Robinson (LON:RBN) Will Pay A Dividend Of £0.025

Robinson plc's (LON:RBN) investors are due to receive a payment of £0.025 per share on 13th of October. This means the annual payment is 5.9% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Robinson's Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Even though Robinson isn't generating a profit, it is generating healthy free cash flows that easily cover the dividend. We generally think that cash flow is more important than accounting measures of profit, so we are fairly comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 5.3% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. While it is good to see income moving in the right direction, it still looks like the company won't achieve profitability. However, the positive cash flow ratio gives us some comfort about the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from £0.04 total annually to £0.055. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.2% per annum over that time. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see that Robinson has been growing its earnings per share at 5.3% a year over the past five years. It's not an ideal situation that the company isn't turning a profit but the growth recently is a positive sign. Assuming the company can post positive net income numbers soon, it could has the potential to be a decent dividend payer.

Our Thoughts On Robinson's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Robinson's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We don't think Robinson is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Robinson that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

