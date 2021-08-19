Robinhood Stock Dips After Crypto Boom Warning

BeInCrypto –

Robinhood stock took a dip after the company warned investors of a short-lived revenue surge due to the crypto boom.

Robinhood recently made the big step of becoming a publicly-traded company. The company barreled into the arena with 55 million shares debuting at $38.

According to its first earnings report as the publicly traded Robinhood Markets Inc., revenue reached $565 million. A significant portion of that increase was brought on by digital currencies such as Dogecoin. In the second quarter, crypto revenue remained high.$233 million earned brought the total up 4,560% from the previous year.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto