend to support growth in assets, balances and trading. So we think 2024 is the year when we'll see interest rates shift from being a headwind for our business growth into a tailwind. In closing, we had a strong Q4 and 2023, and we have a lot of momentum to start the year. We remain focused on driving profitable growth for shareholders as we work to maximize EPS and free cash flow per share in 2024 and the years to come. Now, I will turn the call back to Vlad.

Vlad Tenev: Thanks, Jason. As we entered the year, I want to highlight some of the areas we're most excited about to drive growth in 2024 and beyond. First, from winning the active trader market, we're going to continue to invest in our user experience on mobile where we're currently number one in market share. In addition, we will be launching a more feature-rich professional offering on the web for active traders. And we're also working on expanding our selection of tradable assets in particular with index options and futures coming later this year. Second, to grow wallet share, we're focused on increasing Gold memberships and net deposits. We plan to keep investing to make Robinhood Gold even more valuable for our customers and build off the early success of our retirement offering.

At the same time, we also plan to launch new products like credit cards and add new account types such as joint accounts. And third, for international expansion, after launching crypto in the EU and brokerage in the UK, we have tens of thousands of international customers so far. What we're hearing from customers is that they want more of the full Robinhood product suite. So we're working to build that for them. We're also pursuing opportunities to expand into more jurisdictions. Reflecting on the past four years, we've tripled our customer base and grown revenues nearly seven times. And when we look, all that's in front of us, we're excited by the opportunity to continue growing Robinhood significantly from here. And we have a ton of momentum to start 2024.

I want to thank our customers and team for a great 2023. The team has been working incredibly hard, the roadmap is full, there is so much to do. Now, let's move on to questions.

A - Chris Koegel: Thank you, Vlad. For the Q&A session, we'll start by answering the top five shareholder questions from Say Technologies, ranked by number of votes. We have several questions that were already addressed on this call or in prior quarters and grouped together questions that share a common theme. After the Say questions, we'll turn to live questions from our analysts. So I'll kick it off with a first question from Say. This one is for Jason. Your stock price is down 70% since the IPO. What do you have in place to get your stock price back up? Is a dividend in the works to at least provide some return on investment?

Jason Warnick: Thanks for the question. We're hard at work on the inputs to driving value for shareholders. In 2023, we increased revenue by over $500 million and grew adjusted EBITDA even faster. And we're focused on driving revenues and profits higher in 2024. Over time, as we deliver on these inputs to the business, I think the stock price should follow. As for capital returns to shareholders, last year we bought back about 6% of our shares, and we'll continue to look for ways especially efficient ways to deploy our capital, including investments in growth, M&A to accelerate our roadmap or returns of capital to shareholders over time. But right now, to your question, we don't have any plans for dividends.

Chris Koegel: All right. Thank you, Jason. The next question is for Vlad. Vlad, what will it take to get Robinhood to the next level to start competing with Fidelity and the rest of the most common brokers?

Vlad Tenev: Thanks for the question. So for starters, I think Robinhood is already competing with Fidelity and the rest of the common brokers. If you look at active traders, we've been growing trading market share by double-digits. So that's not just volume and market share. We won head-to-head net asset transfers from all the other major brokerages in Q4, and that includes Fidelity. So that means that more assets actually flowed from Fidelity to Robinhood in Q4 than the other way around. And so to take it to the next level, we're really excited about our strategy. We think there is so much more to do for active traders. The roadmap is full and that includes investments across a slew of areas. One, making sure that the user experience remains best-in-class and continuing to invest there.

Adding new product innovations that our competitors don't offer such as 24 Hour Market. New asset classes like futures which are active traders have been really excited about and asking for. And new account types and more of the table stakes features that, we just still have to get to. So there's a lot to do, and I should also mention, not a lot of the brokers have adopted new technologies like crypto. And that's an area where we're continuing to invest. And I see us extending our lead throughout 2024 and beyond. Increasing wallet share, we've talked a little bit about the success we're seeing in driving net account transfers from other brokers. We think that there's a lot of headroom. There is a lot of improvements in our passive offerings like retirement, the roadmap there is full and we're very excited about the credit card.

In international, we did launch in the UK for brokerage, crypto for EU. That expands the addressable market quite dramatically. Not a lot of the common brokers even have an international presence to note. And I think over the couple -- over the next few years, we're making significant investments there. So, I think if we're successful executing on our strategy, you could see Robinhood winning by even larger margins going forward.

Chris Koegel: All right. Thank you, Vlad. The next question is for Jason. Jason, Robinhood has been profitable, often on. Do you see Robinhood joining the S&P 500 by qualifying and being profitable four quarters in a row?

Jason Warnick: We'd love to join the S&P 500 and I think we're focused on the right things to do that, delivering consistent profitability, growing revenues even higher. Remember though, there are only 500 spots on this and this is a committee decision. So it's not completely in our control, but we'll keep focused on our business, and over time it would be great to be part of that index.

Chris Koegel: All right. Thank you, Jason. The next question is for you, Vlad. What kind of progress should we expect from the company in 2024?

Vlad Tenev: So, I'll break it down into the three areas we're focused on. For winning in the active trader market, there is user experience improvements, new assets like futures and index options. As well, as I mentioned in my remarks earlier today, we've been doing very well on mobile, we're number one in market share there. Frankly on web, we haven't been doing as well and so we're making a big investment there and we're going to be launching a more professional offering geared toward active traders. So we're very excited about that. And as we continue to execute here, you should be able to track the progress and continued market-share gains across all the assets that we offer including equities, options, and crypto. For increasing wallet share, the credit card is something we're very excited about including a special credit card for Gold customers.

There's more to do on Robinhood Gold in general and in retirement. And we'll also be building and offering new account types like joint accounts. And then you should be able to track progress there by looking at our net deposits and our Gold subscribers. And then expanding internationally, we launched in the EU for crypto and in the UK for brokerage. Really what we're focused in -- focusing on is delivering more features, making those experiences more feature-rich, and building on the initial UK and EU momentum that we've generated. And then what you should see there is an increase in the percentage of our funded customers that come from international markets, as well as new funded customer growth over time.

Chris Koegel: All right. Thank you, Vlad. And then, Vlad, this last Say question is, also for you. Please offer a yearly realized gain and loss tracker showing short and long-term gains. I've asked this in multiple earnings and currently have to track it manually in excel.

Vlad Tenev: Well, thank you for the feedback, and thanks for continuing to ask. There is an impact you asking because this is something that the team has actually been working towards. We're working hard to make great improvements to our tax law and P&L tracking this year and we hope you will like them. So stay tuned.

Chris Koegel: Alright. Thank you, Vlad. That concludes our shareholder questions from Say Technologies. We appreciate our shareholders taking time to ask these questions to Vlad and Jason, and look-forward to more next quarter. Now, I will return the call over to Jonathan to lead Q&A from our analysts.

