U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,110.41
    +43.05 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,381.34
    +229.63 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,266.41
    +154.10 (+1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,906.09
    +23.24 (+1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.14
    +1.35 (+1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.00
    +7.40 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    19.76
    +1.00 (+5.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0127
    +0.0080 (+0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3620
    +0.0410 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1684
    +0.0097 (+0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.8360
    +0.2720 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,429.84
    +895.26 (+4.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    527.58
    +11.43 (+2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.03
    +121.96 (+1.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,542.11
    +327.36 (+1.16%)
     

Robinhood Markets, Inc. Reports August 2022 Operating Data

Robinhood Markets, Inc.
·3 min read
Robinhood Markets, Inc.
Robinhood Markets, Inc.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) today reported selected monthly operating data for August 2022:

  • Net Cumulative Funded Accounts (NCFA) at the end of August were 22.9 Million, unchanged from the end of July 2022. Monthly Active Users (MAU) at the end of August were 13.3 Million, up 0.1 Million from the end of July 2022.

  • Assets Under Custody (AUC) at the end of August were $71.0 Billion, down 5% from the end of July 2022. Net Deposits were $0.8 Billion in August, translating to a 12% annualized growth rate relative to July 2022 AUC. Over the last twelve months, Net Deposits were $17.6 Billion, translating to an annual growth rate of 17% relative to August 2021 Assets Under Custody.

  • Notional Trading Volumes - which are the primary driver of transaction revenues - were mostly up in August from July 2022. Equities were $66.0 Billion (up 35%), Option contracts were 89.9 Million (up 34%), and Cryptocurrencies were $5.3 Billion (down 2%).

 

August 2022

July 2022

Change M/M

August 2021

Change Y/Y

(M - in millions, B - in billions)

 

 

 

 

 

User Growth (M)

 

 

 

 

 

Net Cumulative Funded Accounts (NCFA)

22.9

22.9

0%

22.4

2%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Engagement (M)

 

 

 

 

 

Monthly Active Users (MAU)

13.3

13.2

1%

18.7

-29%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets Under Custody (AUC) ($B)

 

 

 

 

 

Total AUC

$71.0

$74.6

-5%

$103.5

-31%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cumulative Net Deposits

$84.5

$83.8

1%

$66.9

26%

Net Deposits

$0.8

$0.7

N/M

$0.6

N/M

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trading

 

 

 

 

 

Trading Days (equities and options)

23

20

15%

22

5%

Notional Trading Volumes

 

 

 

 

 

Equity ($B)

$66.0

$48.8

35%

$73.3

-10%

Options contracts (M)

89.9

67.0

34%

95.4

-6%

Crypto ($B)

$5.3

$5.5

-2%

$21.8

-76%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) (M)

 

 

 

 

 

Equity DARTs

1.6

1.3

19%

2.1

-25%

Option DARTs

0.6

0.5

18%

0.8

-23%

Total DARTs (Equity and Options)

2.2

1.8

19%

2.9

-25%

Crypto DARTs

0.3

0.3

4%

0.6

-50%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Margin ($B)

 

 

 

 

 

Margin Book

$4.2

$4.0

6%

$5.6

-25%

For definitions and additional information regarding these metrics, please refer to Robinhood’s full monthly metrics update, which is available on investors.robinhood.com.

The information in this release is unaudited and the information for the months in the most recent fiscal quarter is preliminary, based on Robinhood’s estimates, and subject to completion of financial closing procedures. Final results for the most recent fiscal quarter, as reported in Robinhood’s quarterly and annual filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), might vary from the information in this release.

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets is on a mission to democratize finance for all. With Robinhood, people can invest with no account minimums through Robinhood Financial LLC, buy and sell crypto through Robinhood Crypto, LLC, spend, save, and earn rewards through Robinhood Money, LLC, and learn about investing through easy-to understand educational content.

Robinhood also intends to use the “Overview” tab of its Investor Relations website and its blog, Under the Hood, as means of disclosing material information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC’s Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). The Overview page can be accessed at investors.robinhood.com/overview and Under the Hood can be accessed at blog.robinhood.com and investors should routinely monitor those web pages, in addition to Robinhood’s press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on them could be deemed to be material information.

"Robinhood" and the Robinhood feather logo are registered trademarks of Robinhood Markets, Inc.

Contacts

Investor Relations

ir@robinhood.com

Media

press@robinhood.com


Recommended Stories

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire David Tepper

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire David Tepper. To skip our analysis of David Tepper’s profile, investment strategy, and 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 5 Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire David Tepper. David Tepper is arguably […]

  • Cannabis Company Tilray Just Made a Major Blunder

    A Tilray press release last week seems to have caused some dismay among Germany's drug regulators.

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Is Exploding Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock exploded this morning and was trading nearly 10.3% higher as of 11 a.m. ET Monday. An analyst who closely tracks the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market just singled out the hot stock as his top EV pick in China and sees Nio shares doubling in value over the next 12 months, backed by two big growth catalysts. Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu has two reasons why Nio could outperform and emerge as the leader among EV start-ups, according to The Fly.

  • Why Apple Stock Popped Monday Morning

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) climbed higher on Monday, adding as much as 3.5%. Wedbush's Daniel Ives has been keeping a close eye on Apple's website and notes that delivery times have quickly been pushed out to mid-October for the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro models, while the remaining preorders will take at least three weeks to process and wait times are quickly getting longer, according to The Fly. Ives noted that not only are iPhone 14 orders tracking ahead of his expectations, but consumers are ordering more Pro and Pro Max models, which will drive up the average selling price (ASP) for Apple.

  • Oracle posts a first-quarter revenue beat, misses on earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Oracle's first quarter earnings report.

  • Peloton Co-Founder John Foley is out in leadership shakeup

    Peloton Co-Founder John Foley is stepping away from the company he founded.

  • EV Roundup: HMC's Electrification Strides, NIO's Q2 Loss & More

    While Honda (HMC) revs up its e-mobility game by collaborating with Hanwa for the procurement of EV batteries, NIO incurs a loss of 25 cents per ADS in Q2, despite improved deliveries.

  • Institutional investors may adopt severe steps after XPeng Inc.'s (NYSE:XPEV) latest 4.2% drop adds to a year losses

    Every investor in XPeng Inc. ( NYSE:XPEV ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding...

  • 3 Absolute Bargain Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    In today's volatile market, there's a lot to be said for seeking out boring businesses at cheap prices.

  • The Next Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Down 68% and 74% to Buy Now

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is currently 24% off its high, putting the index in bear market territory, and many individual stocks have fallen even further. For instance, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are down 68% and 74%, respectively. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico as measured by viewing hours.

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation stays white hot

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • A second leg down for the bear market in stocks would expose 3 ‘naked swimmers.’ That won’t be pretty.

    Miller Tabak + Co.'s chief market strategist Matt Maley has his eye on three troubled areas of financial markets right now. He thinks investors need to be looking at them too.

  • 10 Best Penny Stocks to Buy in September

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best penny stocks to buy in September. If you want to skip our discussion on the current US economic situation, go directly to the 5 Best Penny Stocks to Buy in September. The US equity markets have been experiencing a sell-off in the past three […]

  • Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a Solid Combination of Yield and Value

    Some analysts argue that the oil sector is experiencing the tobacco market treatment in the 1990s. The public sentiment is negative, yet most are still consuming those products. However, despite all the efforts and sustainability plans, global economies are still very much addicted to oil and natural gas – enabling companies like Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) to pay out hefty dividends to their shareholders.

  • Still Down 50%, This Explosive Growth Stock Looks Like a Screaming Buy

    Shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) ended last week with a bang. The cloud security stock rocketed nearly 30% on the heels of its strong fiscal fourth-quarter results. Zscaler's unstoppable growth was on full display during its fiscal fourth quarter.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital LP

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital LP. You can skip our detailed analysis of Icahn’s investment strategy and his performance in the past, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital LP. Carl Icahn started […]

  • It's Time for Me to Jump Into Intel. Yes, Intel

    The Biden Administration had sent letters to Nvidia requiring a license to sell its A100 and H100 chips that are designed to speed machine learning and artificial intelligence to those three regions. Nvidia stated at the time that the restriction likely jeopardized... for the firm, up to $400M in annual revenue. Advanced Micro Devices was similarly informed that a similar restriction would be placed on that firm's MI250 chips.

  • Should You Buy Carnival Before It Rallies?

    Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) experienced its very worst time when the pandemic forced its ships to shore. Concerns about higher interest rates and a weakening economy are weighing on the shares these days. Considering future prospects, should you buy Carnival before it rallies?

  • 3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

    Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), Wayfair (NYSE: W), and Home Depot (NYSE: HD) are great stocks you can still buy on sale now. It's still launching in new markets and expecting 230 million to 260 million Disney+ subscribers by 2024, by which time it expects Disney+ to break even.

  • CPI Inflation Rate Is Sliding, But This Is What Matters For The Fed And Dow Jones

    Tuesday's CPI report could show the inflation rate falling to 8%, but it will take more than that to satisfy the Fed and lift the Dow Jones.