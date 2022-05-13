U.S. markets open in 9 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,966.75
    +39.50 (+1.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,907.00
    +255.00 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,113.75
    +166.50 (+1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,754.30
    +16.80 (+0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.75
    +1.62 (+1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.40
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    20.76
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0395
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8170
    -0.1040 (-3.56%)
     

  • Vix

    31.77
    -0.79 (-2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2217
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.9900
    +0.5970 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,443.51
    +2,180.34 (+7.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    682.69
    +52.59 (+8.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.34
    -114.32 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,407.16
    +658.44 (+2.56%)
     

Robinhood shares surged over 30% after crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried disclosed a 7.6% stake in the trading platform

Huileng Tan
·2 min read
Sam Bankman-Fried FTX CEO crypto
Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried took a 7.6% stake in Robinhood Markets.FTX

  • Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried disclosed that he owns about 56.3. million shares in Robinhood Markets.

  • News of his 7.6% stake in Robinhood sent shares of the trading platform up over 30% in late trade.

  • Bankman-Fried is the founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

Shares in Robinhood Markets surged more than 30% in late trade after crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried disclosed a 7.6% stake in the online brokerage.

Bankman-Fried acquired about 56.3 million shares in Robinhood markets through his investment firm, Emergent Fidelity Technologies, according to a Thursday regulatory filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

That makes the 30-year-old's stake worth about $482 million, based on Robinhood's closing share price of $8.56. Bankman-Fried paid about $648.3 million for the shares, according to the SEC filing.

Bankman-Fried is the founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. He has a net worth of $11 billion, per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

California-based Robinhood was founded in 2013 but was thrust into the limelight last year on the back of a meme-stock craze. It had 22.7 million users at the end of 2021 — an on-year increase of 81%, the company said at its full-year results announcement in January.

The no-commission trading platform lost $3.7 billion in 2021. Its stock, which debuted at $38 a share in July 2021, is down over 70% since its IPO. Revenue fell 43% in the first quarter of 2022 from a year ago as trading activity fell, the company disclosed in April. It has flagged crypto as a growth area.

Robinhood share price closed 5.03% higher at $8.56 on Thursday. They were last up about 24% at $10.60 a share in after-hours trade after surging as much as 37% to $11.70.

Read the original article on Business Insider

