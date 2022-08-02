U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,091.19
    -27.44 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,396.17
    -402.23 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,348.76
    -20.22 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.45
    -0.86 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.85
    -0.04 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.20
    -11.50 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    19.93
    -0.43 (-2.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0168
    -0.0095 (-0.93%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7410
    +0.1350 (+5.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2164
    -0.0092 (-0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1700
    +1.5310 (+1.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,045.99
    +22.41 (+0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    530.40
    +9.58 (+1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,409.11
    -4.31 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,594.73
    -398.62 (-1.42%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Robinhood posts 6% sequential increase in 2nd qtr revenue

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HOOD
    Watchlist

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Robinhood Markets Inc posted a 6% sequential increase in second quarter revenue despite a market sell-off in equities and cryptocurrencies.

Robinhood announced last quarter that it was changing the way it provided revenue projections by providing “certain limited purpose statistical and operational results on a monthly basis.”

The Menlo Park, California-based company also announced it is cutting approximately 23% of its workforce. (Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington)

Recommended Stories

  • Robinhood Lays Off 23% of Staff

    The job cuts mark the second round of layoffs for the online brokerage, which exploded in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Robinhood to lay off 23% of its workforce, with CEO admitting ‘this is on me’

    Robinhood Markets Inc. plans to cut its staff by 23%, citing the weakening economic environment and depressed trading activity.

  • Starbucks is still ‘sensitive to consumer demands’ amid food price inflation: Analyst

    Morningstar Analyst Sean Dunlop breaks down Starbucks' third-quarter earnings beat, the chain's global sales growth, and how the brand is faring against inflationary factors and China's COVID shutdowns.

  • Starbucks Shares Rise as Brisk US Sales Outweigh Declines in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. shares rose in late trading as a strong US performance and higher prices helped to offset lower traffic and sluggishness in China, where Covid-19 measures have sharply suppressed demand. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanYou Won’t Lik

  • Justice Department sues Idaho over its near-total abortion ban

    The Justice Department on Tuesday sued the state of Idaho in its first formal attempt to push back, legally, against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

  • Layoffs reported at Oracle may hit Burlington hub

    Oracle Corp., which does not break out headcount by state, has about 48,000 full-time U.S. employees.

  • Airbnb stock falls despite steady third-quarter earnings report

    Airbnb shares are moving to the downside despite reporting record-breaking bookings and $2 billion buyback.

  • AMC Entertainment (AMC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

    AMC Entertainment's (AMC) second-quarter 2022 results are likely to have benefited from a sharp increase in global attendance.

  • Devon Energy Beats Earnings, Raises Dividend

    Devon Energy produces another amazing quarter to satisfy its shareholders

  • Caterpillar stock falls after Q2 earnings report

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Caterpillar.

  • PayPal Surges as Analysts Cheer ‘Tough Love’ From Elliott

    (Bloomberg) -- PayPal Holdings Inc. jumped after saying activist investor Elliott Investment Management is now one of its largest shareholders and recent cost-cutting moves will result in savings of $900 million this year. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanYou Won’

  • AMD stock slips as revenue forecast dips below Street consensus

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares declined in the extended session Tuesday after the chip maker's forecast revenue fell below the Wall Street consensus after posting record sales, topping Street expectations, and reporting a huge surge in data-center sales.

  • HKD, AMTD, WTF? The stock you haven't heard of that's up 30,000% in 2 weeks

    Shares of little-known Hong Kong IPO AMTD Digital are currently trading above $2,500, despite IPO'ing on July 15th at $7.80. What?

  • How Much Upside is Left in Energy Transfer LP (ET)? Wall Street Analysts Think 31%

    The consensus price target hints at a 30.7% upside potential for Energy Transfer LP (ET). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

  • 10 Strong Buy Stocks to Invest in Now According to Reddit

    In this article, we discuss 10 strong buy stocks to invest in now according to Reddit. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Strong Buy Stocks to Invest in Now According to Reddit. The first half of 2022 was decidedly one of the worst on record in terms of corporate […]

  • Last Minute Thought: Buy or Sell AMD Stock Before Earnings?

    All eyes last week have been drawn to the tech giants’ earnings but this week has some big names reporting too; after the market closes today, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will grab hold of the earnings mic to deliver Q2’s results. Will it be a “drop the mic” quarter? Not quite, says Deutsche Bank’s Ross Seymore. “Overall, we expect AMD to deliver a solid print in its first quarter since its Analyst Day and since re-segmenting revenues,” says the 5-star analyst. “While we do still view AMD’s CY2

  • UPDATE 2-Occidental Petroleum posts $3.6 bln profit, resumes buybacks

    Occidental Petroleum Corp posted a rise in second-quarter profit, paid down debt and resumed a buyback program as the U.S. producer benefited from higher crude prices. Occidental has recovered from loading up on debt to buy Anadarko Petroleum for $35.7 billion just before COVID-19 pandemic cratered oil demand. It paid down almost $5 billion in debt and achieved its internal deleveraging goal, opening the door for a $3 billion share repurchase program to begin.

  • What Makes Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?

    Does Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

  • Applied DNA Sciences blasts more than 350% higher after initiating validation of monkeypox virus test

    Shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. skyrocketed 353.7% higher in very volatile trading Tuesday, after the biotechnology company said it initiated validation of a monkeypox virus test. Trading volume spiked to 73.1 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 256,450 shares. The stock has been halted no less than 27 times for volatility since the opening bell. The company said if its polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based monkeypox virus test is validated by is subsidiary Applied DN

  • PayPal stock jumps 12% as company confirms Elliott stake and names EA exec as new CFO amid earnings beat

    After seeing its shares lose roughly two thirds of their value over the past year, PayPal Holdings Inc. delivered a packed earnings report for its second quarter, announcing a new chief financial officer, buyback authorization, and cost-savings program, while also confirming that activists at Elliott Management have taken a stake in the company.