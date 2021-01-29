U.S. markets close in 5 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,763.00
    -24.38 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,393.69
    -209.67 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,266.05
    -71.11 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,121.32
    +14.72 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    52.92
    +0.58 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.10
    +20.90 (+1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    27.36
    +1.44 (+5.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2136
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.0790
    +0.0220 (+2.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3710
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.7910
    +0.5510 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,117.21
    +5,153.57 (+16.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    734.76
    +67.13 (+10.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,454.80
    -71.35 (-1.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -534.03 (-1.89%)
     

Robinhood raises $1B after trading halts to keep its platform running

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Wilhelm
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

After a turbulent week for the stock market and halts to the trading of certain speculative securities including GameStop (GME) and AMC, consumer investing app Robinhood has raised new capital. The new funds total more than $1 billion, with the company telling TechCrunch that they were raised from its existing investor base.

The New York Times reports that the company raised the new equity capital after tapping its credit lines for $500 to $600 million; the company did not answer a question from TechCrunch regarding its credit lines.

The reported drawdown matches reporting from yesterday indicating that Robinhood had accessed nine-figures of capital to ensure it had enough funds on hand to meet regulatory minimums and other requirements related to its users' trading activity.

Individual retail investors, along with institutional capital, have attacked short positions in some stocks in recent weeks, leading to a tug-of-war between bullish investors and bearish wagers; the resulting tumult led to surging volume for volatile stocks, leading to Robinhood needing more capital to keep its gears turning.

GameStop, meme stocks, and the revenge of the retail trader

In a post discussing its decision yesterday to restrict trading on select securities, Robinhood wrote that it has "many financial requirements, including SEC net capital obligations and clearinghouse deposits," adding that "some of these requirements fluctuate based on volatility in the markets and can be substantial in the current environment."

The unicorn consumer fintech company halted trading in stocks like GameStop that had become the center of the trading storm yesterday, leading to frenetic accusations from incensed users that something nefarious was afoot. Later in the day the clearing house entity powering trading for other consumer trading services also halted service for a similar set of stocks.

Robinhood told users that it would allow trading to begin in some fashion today in shares it had previously restricted.

Webull, M1 and Public remove restrictions on ‘meme stocks’ after citing trade settlement firm as the cause

It does not appear that the current trading scrap will abate soon. Shares of GameStop, the most famous so-called "meme stock" in the current trading war, is up just under 94% this morning in pre-market trading, implying that many investors are willing to continue pushing its value higher in hopes of breaking short bets laid by other investors.

One result of the current climate is a boom in demand for trading apps. Today on the US iOS App Store, Robinhood is ranked first; Webull, a rival service is second; Reddit, a hub for trading gossip mostly via r/WallStreetBets is third; Coinbase a popular crypto trading service is fourth in line. Square's Cash App, which allows for share purchases is ranked seventh, Fidelity's iOS app comes in tenth place, and TD Ameritrade is 16th. Finally, E*Trade's own app is ranked 18th. That's a good showing for fintech, both startup and incumbent alike.

No one knows what comes next, how the trades play out, and if the present-day surge in retail interesting in stock trading will persist. What does seem clear, however, is that today is going to be very silly.

Latest Stories

  • Who’s the next GameStop? These are the 10 most shorted stocks

    Short selling is a trading strategy based on speculation that a company’s stock will drop in price. GameStop, a struggling mall-based retailer of video games, has been an attractive target for short sellers, but the stock has been rallying point for retail investors on Reddit, and its share prices have shot up as the short investors have been squeezed. After the closing bell today, GameStop’s market value was $13.5 billion or about the same value as the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys, and the New England Patriots, the three most valuable National Football League teams, combined.

  • First Mover: Elon Musk #Bitcoin Moment Adds to Dogecoin, GameStop Wackiness

    The GameStop-galvanized "bear raid" by retail stock traders appears to have terrified Wall Street, but crypto-industry marketeers are salivating over the prospect of new customer leads and more demand.

  • SEC issues statement on past week's turbulent market activity prompted by Reddit-fueled GameStop run

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued an official statement on the tumult of the past week in the public stock market. It's a relatively brief statement, and doesn't mention any of the key players by name (aka GameStop, Reddit, Robinhood and others), but it does say acknowledge that "extreme stock price volatility has the potential to expose investors to rapid and severe losses" which could "undermine market confidence," and basically says the Commission is watching closely to ensure that it doesn't. The SEC statement does specify that it believes the "core market infrastructure" remains intact despite the heavy trading volumes of the past week, which were prompted primarily by activity organized by retail investors acting in concert through organization on r/WallStreetBets, a subreddit dedicated to day trading.

  • What minimum wage increases did to McDonald’s restaurants — and their employees

    A Princeton economist looked at the impacts of wage increases over five years at U.S. McDonald's fast-food restaurants.

  • Bitcoin Investors May Lose Everything, Central Banker Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin investors need to be prepared to “lose all their money,” European Central Bank governing council member Gabriel Makhlouf said, the latest warning from a central banker on the cryptocurrency.“Personally, I’m not sure why people invest in those sorts of assets, but they see them as assets clearly,” Makhlouf, who is also governor of Ireland’s central bank, told Bloomberg TV on Friday. “Our role is to make sure that consumers are protected.”Makhlouf’s comments echo skepticism from ECB leaders. The cryptocurrency is a “highly speculative asset,” President Christine Lagarde said this month. Bitcoin prices have more than doubled since November and topped $40,000 earlier this month. Large movements in its value are common, with four daily swings of more than 5% in the past nine days.On Friday, Bitcoin rallied above $35,000, with brokers attributing the move to Elon Musk mentioning the cryptocurrency in his bio page on Twitter.Bitcoin Jumps Above $35,000 as Musk Puts It Into Twitter ProfileStill, Makhlouf doesn’t see “financial stability issues at the moment arising from Bitcoin itself.”“I worry more about about consumers making the right choices,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Elon Musk-Prompted Bitcoin Price Surge Causes Liquidation of $387M in Shorts

    The shorts were liquidated after Elon Musk added "Bitcoin" to his Twitter bio and prices rose by over 15%.

  • Dow Jones Futures Tumble On J&J Vaccine News; GME Stock, Apple Chipmaker, Novavax Soar

    Futures are selling off on J&J coronavirus vaccine news, but GME stock and AMC surged. A Novavax vaccine is highly effective.

  • Get ready for a 10% stock drop, driven by the 3 ‘Rs,’ warns Bank of America

    Bank of America was ringing alarm bells over equities on Friday, as it warned a correction is looming. “3R’s of rates, regulation, redistribution are the historic catalysts that end bull markets & bubbles…we say all ’21 events, not ’22, and all spell lower/volatile coming quarters/years,” said Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist at the bank, in the Flow Show note to clients. On the regulation side, Hartnett said investors should take note of China’s central bank tightening up liquidity this week.

  • 'I vividly remember': Redditors cheering on market mayhem recall growing up amid the Great Recession

    Scroll through the comments on the WallStreetBets forum and you’ll find stories of financial struggles growing up during the great recession.

  • Tiny Driller Skyrockets 959% After Reddit Craze Spreads to Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- An obscure company that employs five people and appears to produce negligible amounts of oil and natural gas from some wells in Appalachia became the latest Reddit-fueled day-trading craze, soaring nearly 1,000% to become a $128 million company in a matter of hours.New Concept Energy Inc. got a mention by retail traders on the WallStreetBets forum on Reddit on a day when brokerages including Robinhood Markets clamped down on trading in shares such as GameStop Corp. after some of the wildest stock swings the markets have seen in recent years.For a company that produces a mere 70 barrels of oil equivalent a day and has a board whose average age is 74, that was still enough to send its shares up by a whopping 959% to $25, the highest since 2000.Short interest in New Concept Energy has fallen to 0.3% of its float from 13% earlier this month, according to data from S3 Partners.The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for a comment on Thursday’s meteroric stock performance.At the end of 2019, New Concept Energy had 153 producing gas wells and 44 non-producing wells, with mineral leases across 20,000 acres, according to regulatory filings.The company lost 46 cents a share on revenue of $590,000 in 2019, according to its annual report.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Silver Is the Latest Market Hit by Reddit Day-Trader Frenzy

    (Bloomberg) -- The first signs that the silver market was about to get hit came Wednesday.Comments began appearing on the Reddit chatroom r/wallstreetbets -- the investor board now famous for fueling an astonishing short squeeze in Gamestop Corp. that sent its market value soaring by 788% in a week. Posters started egging each other on to pile into IShares Silver Trust, the largest silver exchange-traded fund around, saying banks have been manipulating silver prices, keeping them artificially low and masking a shortfall in physical supplies. One post described it as “THE BIGGEST SHORT SQUEEZE IN THE WORLD.”If this sounds all too familiar, it’s because it has been the rallying cry of conspiracy theorists in precious metals circles for decades, if not centuries. With their constant railing against banks and big government colluding to mask inflation, it was only a matter of time before they and retail investors raging against the financial machine joined forces.To say there was a strategy may be overstating things, but the impact was felt across the markets.Small silver miners began surging first thing in the New York morning Thursday with First Majestic Silver Corp., cited on Reddit as a short-squeeze target, soaring as much as 39%. Then retail investors started flooding into IShares Silver Trust, driving it up by as much as 7.2%. Spot silver gained 6.8% at one point, the biggest jump since August.“There’s a short squeeze going on in silver. The ‘hoodies are all rolling into silver and the party is on,” Phil Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures LLC in Chicago, said in a phone call. “All those other stocks like GameStop and AMC, they’re dumping because they’ve been restricted, and they gotta go into other short opportunities and silver is an easy identifiable target.”The economic data that came out Thursday morning, which included a larger-than-expected drop in jobless claims, have become “a moot point” for traders, Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures said by phone. “This isn’t predicated on any global events, it’s just people on a message board putting all their guns towards the precious metals markets.”Options markets were bid up in the frenzy, with traders and brokers seeing wide bid/ask spreads on the IShares and Comex contracts. A record 3.1 million IShares Silver Trust options contracts traded.“The implied volatility being quoted in the options market at this moment is wider than I’ve ever witnessed.” James Gavilan, principal and adviser at Gavilan Commodities LLC, said in a phone interview. “The market is factoring in large swings in the silver price, and an already illiquid market is showing extremely wide quotes for options, which means that traders are concerned about the difficulty of hedging their positions.”To see such wide volatility spreads is “mind boggling, breath taking, it’s shocking really,” said Gavilan.The buying in silver and gold spilled over to the base metals complex on the London Metal Exchange, with copper erasing early losses, while “Chinese night desks buying” also helped the metal, according to Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets. Copper for three-month delivery rose 0.6% to $7,873 a ton in London.(Updates with record options volume in the eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Married Couples: Is It Better to File Taxes Jointly or Separately?

    Married couples have a choice to make at tax time: They can file their income-tax returns jointly or separately. Most married people automatically file joint returns, but there are some situations where filing separately can be better.

  • The GameStop saga finds its villain: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, January 29, 2021.

  • GameStop: Meet the amateur traders fighting Wall Street

    They're young, they're financially savvy and they're angry at being shut out of GameStop share trading.

  • How Blackberry CEO John Chen Could Hit The Jackpot

    BlackBerry Ltd.(NYSE: BB) shares have surged over the past two as retail traders and other investors purchased stock. BlackBerry’s Chief Executive Officer John Chen could catch a windfall if prices hold up, without him buying another share. What Happened: According to his contract, Chen could receive over $200 million if the rally in BlackBerry continues, or at least finds support in its current range. Chen, in his eighth year leading the technology company, renewed his contract in 2018, and in it there are big monetary incentives. Why It Matters: As part of the contract, Chen received 5 million performance-based shares. He is able to sell 1 million share blocks as BlackBerry share prices increase starting at $16. For every dollar the share price rises after that, Chen is able to sell another block of 1 million shares until it reaches $20. With Wednesday’s price action (the stock closed at $18.92), Chen may have already cashed out his 5 million shares, however, he has an incentive to continue closing deals to keep BlackBerry in the spotlight. Per his contract, Chen will receive a $90 million award if BlackBerry share prices reach $30. What’s Next: Although Reddit traders of the now-famous WallStreetBets group are largely responsible for the sudden surge in BlackBerry shares, the recent performance of the company surely helped put BlackBerry on investors' radars. In the past year, BlackBerry has announced partnerships with big tech companies such as Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) and Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) as it continues to successfully pivot from phone handsets to cybersecurity and the internet of things (IoT). BB Price Action: BlackBerry shares closed Thursday's session down 41% to $14.65. In Friday's premarket session, the stock was up 17% to $17.16. (Photo: Sam Churchill/Flickr) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBlackberry Shares Are Soaring To Start 2021, As Investors Eye CatalystsChasing Tesla, Major Tech Companies Team With Automakers To Enter EV Space© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Reddit Ignites Mall Stock and Fund Cashes Out $500 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- The largest shareholder in mall owner Macerich Co. sold its entire holding for nearly $500 million when the stock soared after being touted on Reddit.Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan sold 24.56 million shares on Wednesday at an average price of $20.25 a share, according to details in an amended 13D. The Canadian fund had owned 16.4% of the company, according to data complied by Bloomberg.Macerich, a real estate investment trust based in Santa Monica, California, has been struggling for years and was battered by a pandemic that forced malls to shut down and pushed consumers toward e-commerce. The stock lost 84% of its value over a three-year period ending Dec. 31, 2020.Then comments began appearing on Reddit boards including r/wallstreetbets, the subreddit now famous for helping to fuel an astonishing rise in GameStop Corp., AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and other heavily-shorted or out-of-favor stocks.Macerich shares jumped 68% in four trading sessions and reached about $26 at one point on Wednesday on frenetic volume -- allowing Ontario Teachers to get out.“We’ve been a long-term investor with Macerich and throughout this relationship they have been a valued partner,” Dan Madge, a spokesman for the Teachers fund, said in a written statement. “Moving forward, we are focused on scaling and diversifying our global real estate platform, and growing our existing Canadian real estate business.”One Reddit user touted Macerich as “GameStop’s landlord,” saying it has “the potential to offer a GME-like short squeeze, but with better downside protection.” The short interest is 57% of the float, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Macerich owns 52 shopping centers across the U.S., mostly in cities, according to its website. That includes Kings Plaza Shopping Center in Brooklyn and the Shops at North Bridge in Chicago.Its shares fell 15% on Thursday to $19.01. The stock jumped when trading opened in New York on Friday, but it was down less than 1% as of 9:43 a.m.Heavily shorted retail property owner Tanger Factor Outlet Centers Inc. has also seen its shares shoot up in January, gaining 63% this year.The company’s stock closed 2016 at $35.78. Four years later, it had lost 72% of its value and finished 2020 at $9.96.Tanger slipped 9.4% on Thursday, closing at $16.19. The stocked jumped as much 7.2% on Friday, before paring the gains. Even with the recent stock gains for mall owners, the “fundamental outlook for malls and outlets” has not changed, according to Green Street.“The unusual trading activity is being driven by retail investors fueled by social media encouragement and speculation,” the report said.(Updates shares.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Time to Turn Bullish on These 2 Oil Stocks, Says Raymond James

    We are entering a new paradigm for the oil and gas industry, one far removed from the Trump Presidency’s pro-drilling policies. The Biden Admin is likely to cut back on oil and gas production in the US, in favor of promoting renewable energy sources and carbon pollution reduction. In the short run, his policies are likely to push oil and gas prices up – and that may turn out to help the hydrocarbon sector, at least at the bottom line, over the coming year. But for the oil companies, the lessons of 2020 appear in the balance sheets. The massive spike down in prices last May, followed by a quick recovery, only to finish the year at roughly the same price as it began – all of this has the producers looking to cut back on spending, consolidate or reduce debt, and maintain free cash flow. In the words of Raymond James’ oil industry analyst John Freeman: “[We] enter 4Q20 earnings and 2021 capital budget season with WTI trading, ironically, in essentially the same low $50s range as we did this time last year. While crude is largely in the same spot, the industry has definitely undergone a strategic shift with balance sheet health and returning capital to shareholders by far the highest priorities.” In addition to noting the general trend of the industry after a difficult year, Freeman has also been updating his stance on individual oil and gas stocks. Two in particular have gotten Freeman’s attention. He sees at least 50% upside potential for each of them. We ran the two through TipRanks' database to see what other Wall Street's analysts have to say about them. Apache Corporation (APA) With headquarters in Houston, Texas, Apache is an important operator in the North American oil industry. The company’s US hydrocarbon exploration and production activities are located in the Permian Basin, along the Gulf Coast, and in the Gulf Mexico. Apache also has operations in the UK (in the North Sea), in Egypt (in the Western Desert), and in Suriname (offshore). The company’s Permian holdings include 665.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of its proven reserves. The company beat the quarterly revenue expectations in the third quarter, with $1.12 billion at the top line. Since reporting the Q3 revenue, Apache’s stock has gained 71%. The company reported 445,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in Q3 production. Covering the stock for Raymond James, analyst John Freeman writes: “We continue to like Apache's diversified portfolio of U.S. onshore and international assets (Egypt, the North Sea, and Suriname), and given Apache's considerable commodity exposure (only hedged Waha basis in 2021), the company is ideally situated to capitalize on our projected resurgence in commodity prices in the 2021/2022 timeframe. Adding to this, the operator has an extremely robust FCF profile [and] proven commitment to capital discipline…” In line with these comments, the analyst gives APA a Strong Buy rating and a $24 price target that implies a 60% upside potential over the coming 12 months. (To watch Freeman’s track record, click here) Freeman leads the Bulls on Apache. The stock has a Moderate Buy from the analyst consensus, based on 12 reviews that include 6 Buys, 5 Holds, and 1 Sell. The shares are selling for $14.94, and their $19.30 average price target suggests room for 29% upside growth this year. (See APA stock analysis on TipRanks) Diamondback Energy (FANG) Also based in Texas, Diamondback Energy is another player in the Permian Basin energy boom. The company boasts an $8.9 billion market cap and saw revenues hit $720 million in the third quarter of 2020. Production in the quarter averaged 287.8 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. Diamondback’s reserves total more than 1.12 billion barrels of oil equivalent, of which 63% are oil and 37% are natural gas and related liquids. Diamondback is expanding its operations through M&A activity. In December of last year, the company announced that it will be acquiring QEP Resources, a natural gas driller in the Midland Basin of the Permian formation along with operations in North Dakota’s Williston formation. The acquisition is an all-stock deal, worth an estimated $2.2 billion. QEP brings 49,000 acres in the Midland for potential development, an average production of 48,300 thousand BOE per day, and 48 ‘drilled but uncompleted’ wells. These assets are accretive to Diamondback’s portfolio. In a related piece of news, Diamondback has announced that it will also be acquiring Guidon, another rival Texas oil producer. Guidon brings additional Permian assets to Diamondback, and the acquisition is significant, valued at $862 million in both cash and stock. Casting his eye on Diamondback, Freeman sees the company in a strong position to meet the challenges of both the energy environment and the Biden Administration’s regulatory policies. “Going forward with the addition of QEP and Guidon acreage we anticipate the Midland accounts for ~75% of pro forma activity. Note that even after the QEP/Guidon acquisitions, FANG still has no federal acreage exposure - a significant positive given regulatory uncertainty will likely persist following the expiration of the 60-day leasing moratorium… We believe FANG offers considerable upside potential over the long-term and are confident in the company's ability to weather near-term commodity uncertainties,” Freeman opined. Unsurprisingly, Freeman rates FANG as a Strong Buy, along with a $91 price target. This figure indicates confidence in ~51% growth over the next 12 months. (To watch Freeman’s track record, click here) There’s broad agreement on Wall Street with Freeman’s position here. FANG stock holds a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on 13 recent Buy reviews against just 3 Holds. The average price target is $67.37, which implies ~12% upside from the current trading price of $67.37. (See FANG stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for oil stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Silver rallies after Reddit post about executing a ‘short squeeze’

    Silver futures rally on Thursday, heading for their highest finish in three weeks, following a post by a Reddit user who suggested executing a "short squeeze" on silver.

  • Chevron Posts Surprise Loss As Revenue Also Misses

    Chevron unexpectedly reported to a fourth-quarter loss Friday despite the rebound in crude oil prices, in the first report from a global oil major.

  • Will the SEC sue GameStop traders? The case could pose a 'super weird' challenge

    Traders who gobbled up GameStop stock to squeeze short sellers could end up on the defending side of enforcement action.