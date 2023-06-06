Robinhood Reviews Crypto Offerings After SEC Crackdown
(Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. is taking a fresh look at its cryptocurrency offerings after the Securities and Exchange Commission cracked down this week on two top digital asset trading platforms, Dan Gallagher, the firm’s legal chief, told Congress Tuesday.
Most Read from Bloomberg
PGA Tour Bows to Saudi Rival in Shock Combination With LIV Golf
SEC’s Coinbase Lawsuit Heralds Deepening US Crypto Crackdown
Apple Headset Looks Sleek in Person But Battery Pack Stands Out
The brokerage is “actively reviewing” the regulator’s analysis “to determine what, if any, actions to take,” Gallagher, himself a former SEC commissioner, testified before the House Agriculture Committee during a meeting focused on digital assets.
The SEC sued Binance Holdings Ltd., the world’s biggest crypto exchange, and Coinbase Global Inc., the largest in the US, over the past two days. In each lawsuit, the regulator said several tokens listed by the exchanges are unregistered securities.
Read More: SEC Targets $120 Billion of Tokens With Coinbase, Binance Suits
Robinhood gives users access to a relatively limited list of crypto assets — they can choose from 18 different tokens, compared with hundreds on Coinbase. But some tokens that Robinhood offers — including Solana, Cardano and Polygon — are deemed by the SEC to be unregistered securities, based on the regulator’s lawsuits this week.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
A $1.5 Trillion Backstop for Homebuyers Props Up Banks Instead
Giorgia Meloni Seeks to Cement Power by Remaking Corporate Italy
China’s BYD Is Racing Toward the Top of the Global EV Market
Google’s Top Lawyer Preps for Fights Over AI and Tech ‘Censorship’
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.