Robinhood's stock drops 8% in its first day's trading

Alex Wilhelm
·2 min read

Robinhood priced its public offering at $38 per share last night, the low end of its IPO range. The company was worth around $32 billion at that price.

But once the U.S. consumer investing and trading app began to allow investors to trade its shares, they went down sharply, off more than 10% in the first hours of its life as a floating stock. Robinhood recovered some in later trading, but closed the day worth $34.82 per share, off 8.37%, per Yahoo Finance.

The company sold 55,000,000 shares in its IPO, generating gross proceeds of $2.1 billion, though that figure may rise if its underwriting banks purchase their available options. Regardless, the company is now well-capitalized to chart its future according to its own wishes.

Amidst Robinhood’s planned service changes, a tension between growth and safety

So, why did the stock go down? Given the hungry furor we've seen around many big-brand, consumer-facing tech companies in the last year, you might be surprised that Robinhood didn't close the day up 80%, or something similar. After all, DoorDash and Airbnb had huge debuts.

Thinking out loud, a few things could be at play:

  • Robinhood made a big chunk of its IPO available to its own users. Or, in practice, Robinhood curtailed early retail demand by offering its investors and traders shares at the same price and level of access that big investors were given. It's a neat idea. But by doing so, Robinhood may have lowered unserved retail interest in its shares, perhaps reshaping its early supply/demand curve.

  • Or maybe the company's warnings that its trading volumes could decline in Q2 2021 scared off some bulls.

Regardless, in the stonk and meme-stock era, Robinhood's somewhat downward debut is a bit of a puzzler. More as the company's stock finds its footing and we dig more deeply into investor sentiment regarding its future performance.

We have more coming on the company's debut, including notes from an interview with the company's CFO about its IPO coming tomorrow morning on Extra Crunch.

