Robitussin cough syrup recall issued nationwide due to microbial contamination

Haleon is recalling eight lots of Robitussin cough syrup sold nationwide due to a microbial contamination, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Wednesday.

Robitussin Honey CF Max Day and Nighttime are cough syrups indicted for the temporary relief of symptoms occurring with cold or flu, hay fever, or other respiratory allergies, according to Haleon.

According to Haleon, the use of the affected product could potentially result in severe or life-threatening adverse events in immunocompromised individuals, such as fungemia or disseminated fungal infection.

Life-threatening infections are not likely to occur in non-immunocompromised individuals, the notice said, however the occurrence of an infection that may require medical intervention "cannot be completely ruled out."

To date, Haleon has not received any reports of adverse events related to the call, according to the FDA's notice.

Which Robitussin products are being recalled?

The recall covers only the following lots:

Product Lot Number Expiry Date ROBITUSSIN HONEY CF MAXDAY ADULT 4OZ T10810 Oct. 31, 2025 ROBITUSSIN HONEY CF MAXDAY ADULT 8OZ T08730T08731T08732T08733T10808 May 31, 2025May 31, 2025May 31, 2025May 31, 2025Sept. 30, 2025 ROBITUSSIN HONEY CF MAXNT ADULT 8OZ T08740 T08742 June 30, 2026June 30, 2026

Consumers who purchased the affected product should stop using it immediately and contact their healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product.

Consumers with questions can contact Haleon by phone at 1-800-245-1040 or by email at mystory.us@haleon.com.

