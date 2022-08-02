Robinhood posts 6% sequential increase in 2nd qtr revenue

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Robinhood Markets Inc posted a 6% sequential increase in second quarter revenue despite a market sell-off in equities and cryptocurrencies.

Robinhood announced last quarter that it was changing the way it provided revenue projections by providing “certain limited purpose statistical and operational results on a monthly basis.”

The Menlo Park, California-based company also announced it is cutting approximately 23% of its workforce. (Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington)