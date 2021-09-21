ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 21 SEPTEMBER 2021 AT 9.00 A.M.



ROBIT INVESTS IN TOP HAMMER PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN FINLAND AND SOUTH KOREA





Due to the rapid growth, Robit invests approximately MEUR 6.0 in increasing its Top Hammer production capacity in Finland and South Korea. In the second quarter of the year 2021, net sales of Top Hammer business grew by 22.0 percent compared to the corresponding period.

The expansion of Robit’s production floor in Lempäälä, Finland, will add approximately 750 square meters of floor space. The former storage space will be reserved for the production of Down the Hole and Geotechnical products, while a new storage space of approximately 650 square meters will be built to replace the former one. Also, as a result of the expansion, Top Hammer and Down the Hole production will be divided into separate production units. The expansion includes also investments in machine tools and automatization. The investments of South Korea’s Hwaseong unit concern machinery investments as well as robotics and automatization. These investments ensure deliveries to meet the demand as well as enable competitive complete deliveries for Top Hammer products produced in Finland. The new production areas in Lempäälä reach their full capacity by the end of 2021. In South Korea, the full capacity is reached early 2022.

Robit’s Top Hammer investments enable capacity increase in the production’s essential points, which have turned into a bottleneck of the production due to the increased sales. The investments enable a significant increase in overall delivery ability and growth.

With these investments, Robit ensures improved service levels to meet the growing demand from the company’s distributors and end customers.





