ROBIT PLC FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1 JANUARY – 31 DECEMBER 2022: NET SALES AND EBITDA TO A NEW RECORD

Robit’s net sales growth and profitability continued to develop positively in 2022. The company reached records in both net sales and EBITDA.

Robit’s net sales for January – December 2022 totaled EUR 112.0 million (100.8). Thus, net sales in 2022 grew by 11.1 percent. Simultaneously, EBITDA developed positively totaling EUR 8.9 million (7.6). Orders received totaled EUR 105.2 million.

In the last quarter of the year 2022, net sales remained at the level of the corresponding period and totaled EUR 26.2 million (26.3). EBITDA for the quarter was EUR 0.4 million (1.7). Profitability was encumbered by the costs incurred from ramping down the Russian company, the currency exchange losses and the increased operating costs.

“We set improving profitability, profitable growth and strengthening cash flow as our key goals for 2022. We succeeded in all three areas. We achieved growth in most markets. Growth was strongest in the Americas area. Growth also took place in the Asia, EMEA and East areas. During the year, growth continued strongly in the Top Hammer business unit, and we completed the 2021–2022 investment program to increase the Top Hammer capacity. We progressed in achieving our sustainability goals and we succeeded in, among other things, reducing the CO2 emission intensity 26 percent compared to the previous year”, states Arto Halonen, Group CEO.

Robit estimates that net sales and comparable EBITDA profitability in euros in 2023 remains unchanged or increases slightly compared to 2022 assuming that there are no significant changes in the exchange rates from the level at the end of 2022.

