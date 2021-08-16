U.S. markets close in 1 hour 16 minutes

Roblox acquires Discord competitor Guilded

Lucas Matney
·2 min read

Roblox is using M&A to bulk up its social infrastructure, announcing Monday morning that they had acquired the team at Guilded which has been building a chat platform for competitive gamers.

The service competes with gaming chat giant Discord, with the team's founders telling TechCrunch in the past that as Discord's ambitions had grown beyond the gaming world, its core product was meeting fewer competitive gaming needs. Like Discord, users can have text and voice conversations on the Gulded platform, but Guilded also allowed users to organize communities around events and calendars, with plenty of specific functionality designed around ensuring that tournaments happened seamlessly.

The startup's product supported hundreds of games, with specific functionality for a handful of titles including League of Legends, Fortnite, CS: GO and, yes, Roblox. Earlier this year, the company launched a bot API designed to help non-technical users build bots that could enrich their gaming communities.

Guilded had raised $10.2 million in venture capital funding to date according to Crunchbase, including a $7 million Series A led by Matrix Partners early last year. The company launched out of Y Combinator in mid-2017.

Guilded raises $7 million for its competitive gaming-focused chat app

Terms of the Roblox deal weren't disclosed. In an announcement post, Roblox detailed that the Guilded team will operate as an independent product group going forward. In a separate blog post, Guilded CEO Eli Brown wrote that existing stakeholders will be able to continue using the product as they have previously.

"Everyone - including communities, partners, and bot developers - will be able to keep using Guilded the same way you are now," Brown wrote. "Roblox believes in our team and in our mission, and we're going to continue to operate as an independent product in order to achieve it."

Roblox has seen profound success and heightened investor attention in recent years as the pandemic has pushed more gamers online and brought more users into the fold, but that success has drawn the attention of competitors. In June, Facebook acquired a small Roblox competitor called Crayta, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg announcing just weeks ago that he planned to transform Facebook into a "metaverse" company, using a term many have come to associate closely with what Roblox has been building. Guilded represents an opportunity for Roblox to bring its user base deeper inside its own suite of products, creating a social infrastructure that keeps users bought in.

Zuckerberg is turning trillion-dollar Facebook into a ‘metaverse’ company, he tells investors

VCs discuss gaming’s biggest infrastructure investment opportunities in 2021

 

  • Hakainde Hichilema: The Zambian 'cattle boy' who became president

    After six attempts, Hakainde Hichilema has finally become president of Zambia.

  • Uganda anti-pornography law dropped after backlash

    Legislation branded the "anti-miniskirt" law is annulled by Uganda's Constitutional Court.

  • Roblox Q2 Earnings Preview: Will School Reopenings Affect Engagement

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) is rapidly growing customers and revenue. Since millions of them have been learning remotely over the past year, it has been a boon for Roblox. As a result, investors will listen closely to management's discussion about how reopening trends affect the company when it reports second-quarter results on Monday, Aug. 16.

  • ‘Free Guy’ Beat Box Office Expectations Despite Delta Fears. AMC Stock Is Rising.

    "Free Guy," which stars Ryan Reynolds, grossed $28.4 million in the U.S. during its opening weekend.

  • Will Snap Be Worth More Than Facebook by 2030?

    Back in 2013, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) reportedly tried to buy Snap (NYSE: SNAP) for $3 billion. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel rejected Facebook's offer, and the company is worth roughly $120 billion today. Snap is still much smaller than Facebook, which recently became a trillion-dollar company.

  • Alleged Dark Web Blockchain Analytics Tool Antinalysis Suspended

    Antinalysis helps cybercriminals avoid running the risk of being identified they attempt to cash out their illicit proceeds, according to a blockchain analytics firm.

  • Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Free Guy’ has surprisingly strong opening weekend

    “Free Guy,” an action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds as a background character in a videogame, opened better than expected over the weekend, collecting an estimated $28.4 million in ticket sales despite a marketplace challenged by COVID-19.

  • A dystopian disaster: how George Lucas waged war on Warner Bros to make THX 1138

    Anyone who suffered through George Lucas’ Star Wars prequels might be forgiven for believing that their creator never possessed even the most basic modicum of talent as either a screenwriter or a filmmaker. Their flat dialogue, boring plots, ridiculous characterisation and ludicrous twists were only matched by uninspired direction that had all of the grandeur and beauty of a mid-Nineties computer game’s cutscenes.

  • Google and Facebook’s New Cable to Link Japan and Southeast Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Facebook Inc. announced their participation in a new subsea cable system for 2024 set to improve internet connectivity across the Asia-Pacific region.Dubbed Apricot, the infrastructure project will link Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, Guam, the Philippines and Indonesia and help serve growing demand for broadband access and 5G wireless connectivity, Facebook said. In March, the company announced two new transpacific subsea cables connecting Singapore to the U.

  • Twitter Picks Crypto Developer Jay Graber to Run Decentralized Social Media Wing

    Bluesky's new leader has worked on Zcash and more.

  • New Asia undersea data cable plan unveiled by Google, Facebook

    Google and Facebook on Monday unveiled plans for a new undersea internet cable connecting Singapore, Japan, Guam, the Philippines, Taiwan and Indonesia.

  • The Cure bassist Simon Gallup says he's leaving the band after 40 years: 'Fed up of betrayal'

    After 40 years with the Cure, bassist Simon Gallup is leaving the band because he's 'fed up of betrayal.'

  • Nicole Kidman leads 'Nine Perfect Strangers' on quite a trip

    Tune in to catch “Nine Perfect Strangers” and you'll find drama and suspense. Kidman plays Masha, the spa's mysterious guru who has an unusual treatment method involving psychedelics. The strangers include an unhappy romance writer, a former football star, a bored couple, a simmering-with-anger divorcee, a mysterious gay man and three members of a family grieving the loss of a fourth.

  • Ryan Reynolds says Disney has collected enough coins or rings or whatever to get another Free Guy

    After sitting on a shelf for several years because of the pandemic, the Ryan Reynolds-starring video game-y comedy movie Free Guy finally came out in theaters on Friday—and only in theaters, because the movie was made by 20th Century Fox before Disney swallowed it up, so the studio was unable to do a Black Widow-style streaming deal. The movie is apparently doing alright at the box office, but either way, Disney seems to be happy enough with Free Guy that Mickey Mouse has already rolled up to Ry

  • Marvel just revealed a ‘What If…?’ multiverse secret on Disney Plus

    The first What If…? episode is available on Disney Plus now, delivering Marvel’s first multiverse story after Loki. The first animated series in the MCU is much more exciting now that we know what it really is. Marvel couldn’t reveal that What If…? would be a multiverse adventure before we saw Loki. But as soon … The post Marvel just revealed a ‘What If…?’ multiverse secret on Disney Plus appeared first on BGR.

  • Community First: Building Latinx Wealth

    On this episode, Rita Soledad Fernández Paulino shares her journey to debt free and how she’s breaking the stigma around money talk in her community. Then, Carla sits down with Beatriz Acevedo, ent...

  • 'Yellowstone' Fans Are Going Wild for a New Clip Posted Ahead of Season 4

    Wow, that's all we have to say. 😶

  • Netflix and Chill: How Grom Social Contributes to the State of Streaming Market

    Photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters on Unsplash During the last several years, simply turning on the television or only visiting the movie theater to watch your favorite entertainment gave way to streaming entertainment anywhere at any time. In fact, no matter what you want to watch and regardless of your location, as long as you have an electronic device that connects to the internet, you have shows to watch. Forkids, that means they don’t have to wait until Saturday morning cartoons to watch their

  • Netflix’s ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Adds 10 to Cast, Sets Directors

    “The Witcher: Blood Origin,” Netflix’s live-action prequel series to the fantasy show starring Henry Cavill, is growing its cast even more with 10 new cast members. Mirren Mack will play Merwyn; Lenny Henry will play Balor; Jacob Collins will play Eredin; Lizzie Annis will play Zacaré; Huw Novelli will play Callan “Brother Death;” Francesca Mills […]

  • Disney's 'Free Guy' Leads US Weekend Box Office With $28.4M

    “Free Guy,” the science-fiction comedy from The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE: DIS) 20th Century Studios, reigned at the U.S. weekend box office with $28.4 million in ticket sales across 4,164 theaters. What Happened: “Free Guy” also took in $22.5 million from 41 overseas markets. Unlike other Disney features released this year, “Free Guy” was exclusively distributed in theaters and did not have a simultaneous Disney+ release – the film is slated to go on the streaming service 45 days following it