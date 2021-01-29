U.S. markets open in 1 hour 48 minutes

The Morning After: Robinhood, Reddit and Gamestop

Engadget, Mat Smith and Richard Lawler
Published ·4 min read

It’s been a chaotic couple of days for Gamestop, Reddit (well, subreddit WallStreetBets) and Robinhood. Respectively, a gaming retailer that’s recently struggled, a forum for small-scale investors and an app aimed at casual stock traders. It all started when r/WallStreetbets funneled efforts into Gamestop, increasing its stock price, which many considered undervalued, and, in the process, harming hedge funds that had bet on Gamestop’s stock value dropping further.

In early January, GameStop was trading around $18. As noted and explained well here, by the end of yesterday, it had reached $364.15. There've been a lot of twists and turns (we dedicated this week’s podcast to it), but Robinhood had to temporarily halt trading on its platform, only to promise more recently that it’ll re-enable Gamestop trading on Friday after raising $1 billion. That was after it was hit with a class-action lawsuit over the trade restrictions.

It’s already gone as far as Congress. The Senate Committee on Banking will hold a hearing “on the current state of the stock market.”

— Mat Smith

Tim Cook takes aim at Facebook's practices during privacy conference

Apple's CEO didn't mention the company by name, but he didn't need to.

Morning After
Morning After

In a wide-ranging keynote delivered at the (online-only) 2021 Computers, Privacy and Data Protection conference, Apple CEO Tim Cook called for greater scrutiny of businesses "built on misleading users" and data exploitation. Given the role it has played in allowing the spread of misinformation, it's clear that Cook had Facebook in mind — he referred to these larger issues as a “social dilemma.”

Cook's comments came one day after Apple reported all-time-high quarterly revenues, fueled largely by demand for the company's new iPhone 12s. Facebook reported fairly strong financials, too, but the ongoing tension between the companies was still on display — at one point during the customary post-earnings call, Mark Zuckerberg criticized Apple for overstating its positions on data privacy and the way underlying changes in iOS 14 could dampen Facebook ad revenue. Facebook is reportedly already planning an antitrust lawsuit against the iPhone maker. Continue reading.

Xiaomi's remote wireless charging powers your phone from across the room

Mi Air Charge promises to charge up your phone from several meters away.

Morning After
Morning After

Xiaomi’s touchless “true” wireless charging could energize devices from several meters away. It’s calling the tech Mi Air Charge, a 5W charging system that uses 144 antennas in the base station to send millimeter-wide waves to your phone, which receives them on a 14-antenna array of its own.

We’ve seen remote wireless charging equipment before, but it hasn’t come to market yet. Xiaomi isn’t talking release dates or compatible hardware, but showing off a demo and talking about the 17 patents it has is more than we’ve seen from other phone manufacturers. Continue reading.

Microsoft's sustainability report is a lot more interesting as a 'Minecraft' map

It's a report you'll actually want to read.

Morning After
Morning After

Microsoft has released a free Minecraft map that brings the goals of its latest sustainability report to life. “Sustainability City” lets you walk through eco-friendly food production, tour an energy-efficient home and explore concepts ranging from alternative energy to water outflow, aimed at educating younger Minecraft users.

As for the report itself? Microsoft said it’s making some progress, but there is clearly a long way to go before it hits its targets. It’s slightly closer to becoming carbon negative after securing 1 million metric tons of carbon removal for fiscal 2021. Continue reading.

The best upgrades for your Pixel 4a 5G

What you need for Google’s cheapest 5G phone.

pixel 4a accessories
pixel 4a accessories

The $459 Pixel 4a 5G might share a name with the cheaper Pixel 4a, but it has a bigger screen, a second wide-angle camera and a 5G radio, making it more future-proof than its predecessor. We run through the best cases and peripherals. Note: I love Google’s first-party cases, start your investigations there! Continue reading.

Facebook is reportedly building a newsletter tool for indie writers

Facebook's oversight board's first judgments overturn four moderation decisions

Tesla's Cybertruck is on track for volume production in 2022

Tesla's Roadster delayed until 2022

Telegram makes it easier to import your WhatsApp chat history

GM plans to exclusively sell electric vehicles by 2035

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ update fixes game-breaking bug from the last patch

Razer claims the Viper 8K is its most responsive mouse ever

But wait, there’s more...

EVs with Google Maps will make it easier to plan trips around recharging

BMW tries to get ahead of its supply curve using quantum computing

HBO Max didn't expect to have this many subscribers for another two years

Garmin's daintiest watch ever is ideal for small wrists

Ring launches its cheapest connected doorbell yet

’The Medium’ review: 2021's first big Xbox exclusive is just OK

Walmart will use robots to turn stores into automated fulfillment centers

Super Bowl TV deals 2021: sales from Amazon, Best Buy and more

Tomb Raider’ and ‘Skull Island’ anime series are headed to Netflix

Nintendo is releasing an ornate limited-edition Monster Hunter Switch

'Control: Ultimate Edition' headlines February's batch of PS Plus freebies

Latest Stories

  • Who’s the next GameStop? These are the 10 most shorted stocks

    Short selling is a trading strategy based on speculation that a company’s stock will drop in price. GameStop, a struggling mall-based retailer of video games, has been an attractive target for short sellers, but the stock has been rallying point for retail investors on Reddit, and its share prices have shot up as the short investors have been squeezed. After the closing bell today, GameStop’s market value was $13.5 billion or about the same value as the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys, and the New England Patriots, the three most valuable National Football League teams, combined.

  • The GameStop saga finds its villain: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, January 29, 2021.

  • Silver Is the Latest Market Hit by Reddit Day-Trader Frenzy

    (Bloomberg) -- The first signs that the silver market was about to get hit came Wednesday.Comments began appearing on the Reddit chatroom r/wallstreetbets -- the investor board now famous for fueling an astonishing short squeeze in Gamestop Corp. that sent its market value soaring by 788% in a week. Posters started egging each other on to pile into IShares Silver Trust, the largest silver exchange-traded fund around, saying banks have been manipulating silver prices, keeping them artificially low and masking a shortfall in physical supplies. One post described it as “THE BIGGEST SHORT SQUEEZE IN THE WORLD.”If this sounds all too familiar, it’s because it has been the rallying cry of conspiracy theorists in precious metals circles for decades, if not centuries. With their constant railing against banks and big government colluding to mask inflation, it was only a matter of time before they and retail investors raging against the financial machine joined forces.To say there was a strategy may be overstating things, but the impact was felt across the markets.Small silver miners began surging first thing in the New York morning Thursday with First Majestic Silver Corp., cited on Reddit as a short-squeeze target, soaring as much as 39%. Then retail investors started flooding into IShares Silver Trust, driving it up by as much as 7.2%. Spot silver gained 6.8% at one point, the biggest jump since August.“There’s a short squeeze going on in silver. The ‘hoodies are all rolling into silver and the party is on,” Phil Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures LLC in Chicago, said in a phone call. “All those other stocks like GameStop and AMC, they’re dumping because they’ve been restricted, and they gotta go into other short opportunities and silver is an easy identifiable target.”The economic data that came out Thursday morning, which included a larger-than-expected drop in jobless claims, have become “a moot point” for traders, Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures said by phone. “This isn’t predicated on any global events, it’s just people on a message board putting all their guns towards the precious metals markets.”Options markets were bid up in the frenzy, with traders and brokers seeing wide bid/ask spreads on the IShares and Comex contracts. A record 3.1 million IShares Silver Trust options contracts traded.“The implied volatility being quoted in the options market at this moment is wider than I’ve ever witnessed.” James Gavilan, principal and adviser at Gavilan Commodities LLC, said in a phone interview. “The market is factoring in large swings in the silver price, and an already illiquid market is showing extremely wide quotes for options, which means that traders are concerned about the difficulty of hedging their positions.”To see such wide volatility spreads is “mind boggling, breath taking, it’s shocking really,” said Gavilan.The buying in silver and gold spilled over to the base metals complex on the London Metal Exchange, with copper erasing early losses, while “Chinese night desks buying” also helped the metal, according to Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets. Copper for three-month delivery rose 0.6% to $7,873 a ton in London.(Updates with record options volume in the eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What minimum wage increases did to McDonald’s restaurants — and their employees

    A Princeton economist looked at the impacts of wage increases over five years at U.S. McDonald's fast-food restaurants.

  • Bitcoin Investors May Lose Everything, Central Banker Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin investors need to be prepared to “lose all their money,” European Central Bank governing council member Gabriel Makhlouf said, the latest warning from a central banker on the cryptocurrency.“Personally, I’m not sure why people invest in those sorts of assets, but they see them as assets clearly,” Makhlouf, who is also governor of Ireland’s central bank, told Bloomberg TV on Friday. “Our role is to make sure that consumers are protected.”Makhlouf’s comments echo skepticism from ECB leaders. The cryptocurrency is a “highly speculative asset,” President Christine Lagarde said this month. Bitcoin prices have more than doubled since November and topped $40,000 earlier this month. Large movements in its value are common, with four daily swings of more than 5% in the past nine days.On Friday, Bitcoin rallied above $35,000, with brokers attributing the move to Elon Musk mentioning the cryptocurrency in his bio page on Twitter.Bitcoin Jumps Above $35,000 as Musk Puts It Into Twitter ProfileStill, Makhlouf doesn’t see “financial stability issues at the moment arising from Bitcoin itself.”“I worry more about about consumers making the right choices,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tiny Driller Skyrockets 959% After Reddit Craze Spreads to Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- An obscure company that employs five people and appears to produce negligible amounts of oil and natural gas from some wells in Appalachia became the latest Reddit-fueled day-trading craze, soaring nearly 1,000% to become a $128 million company in a matter of hours.New Concept Energy Inc. got a mention by retail traders on the WallStreetBets forum on Reddit on a day when brokerages including Robinhood Markets clamped down on trading in shares such as GameStop Corp. after some of the wildest stock swings the markets have seen in recent years.For a company that produces a mere 70 barrels of oil equivalent a day and has a board whose average age is 74, that was still enough to send its shares up by a whopping 959% to $25, the highest since 2000.Short interest in New Concept Energy has fallen to 0.3% of its float from 13% earlier this month, according to data from S3 Partners.The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for a comment on Thursday’s meteroric stock performance.At the end of 2019, New Concept Energy had 153 producing gas wells and 44 non-producing wells, with mineral leases across 20,000 acres, according to regulatory filings.The company lost 46 cents a share on revenue of $590,000 in 2019, according to its annual report.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop: Meet the amateur traders fighting Wall Street

    They're young, they're financially savvy and they're angry at being shut out of GameStop share trading.

  • Time to Turn Bullish on These 2 Oil Stocks, Says Raymond James

    We are entering a new paradigm for the oil and gas industry, one far removed from the Trump Presidency’s pro-drilling policies. The Biden Admin is likely to cut back on oil and gas production in the US, in favor of promoting renewable energy sources and carbon pollution reduction. In the short run, his policies are likely to push oil and gas prices up – and that may turn out to help the hydrocarbon sector, at least at the bottom line, over the coming year. But for the oil companies, the lessons of 2020 appear in the balance sheets. The massive spike down in prices last May, followed by a quick recovery, only to finish the year at roughly the same price as it began – all of this has the producers looking to cut back on spending, consolidate or reduce debt, and maintain free cash flow. In the words of Raymond James’ oil industry analyst John Freeman: “[We] enter 4Q20 earnings and 2021 capital budget season with WTI trading, ironically, in essentially the same low $50s range as we did this time last year. While crude is largely in the same spot, the industry has definitely undergone a strategic shift with balance sheet health and returning capital to shareholders by far the highest priorities.” In addition to noting the general trend of the industry after a difficult year, Freeman has also been updating his stance on individual oil and gas stocks. Two in particular have gotten Freeman’s attention. He sees at least 50% upside potential for each of them. We ran the two through TipRanks' database to see what other Wall Street's analysts have to say about them. Apache Corporation (APA) With headquarters in Houston, Texas, Apache is an important operator in the North American oil industry. The company’s US hydrocarbon exploration and production activities are located in the Permian Basin, along the Gulf Coast, and in the Gulf Mexico. Apache also has operations in the UK (in the North Sea), in Egypt (in the Western Desert), and in Suriname (offshore). The company’s Permian holdings include 665.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of its proven reserves. The company beat the quarterly revenue expectations in the third quarter, with $1.12 billion at the top line. Since reporting the Q3 revenue, Apache’s stock has gained 71%. The company reported 445,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in Q3 production. Covering the stock for Raymond James, analyst John Freeman writes: “We continue to like Apache's diversified portfolio of U.S. onshore and international assets (Egypt, the North Sea, and Suriname), and given Apache's considerable commodity exposure (only hedged Waha basis in 2021), the company is ideally situated to capitalize on our projected resurgence in commodity prices in the 2021/2022 timeframe. Adding to this, the operator has an extremely robust FCF profile [and] proven commitment to capital discipline…” In line with these comments, the analyst gives APA a Strong Buy rating and a $24 price target that implies a 60% upside potential over the coming 12 months. (To watch Freeman’s track record, click here) Freeman leads the Bulls on Apache. The stock has a Moderate Buy from the analyst consensus, based on 12 reviews that include 6 Buys, 5 Holds, and 1 Sell. The shares are selling for $14.94, and their $19.30 average price target suggests room for 29% upside growth this year. (See APA stock analysis on TipRanks) Diamondback Energy (FANG) Also based in Texas, Diamondback Energy is another player in the Permian Basin energy boom. The company boasts an $8.9 billion market cap and saw revenues hit $720 million in the third quarter of 2020. Production in the quarter averaged 287.8 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. Diamondback’s reserves total more than 1.12 billion barrels of oil equivalent, of which 63% are oil and 37% are natural gas and related liquids. Diamondback is expanding its operations through M&A activity. In December of last year, the company announced that it will be acquiring QEP Resources, a natural gas driller in the Midland Basin of the Permian formation along with operations in North Dakota’s Williston formation. The acquisition is an all-stock deal, worth an estimated $2.2 billion. QEP brings 49,000 acres in the Midland for potential development, an average production of 48,300 thousand BOE per day, and 48 ‘drilled but uncompleted’ wells. These assets are accretive to Diamondback’s portfolio. In a related piece of news, Diamondback has announced that it will also be acquiring Guidon, another rival Texas oil producer. Guidon brings additional Permian assets to Diamondback, and the acquisition is significant, valued at $862 million in both cash and stock. Casting his eye on Diamondback, Freeman sees the company in a strong position to meet the challenges of both the energy environment and the Biden Administration’s regulatory policies. “Going forward with the addition of QEP and Guidon acreage we anticipate the Midland accounts for ~75% of pro forma activity. Note that even after the QEP/Guidon acquisitions, FANG still has no federal acreage exposure - a significant positive given regulatory uncertainty will likely persist following the expiration of the 60-day leasing moratorium… We believe FANG offers considerable upside potential over the long-term and are confident in the company's ability to weather near-term commodity uncertainties,” Freeman opined. Unsurprisingly, Freeman rates FANG as a Strong Buy, along with a $91 price target. This figure indicates confidence in ~51% growth over the next 12 months. (To watch Freeman’s track record, click here) There’s broad agreement on Wall Street with Freeman’s position here. FANG stock holds a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on 13 recent Buy reviews against just 3 Holds. The average price target is $67.37, which implies ~12% upside from the current trading price of $67.37. (See FANG stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for oil stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Could Rally All the Way to $11, Say Analysts

    At its January FOMC meeting, the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady – they are near rock-bottom now, and to no one’s surprise, the Fed is keeping them there. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell may have fed some market pessimism when he spoke after the meeting, and pointed out that unemployment, which has been rising in recent months. For market watchers seeking support, there is solace in the Fed’s monetary policy. The central bank is committed to buying $80 billion monthly in Treasury notes, and has put a rate increase on hold, likely until 2023. At least one top strategist sees the current market environment in terms of opportunity. JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic takes a bullish stance, writing, “We expect the global COVID pandemic to decline rapidly in the coming weeks. In fact, the pace of decline in new cases over the last 2 weeks is the highest on record both in the US and globally… Central Banks should remain accommodative given the elevated unemployment levels and over a decade of low inflation running below their targets… Short-term turmoil, such as the one this week, are opportunities to rotate from bonds to equities.” Taking this outlook into consideration, we set out to find exciting opportunities that won’t break the bank, namely penny stocks. These stocks, priced at $5 or less, offer investors some of the highest growth potential available in the market. There is risk here, too, as the ‘pennies’ are often priced low for a reason, so due diligence is essential. Using TipRanks’ database, we identified two penny stocks that have earned a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the analyst community. Not to mention each offers up massive upside potential, as some analysts see them climbing to $11. BioLineRx, Ltd. (BLRX) We’ll start with BioLineRx, a clinical stage biopharma company focused on developing new cancer treatments. Oncology is a major field for cutting edge biopharmas. Cancer is frequently deadly, and frequently resistant to current treatments – and those treatments themselves will frequently cause severe side effects in patients. BioLineRx has an active pipeline of drug candidates, but the most advanced is motixafortide, a synthetic peptide which has completed patient enrollment in a Phase 3 study on stem cell mobilization for autologous bone-marrow transplantation. The drug is being studied for its efficacy in promoting the harvesting of bone marrow prior to the cancer treatment. Results from a pre-planned interim analysis showed ‘statistically significant evidence favoring treatment with motixafortide in the primary endpoint,’ evidence which was so significant that the enrollment was completed early, with 122 patients instead of 177. Stem cell mobilization, using motixafortide, is seen as the company’s most efficient path to registering the new drug for regulatory approval. Based on the potential of motixafortide and the $2.40 share price, some analysts think that now is the time to pull the trigger. Covering BLRX for Oppenheimer, 5-star analyst Mark Breidenbach noted, “Our thesis remains centered on motixafortide in stem cell mobilization, and we see a disconnect between the company’s market capitalization and motixafortide’s market opportunity as a stem cell mobilizer. Key GENESIS secondary endpoints are expected by mid-2021, and we see little risk heading into these data…” The analyst added, “We believe results from the Phase 3 GENESIS trial could spur the majority of transplant physicians to choose BL-8040 over Mozobil to combine with G-CSF if the drug is approved. Upside to our thesis includes BL-8040 for use in other auto-HSCTs, allo-HSCTs, AML, and solid tumors. The company boasts a catalyst-rich, deep oncology pipeline that has attracted collaborations with Novartis, Merck, and Genentech.” Given all of the above, Breidenbach rates BLRX as a Buy, and his $11 price target suggests a whopping 358% upside for the year ahead. (To watch Breidenbach’s track record, click here) The rest of the Street appears to echo Breidenbach’s bullish sentiment. As it has racked up 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells, the consensus is unanimous: BLRX is a Strong Buy. Adding to the good news, the upside potential lands at ~428% based on the $12.67 average price target. (See BLRX stock analysis on TipRanks) Kindred Biosciences (KIN) While most biotech companies focus on human medications, we are not the only market. Kindred biosciences is biopharmaceutical company in the veterinary market, developing biologic medications to improve the lives of our pets and working animals. The company describes its mission as ‘[bringing] to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy.’ Parvovirus (CPV) is a highly infectious, and highly lethal, viral disease affecting dogs. While vaccines are available, untreated cases can see upwards of 91% mortality. Kindred’s main pipeline drug, KIND-030 is under development as a treatment for this disease. Currently, the drug candidate is following two paths in the development process – one for treatment of established infections, and one as a prophylactic preventative treatment for CPV. The prophylactic study has shown positive results, with treated dogs all avoiding infection, while all dogs in the placebo group developed parvovirus disease. KIND-030 also showed a mortality benefit when given as a treatment for infection. The drug candidate is in the pivotal study stage of development, the last before potential approval. Last month, Kindred announced that it had entered an agreement with Elanco Animal Health – a major manufacturer of veterinary medicines – for production of KIND-030. Cantor analyst Brandon Folkes sees plenty of potential in Kindred, especially in the company’s agreement with Elanco. “A partnership with a leading animal health company, in this case Elanco, is exactly what the company needed, in our view. In our view, this validates KIN's new strategic approach, as a developer of drugs while seeking larger commercial partners. We believe that today's deal should reinforce to investors that there remains meaningful value in Kindred's pipeline, which could be realized over the next 12 to 18 months,” Folkes opined. Kindred is also conducting studies of Tirnovetmab, or KIND-016, an antibody targeting IL31, in the treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. The pivotal efficacy study of this drug started in the last quarter of 2020. There is a potentially huge market for a successful dermatitis treatment for canines; in the last six years, there has been a 47% increase in vet visits for dogs with severe itchy skin, and the market is estimated at $900 million or more. “While 2020 has been a tough year for KIN stock, the company continues to have multiple shots on goal from its diversified pipeline that could reward investors from the current levels. With multiple readouts in 2021, and the renewed sole focus on development of its pipeline we expect 2021 could be a banner year for KIN should it be able to deliver on the promise of its pipeline, and in particular the atopic dermatitis portfolio,” the analyst summed up. To this end, Folkes gives KIN an $11 price target, implying a 139% upside potential for 2021, and an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Folkes’ track record, click here) Kindred is another company with a unanimous Strong Buy analyst consensus, this one based on 5 recent Buy reviews. The stock has an average price target of $10.25, which suggests room for ~124% growth from the current trading price of $4.59. (See KIN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • With Natural Gas in Peril, Pipeline Owners Look to Hydrogen

    (Bloomberg) -- Three million miles of natural gas pipelines criss-cross the U.S., and the fight against climate change could render them all obsolete.The last two weeks alone illustrate the stakes. President Joe Biden canceled the permit for the $9 billion Keystone XL oil pipeline on his first day in office, a clear signal any new fossil fuel pipeline project in the U.S. will face long odds. His climate envoy, former Secretary of State John Kerry, warned that natural gas pipelines could become “stranded assets” within 30 years as the administration seeks to end carbon emissions from power plants. And NextEra Energy Inc. wrote off $1.2 billion of its investment in the Mountain Valley gas pipeline from West Virginia to Virginia, which has been tied up in regulatory and legal delays.So pipeline owners are eyeing another, possibly future-proof fuel: hydrogen.Unlike natural gas, hydrogen can be burned without pumping carbon dioxide into the air. Run it through a fuel cell to generate electricity and the only waste is water; produce hydrogen using electrolyzers powered by solar plants or wind farms and it becomes a way to store massive amounts of renewable energy—far more than any of today’s batteries can hold. And the best part for pipeline companies: getting it where it needs to be, in bulk, could require the same basic infrastructure that now carries natural gas.It could, in other words, be a savior for the businesses behind our fossil fuel infrastructure. Even as those same companies insist gas will play a role for years to come, many of them are talking up the potential of hydrogen. They’re launching projects to blend small portions of hydrogen into their existing networks to see how the equipment behaves. They’re running experiments to strip hydrogen out of that blended gas, for use at specific locations. And they’re exploring how they might eventually transition from one fuel to the other. “We see our gas network as an energy system that delivers molecules to our customers, and by 2050, the source of those molecules will be very different,” said Sheri Givens, vice president of U.S. regulatory and customer strategy at National Grid. “We see hydrogen as the low-carbon molecule of the 21st century.”But the hype is far from the reality.Some climate activists battling the industry over gas bans call the companies’ talk of hydrogen greenwashing. Gas businesses are downplaying the difficulty of switching from one fuel to the other, they say, trying to convince investors they’ll still be relevant in a zero-carbon world. “The industry’s always putting out things that might happen—if we just keep using gas right now,” said Matt Vespa, staff attorney with Earthjustice.So far, there’s more actual hydrogen activity in Europe and the U.K. than there is in the U.S., where some companies have expressed interest without revealing many specific plans. The then-chief commercial officer of Energy Transfer, the largest U.S. pipeline operator by revenue, last fall called hydrogen “a head scratcher” that, at least for now, doesn’t make sense. “At this point, we don't see anything close on the horizon around hydrogen,” said Marshall S. McCrea, now the company’s co-chief executive officer.The questions involved in hydrogen transport go beyond merely the will to pursue it. Gas pipeline owners can’t simply switch from one gas to the other without cutting off existing customers, so any transition would start with blending hydrogen into the existing stream of fuel. “We see hydrogen as the low-carbon molecule of the 21st century”But even mixing the two—let alone replacing one with the other—poses technical problems that would need to be overcome. Compressors designed to move natural gas don’t work well with hydrogen, the lightest of all elements, and would likely need to be replaced. Some types of steel pipe become brittle and crack when exposed to hydrogen over time, whereas polymer pipes can easily handle hydrogen.“We must investigate this for every single pipe we put hydrogen into,” said Jack Brouwer, director of the advanced power and energy program at the University of California, Irvine, “but it’s a phenomenon we can manage because it’s slow.” Problem pipes and compressors could be replaced over the course of years, he said. Or pipes could be protected with coatings applied from the inside by robotic devices called pigs that are currently used for pipeline inspection and maintenance. “Just put some spray-painting equipment on that same device, and there you go, right down the whole pipeline,” he said.Pilot projects around the world have been designed to flush out problems and give companies a better sense of what other obstacles might lie ahead. In California, for instance, Sempra Energy has planned a series of demonstration projects that will test various concentrations of hydrogen in fuel blends—possibly up to 20%—in isolated pipeline segments made of polyethylene, steel, and a combination of the two. Another project will test technology to strip and compress hydrogen from the blended gas.“Since the infrastructure already exists and serves customers, we would submit that it’s in the public interest to keep using that infrastructure to help us decarbonize,” said Jonathan Peress, senior director of regulatory affairs for Sempra’s Southern California Gas Co.In July, a group of eleven European gas infrastructure companies presented a plan to build a dedicated hydrogen transport network, saying existing gas infrastructure can be modified to transport hydrogen at an affordable cost. The hydrogen network is set to reach 4,225 miles (6,800 kilometers) by 2030 and nearly 14,300 miles (23,000 kilometers) by 2040, three-quarters of which will consist of converted natural gas pipelines.National Grid in the U.K. has launched a series of hydrogen demonstration projects, including using the gas to heat homes, and has discussed establishing a hydrogen pipeline transmission network connecting the industrial centers along Britain’s east coast. In the U.S., the company is partnering with six national labs and other companies on a gas-mixing research effort called HyBlend.“The one thing that we have in the U.S. that we should be very proud of and is of huge value to us is we have a tremendous natural gas transportation and storage network,” said Alan Armstrong, chief executive officer of the Williams Companies, Inc., an energy infrastructure giant whose core business is natural gas. “It's a tremendous opportunity for us to really take advantage of and to make hydrogen more economical.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Blockchain Bites: DOGE Chases After GameStop, Guggenheim Doubts $30K Bitcoin

    Following a tweet from “WSB Chairman" inquiring about the meme cryptocurrency, dogecoin prices went haywire.

  • Apple Had a Huge Quarter. Why the Stock Is Down Anyway.

    (AAPL) produced a stunning result for the latest quarter, beating Wall Street’s expectations for every major product line, with particularly sterling figures for the iPhone. The company had double-digit growth in every product category, with record revenues in every geographical market. It reported a huge rebound in sales in China, and achieved gross margins that were more than a full percentage point higher than expected.

  • Ericsson tops forecasts as 5G lifts off

    Ericsson beat fourth-quarter core earnings forecasts on Friday, helped by strong sales of 5G equipment and the ban on Chinese rival Huawei in several countries. Not only is Ericsson is selling more, but it is also earning more from each sale, with gross margins rising to 40.6% in the quarter from 36.8% a year earlier. In particular, the core Networks business saw margins at 43.5% from 41.1% a year earlier, on a 20% rise in sales.

  • Robinhood Raises $1 Billion in Dash for Cash After Trader Revolt

    (Bloomberg) -- New York markets had just fired up, and the investing world was tuning in for Thursday’s episode of the continuing drama: Legions of Robinhood Markets investors versus hedge-fund Goliaths.But within minutes, a shock wave invisible to the outside world rattled the mechanics of Wall Street -- sending Robinhood rushing for more than $1 billion of additional cash. The stock market’s central clearing hub had demanded large sums of collateral from brokerages including Robinhood that for weeks had facilitated spectacular jumps in shares such as GameStop Corp.The Silicon Valley venture with the wildly popular no-fee trading app came to a crossroads. It reined in the risk to itself by banning certain trades and unwinding client bets -- igniting an outcry from customers and even U.S. political leaders. By that night, word was emerging that Robinhood had raised more than $1 billion from existing investors and drawn hundreds of millions more from bank credit lines to weather the storm.“Look, it is not negotiable for us to comply with our financial requirements and our clearinghouse deposits,” Robinhood Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev said in defending his firm’s decisions on Thursday in a Bloomberg Television interview. “We have to do that.”The capital injection is “a strong sign of confidence from investors that will help us continue to further serve our customers,” a Robinhood spokesperson later said in an emailed statement. The money will allow the firm to “continue to invest in record growth.”When the history of this month’s stock mania is written, it may be a story of how retail traders set out from Reddit message boards to challenge Wall Street’s status quo -- and ended up battering their beloved brokerage too.For weeks, Robinhood, with a mission “to democratize finance for all,” has been their trading platform of choice as they inflicted billions of dollars of losses on hedge funds by sending stocks that those firms had shorted into the stratosphere -- a sort-of populist crusade into the staid world of finance.Robinhood’s trading restrictions made virtually nobody happy Thursday, except perhaps the hedge funds. In a surreal scene, political archenemies Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ted Cruz found common ground in lashing the firm’s decisions. Conspiracy theories erupted online.The question is whether such critics will dig into the industry’s inner workings, where pressure mounted on Robinhood and other firms to limit certain trades. That would put a rare spotlight on arcane parts of the market designed to prevent catastrophe, such as the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp.Not ‘Nefarious’One key consideration for brokers, particularly around high-flying and volatile stocks like GameStop, is in the money they must put up with the DTCC while waiting a few days for stock transactions to settle. Those outlays, which behave like margin in a brokerage account, can create a cash crunch on volatile days, say when GameStop falls from $483 to $112 like it did at one point during Thursday’s session.“It’s not really Robinhood doing nefarious stuff,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Larry Tabb. “It’s the DTCC saying ‘This stuff is just too risky. We don’t trust that these guys have the cash to be able to withstand settling these things two days from now, because in two days, who knows what the price could be, it could be zero.’”The trouble on Thursday began around 10 a.m., when after days of turbulence, the DTCC demanded significantly more collateral from member brokers, according to two people familiar with the matter.A spokesman for the DTCC wouldn’t specify how much it required from specific firms but said that by the end of the day industrywide collateral requirements jumped to $33.5 billion, up from $26 billion.‘Rare Circumstances’Brokerage executives rushed to figure out how to come up with the funds. Robinhood’s reaction drew the most public attention, but the firm wasn’t alone in limiting trading of stocks such as GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.In fact, Charles Schwab Corp.’s TD Ameritrade curbed transactions in both of those companies on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley’s E*Trade took similar action Thursday.Thomas Peterffy, the billionaire chairman of Greenwich, Connecticut-based Interactive Brokers, told Bloomberg TV the restrictions were prompted by concerns “about the integrity of the marketplace and the system.”E*Trade stressed that its measures were a highly unusual. “We take actions like this seriously, and only initiate them in rare circumstances,” said spokesman Thayer Fox, adding that he expected normal trading to resume Friday.Robinhood said after markets closed that it plans to allow “limited buys” to resume in affected securities. It also tried to assuage customer concerns with an email that evening: “This was a temporary decision made to best continue serving you, and was not an easy one to make.”Credit LinesThe firm has tapped at least several hundred million dollars from its bank credit lines, a person with knowledge of the situation said. The company’s lenders include JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Representatives for Robinhood and those banks declined to comment.Robinhood’s capital remains “strong,” CEO Tenev told Bloomberg TV, underscoring that the restrictions helped protect both the brokerage and its clients.One question is whether frustrated customers will forgive what some see as a betrayal in their campaign against Wall Street’s financial elite.Douglas Bray, a software developer from Connecticut who’s been using Robinhood for about five years, said he plans to withdraw about $100,000 after the trading restrictions.“I’m disappointed I could not keep my money in GME like any institutional investor could,” said Bray, 32, referring to GameStop’s ticker. “Hedge funds are on the brink of a massive short squeeze and appear to be calling in all the cavalry. So brokers are now ‘protecting’ customers as a facade so that they can appease their institutional backers. The entire community is outraged.”Other brokerages may hope to capitalize on the moment.Webull, which has expanded during the pandemic, saw new accounts soar 16-fold over the seven-day average, according to CEO Anthony Denier. Its app ranked as the second-most-popular free iPhone app in the U.S. on Thursday, up from No. 60 a day earlier, according to SensorTower, which gathers data on mobile apps. (Robinhood was still No. 1.)Denier didn’t want to comment on the reason for the jump. Earlier Thursday, Webull also restricted trading on shares including GameStop and AMC, but then reversed its decision.Robinhood has been expected for months to hold an initial public offering this year. Late Thursday, people with knowledge of those preparations said the plan is to press ahead sometime in the first half of 2021, despite the controversy and draw-down on credit lines.But it remains to be seen what the lasting impact is from Robinhood’s association with the retail trading revolt -- and now any strains in the firm’s relationship with the rebels behind it.“The restrictions in trading today only worsened the situation,” Douglas Boneparth, who competes with Robinhood for customers as president of the wealth-management firm Bona Fide Wealth, said Thursday. “Many will ignore the fact that Robinhood faced increased costs that created an unsustainable business environment.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Silver rallies after Reddit post about executing a ‘short squeeze’

    Silver futures rally on Thursday, heading for their highest finish in three weeks, following a post by a Reddit user who suggested executing a "short squeeze" on silver.

  • Dow Jones Futures Pare Heavy Losses; GME Stock, Vaccine Maker Novavax Soar

    Future are well off lows but point to stock market rally losses. GME stock and AMC surged. A Novavax coronavirus vaccine is highly effective.

  • Lawmakers announce hearings on GameStop and online trading platforms

    The GameStop short squeeze saga caught the attention of Congress Thursday morning and that buzz is already panning out into hearings on the topic. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), chairwoman of the House Committee on Financial Services, announced plans for an investigation into the situation, pointing to a history of "predatory conduct" from hedge funds. Waters didn't call out Robinhood or any other trading services by name, but did note that a future hearing would focus on the systemic financial impact of short selling, "gamification" and online trading platforms.

  • Hedge-Fund Titans Lose Billions to Reddit Traders Running Amok

    (Bloomberg) -- For once, Main Street is beating Wall Street.In a matter of weeks, two hedge-fund legends -- Steve Cohen and Dan Sundheim -- have suffered bruising losses as amateur traders banded together to take on some of the world’s most sophisticated investors. In Cohen’s case, he and Ken Griffin ended up rushing to the aid of a third, Gabe Plotkin, whose firm was getting beaten down.Driven by the frenzied trading in GameStop Corp. and other stocks that hedge funds have bet against, the losses suffered over the past few days would rank among the worst in some of these money managers’ storied careers. Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management declined 10% to 15% so far this month, while Sundheim’s D1 Capital Partners, one of last year’s top-performing funds, is down about 20%. Melvin Capital, Plotkin’s firm, had lost 30% through Friday.It’s a humbling turnaround for the hedge fund titans, who in 2020 staged a comeback by pouncing on the wild markets caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. But that crisis helped push thousands if not millions of retail traders into the U.S. stock market, creating a new force that for now the professionals seem powerless to combat.And it’s not just the big names: Jack Woodruff’s $2.8 billion Candlestick Capital has fallen 10 to 15% in January on its short wagers, while the $3.5 billion Maplelane Capital lost about 33% through Tuesday in part because of a short position on GameStop, according to investors. By end of day Wednesday, Maplelane was down 45%.The firm, which was previously closed to new cash, is in conversations with current and prospective investors to raise additional capital, people familiar said. Since its inception in 2010, Maplelane has produced annualized gains of 30% and has never had a down year.The hedge funds’ assailants are a collection of traders using Reddit’s wallstreetbets thread to coordinate their attacks, which seem to be focused on stocks known for being held short by hedge funds. The most prominent is GameStop, the beleaguered brick-and-mortar retailer that’s soared more than 1,700% this month, but other targets include AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.The pain is likely spreading across the hedge fund industry, with rumors swirling among traders of heavy losses at multiple firms. The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF, which tracks hedge funds’ most-popular stocks, tumbled 4.3% on Wednesday for its worst day since September.Fund managers covered their money-losing short sales while trimming bullish bets for a fourth straight session Tuesday. Over that stretch, their total outflows from the market reached the highest level since October 2014, data compiled by Goldman’s prime-brokerage unit show.D1, which was founded in 2018 and had about $20 billion in assets at the start of the year, is buffeted to some degree from the attacks because private companies account for roughly a third of its holdings, and the firm has been reducing its exposure, according to people familiar with the matter. The fund is closed to new investments and has no plans to open for additional capital, one of the people said, asking not to be named because such decisions are confidential.D1’s loss, described by people briefed on the situation, contrasts with a 60% gain for Sundheim, 43, during last year’s pandemic turmoil.Melvin on Monday took an unheard-of cash infusion from its peers, receiving $2 billion from Griffin, his partners and the hedge funds he runs at Citadel, and $750 million from his former boss, Cohen.“The social media posts about Melvin Capital going bankrupt are categorically false,” a representative said. “Melvin Capital is focused on generating high-quality, risk-adjusted returns for our investors, and we are appreciative of their support.”Until this year, Plotkin, 42, had one of the best track records among hedge fund stock pickers. He’d worked for Cohen for eight years and had been one of his biggest money makers before leaving to form Melvin. He’s posted an annualized return of 30% since opening, ending last year up more than 50%, according to an investor.Representatives for Point72, D1, Maplelane, and Candlestick all declined to comment.The struggles at some of the biggest hedge funds may have contributed to Wednesday’s 2.6% drop in the S&P 500, its worst decline since October. One theory behind the decline is that funds are selling long bets to get the cash they need to cover their shorts.Cohen, 64, is perhaps the best-known victim of this year’s turmoil so far. The new owner of the New York Mets, whose fund gained 16% in 2020, has become a national figure after beating competition from Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez to buy the ball club.Late Tuesday, Cohen broke his usual habit of only tweeting about the Mets. “Hey stock jockeys keep bringing it,” he wrote on the social media platform.Read more: How ‘Flows Before Pros’ Is Disrupting Stock Markets: QuickTake(Updates Maplelane’s returns in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How WallStreetBets Is Fueling A Rally In Silver Stocks

    Silver stocks such as First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE: AG) are shining amid speculation that the Reddit-fueled frenzy will extend to the precious metal and companies associated with it. What Happened: First Majestic shares closed 21.56% higher at $16.86 and gained 12.69% in the after-hours session on Thursday. The iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV), an ETF that tracks silver closed 5.55% higher at $24.72. Spot silver traded 0.71% lower at $26.227, while March silver futures were up 1.38% at $26.28 at press time. On Thursday, a WallStreetBets post claimed that banks are “manipulating gold and silver to cover real inflation.” The post went on to say that the inflation-adjusted price of silver should be ,000 and not . “$AG is essentially $GME for Silver, highest short float in the sector, nice leverage to silver, and just broke out above 10 year resistance too,” said another post on the Reddit investor forum. Other silver stocks that have seen a surge include Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL), which closed 16.84% higher and gained 3.2% in the after-hours session, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE: FSM), which closed 13.73% higher at $7.62 and rose 7.09% to $8.16 in the after-hours trading. Why It Matters: Investor Chris Camillo said on Benzinga’s Short Squeeze videocast that he owns a $500,000 position in First Majestic and also owns iShare Silver Trust. The Reddit investors are clamoring for vengeance against the likes of JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM), which they allege have manipulated the silver market. If the investors on the forum are successful in moving silver prices, ETFs associated with silver-like ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSE: AGQ), and Aberdeen Standard Silver Shares ETF (NYSE: SIVR) could see gains. AGQ closed 11.42% higher on Thursday, while SIVR saw gains of 5.46%. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk Says Tesla Valuation Justified If Utility Of Robotaxis Is FactoredMelvin Backer Point72 Suffers 15% Loss Over GameStop Short Squeeze: NYT© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Webull, M1 and Public remove restrictions on 'meme stocks' after citing trade settlement firm as the cause

    Three of the popular retail stock market trading apps that have hosted much of the activity related to the Wall Street Bets subreddit-spurred run on stocks including GameStop (GME) and AMC, among others, have removed all restrictions on their exchange by their users. M1, Webull and Public had restricted transactions for the affected stocks earlier in the day, along with Robinhood. M1, Webull and Public all attributed the restrictions placed on these volatile stocks not to any effort to curb their purchase or sale, but instead cited the costs associated with settling the trades on the part of their clearing firm, Apex.