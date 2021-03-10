U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,898.81
    +23.37 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,297.02
    +464.28 (+1.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,068.83
    -4.99 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,285.68
    +40.62 (+1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.69
    +0.68 (+1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.00
    +8.10 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    26.31
    +0.13 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1933
    +0.0027 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5200
    -0.0260 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3928
    +0.0034 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.4100
    -0.1000 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,728.61
    +2,663.48 (+4.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,134.16
    +58.05 (+5.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,725.60
    -4.74 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,036.56
    +8.62 (+0.03%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Roblox could change the future of gaming — but it has two major challenges

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

This article was first featured in Yahoo Finance Tech, a weekly newsletter highlighting our original content on the industry. Get it sent directly to your inbox every Wednesday by 4 p.m. ET. Subscribe

Roblox is creating a gaming empire, but needs to keep fickle gamers hooked

Roblox (RBLX), one of the most anticipated IPOs of 2021, hit the public market on Wednesday via direct listing. Landing amid a pandemic-driven explosion of growth in the $180 billion video game industry, Roblox’s initial shares began trading at $64.50 and closed the day at over $69.

Roblox is a unique beast. Unlike gaming giants Activision Blizzard (ATVI) or EA (EA), which spend millions to develop and publish games, Roblox relies on an army of users to create the titles that keep their fellow gamers playing for hours on end. And it’s been drawing plenty of interest.

According to its S1, Roblox had 31.1 million daily active users (DAUs) as of September 2020, up from 17.6 million DAUs in all of 2019 and 12 million DAUs in 2018. A whopping 7 million users are creators. And Roblox is only growing those ranks with its developer acceleration program and incubator programs, which could shape the future of gaming.

“The power of the business is that it is the on-ramp for a whole generation of creators,” Roger Lee, general partner with Battery Ventures, told Yahoo Finance. “They’ve developed a platform for [gamers] to create games, worlds, experiences that they potentially couldn't really create elsewhere.”

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: David Baszucki, founder and CEO of Roblox, presents at the Roblox Developer Conference on August 10, 2019 in Burlingame, California. (Photo by Ian Tuttle/Getty Images for Roblox)
David Baszucki, founder and CEO of Roblox, presents at the Roblox Developer Conference on August 10, 2019 in Burlingame, California. (Photo by Ian Tuttle/Getty Images for Roblox)

But Roblox faces a couple of major challenges: It will need to keep its users, the majority of whom are under 13, hooked for years to come by incentivizing creators to continue to develop for the platform, rather than leaving to build games on engines like Unity or Epic. It also needs to appeal to a new kind of user — an older one — if it wants to keep making money.

Roblox’s push to grab older users

To ensure it can hold on to users, Roblox is trying to crack a demographic it’s historically had trouble reaching: users who have graduated from middle school.

“The majority of our users are under the age of 13,” the company states in its S1 filing. “This demographic may be less brand loyal and more likely to follow trends, including viral trends, than other demographics...We also may not be able to penetrate other demographics in a meaningful manner to compensate for the loss of DAUs in this age group.”

Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Matthew Kanterman told Yahoo Finance Live on Wednesday that losing gamers who age out of Roblox could be a "big risk" for the company.

"Historically, they haven’t been successful in targeting the older demographic, and keeping gamers as they age out," Kanterman said. "Quite frankly, as gamers get older there are more options. As you become older and can play more mature games, you can play 'Grand Theft Auto' more hardcore racing and shooter games that aren’t necessarily good for younger gamers."

Older users don't just broaden Roblox's fan base — they also have deeper pockets than kids. At a certain point, a 12-year-old’s parents will stop giving her money to spend on gaming, whereas a 26-year-old with a job might be willing to spend more money to distract himself from the state of the world.

This picture taken on February 1, 2019 shows the online gaming service Roblox displayed on a tablet screen in Paris. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo credit should read LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)
This picture taken on February 1, 2019 shows the online gaming service Roblox displayed on a tablet screen in Paris. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)

“This demographic has a higher propensity to spend on content, and our ability to increase penetration in, and user contribution from, this demographic will affect our ability to grow revenue,” the company stated in its S1.

Roblox isn’t your average game company

Roblox doesn’t offer a signature game of its own. There’s no Mario or Lara Croft here, but rather an endless open world of gaming possibilities.

Here’s how it works: You create an avatar that you then drop into games created by your fellow players. Those can involve racing titles, shooters, and even games that allow you to explore historical events and places like the sinking of the Titanic.

Users who build content for the platform make money off of sales of their creations to other players. Players buy in-game items, character outfits, etc., using Robux, a digital currency equal to $0.0035. Developers, meanwhile, collect a 70% cut of the Robux that players spend in their games.

Roblox says some 1,050 developers have earned at least $10,000 while another 250 have made $100,000 or more through September 2020.

DENVER, CO - MARCH 15: Neah Murphy designs a game in Roblox during Roblox Game Designers Club at Montbello Library on March 15, 2017, in Denver, Colorado. The Montbello Library Branchs IdeaLAB has really been taking off since starting up. The ideaLAB is a community technology center geared toward students. (Photo by Seth McConnell/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
Neah Murphy designs a game in Roblox during Roblox Game Designers Club at Montbello Library on March 15, 2017, in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Seth McConnell/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

One way to lure older gamers in is to provide even greater incentives to stay with Roblox, Lee explained. By doing so, Roblox can retain the best developers. These developers make better experiences for their players, rather than taking their talents to competing game development platforms or using engines like Unity or the Epic Game Engine.

And by going public, Roblox will be able to pile money into its developer tools, providing creators with the ability to build games that will appeal to gamers across age groups.

But the game's young demographic isn't necessarily all bad for Roblox, as it's grooming an entire generation of gamers.

“To think we have a whole generation of really young people growing up living and breathing this type of stuff, the things that are going to create in 20 years is going to be amazing,” Mat Piscatella, executive director of games at NPD Group, to Yahoo Finance.

Still, if the company is going to continue to expand, it will need to push out of its comfort zone. It’s already doing that to a degree with unique experiences like a series of concerts performed by Lil Nas X on the platform.

The creation of ever more worlds and experiences will not only ensure younger users remain passionate about the platform, but may also pique the curiosity of older gamers. It's still early days for the company, and it's sure to further expand its reach. And if it can manage to offer elements that appeal to an older audience as well as its established younger follows, it may just count me as a player in the future, too.

By Daniel Howley, tech editor. Follow him at @DanielHowley

Recommended Stories

  • 'Trust is an underlying issue' for families of color sending kids back to school: Baltimore City Public Schools CEO

    Baltimore City public schools welcomed thousands of students back to school buildings last week. It marked the first time in nearly a year that many students are physically back in the classroom. Dr. Sonja Santelises, CEO of Baltimore City Public Schools, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the push to reopen schools and women in education.

  • Roblox soars in first day of trading on NYSE

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key metrics of Roblox's trading day debut.

  • Roblox, an online gaming platform, closes above $69 after strong market debut

    Roblox (RBLX) closed at around $69.50 on its first day of trading on on Wednesday. Shares began trading at $64.50 each, well above their reference price of $45 set by the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow rises for a fourth straight session, climbing 1.5% to a record closing high

    Stocks rose on Wednesday after new data showed still-muted inflationary pressures in consumer goods, helping assuage fears of a rapid jump in prices during the economic recovery. Treasury yields reversed course to dip following the report.

  • Roblox opens for trading at $64.50

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Alexis Christoforous to break down Roblox's public debut.

  • Forget Nio and XPeng. This company and Tesla will be the top two electric-vehicle plays by 2025, says UBS.

    Within the next four years it will be Volkswagen competing with Tesla for the crown of most EV sales globally, according to UBS.

  • Texas restaurant owner on state lifting COVID-19 restrictions: There's 'dueling regulations going on'

    Tarka Indian Kitchen CEO and Co-Founder Tinku Saini joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss Texas lifting mask mandates as businesses open at 100% capacity.

  • 'The Saudis surprised everyone': The Energy Word Founder on retaining unilateral cut

    The Energy Word Founder and ‘Turning Oil Green’ Author, Dan Dicker, joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the primary driving force behind the oil market.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Have you ever thought about what your returns would be today if you invested in Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA) 10 years ago? Tesla Motors is an American electric vehicle and clean energy company that was founded and incorporated on July 1, 2003, by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning. Elon Musk was an early investor in Tesla and has served as the CEO and product architect of Tesla Motors since 2008. This company specializes in building electric cars, solar and integrated renewable energy solutions for homes and businesses. Tesla is the world's best-selling plug-in and battery electric passenger car manufacturer. Tesla Motors has headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and builds many of its vehicle components in-house, such as batteries, motors, and software. In 2010 Tesla Motors purchased the Tesla factory for 42 million in Fremont California. Tesla went on to launch its first initial public offering (IPO) on NASDAQ on June 29, 2010. They issued 13.3 million shares of common stock for the public at a price of $17.00 per share. On March 8th, 2011 Tesla shares were sold at an opening price of $4.92 per share. Now a decade later the Tesla share price has skyrocketed up to $563 per share. If you'd invested 1,000 in Tesla Motors, Inc. (TSLA) on March 7, 2011, today that investment would be worth $119,829.66. Your total profit from that investment today would equal $118,829.66 with an annual return of 61.26%. Back in August, they announced a stock split and since then share prices have increased by nearly 200% on a split-adjusted basis. The overall share price has been steadily increasing over the past few years. In 2020, Tesla's global sales reached an all-time high of 499,550 units with a 35.8% increase over the previous year. Tesla broke the record for the greatest value of any American automaker after reaching a market capitalization of $86 billion on January 20th, 2020. Tesla shot up 743% in 2020 alone and their share price reached a peak of $900 at the start of this year. Since reaching that peak back in January, Tesla share prices have dropped by around 38%. Tesla shares have been down by about 16% so far this year. Tesla has definitely had its struggles but the company expects to increase its productivity and volume by 50% each year in the near future. Every stock has had its ups and downs but Tesla Motors has grown to become one of the top electric car manufacturers in the world. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLet's Take a Look At Some Upcoming IPOs This Week: Investors Should Track These Public OfferingsLet's Take a Look At Some Upcoming IPOs This Week: Investors Should Track These Public Offerings© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • AMC higher after reporting earnings

    AMC Entertainment reported earnings that topped expectations. AMC reported revenue of $162.5M, beating revenue estimates of $142M. Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo FInance Live to break down the key metrics.&nbsp;

  • GameStop stock on a roller coaster once again as short interest drops

    GameStop stock is once again on fire, rising and falling similar to late January's wild action that captured the nation's attention.

  • Volkswagen Stock Jumps After CEO Teases 'Power Day'

    Volkswagen stock rocketed to the highest level in 12 years after CEO Herbert Diess hinted at battery-production news at an event on March 15.

  • Oracle down after reporting earnings despite revenue, adjusted EPS beat

    Oracle posted quarterly earnings that otperformed earnings, posting $10.09 billion in revenue and an adjusted EPS of $1.16 EPS, beating the estimated revenue of $10.07B and an EPS of $1.16. Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo FInance Live to break down the key metrics.

  • Oracle Tops Quarterly Earnings Estimates As Transition Continues

    Oracle stock dipped in after-hours trading as the database software company reported fiscal third-quarter earnings that slightly edged analyst estimates. Adjusted earnings jumped 20%.

  • Grayscale Halts New Investments in GBTC After Trading at 15% Below Bitcoin

    Earlier today, the investment manager’s parent company, Digital Currency Group, said it authorized the purchase of GBTC shares.

  • Market Recap: Wednesday, March 10

    Stocks were mostly higher on Wednesday after new data showed still-muted inflationary pressures in consumer goods, helping assuage fears of a rapid jump in prices during the economic recovery. Treasury yields reversed course to dip following the report. The Dow jumped by more than 1.5% to reach a fresh record intraday high, with the milestone arriving just a year after the COVID-19 outbreak first sent markets into a tailspin. The Nasdaq erased earlier gains of more than 1% to close near the flat line, after the index ended Tuesday's session higher by 3.7% to post its best day since November. Chief Investment Strategist at CFRA, Sam Stovall, and Lisa Erickson, U.S. Bank Wealth Management’s Head of Traditional Investments joined Yahoo Finance Live.

  • How Roblox's public debut will impact the gaming industry

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down how Roblox's public debut will impact the gaming industry.

  • Roblox Stock Surges on IPO

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), the world's most popular gaming site for children, debuted on the public markets on Wednesday, initially soaring more than 42% from its reference price of $45 set by the New York Stock Exchange, roughly the same price paid by private investors earlier this year. Roblox shares began trading at approximately 1:33 p.m. EST at $64.25, gaining as much as 52% in the minutes following its debut. As of this writing, the stock is still gaining ground, up 64% to about $73.80, valuing the company at roughly $46 billion.

  • USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Lower Treasury Yields Encouraging Profit-Taking

    Japanese household spending dropped 6.1% in January from a year earlier, compared with economists’ median estimate of a 2.1% decline.

  • China State Funds Buy Stocks to Stem Worsening Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- The bearish mood prevailing in China’s stock market is proving a match even for state-backed funds, and casting a cloud over the Communist Party’s biggest annual political event.The CSI 300 Index closed about 2.2% lower despite evidence that state-backed funds had intervened to shore up the market in morning trading. The news earlier helped the gauge erase losses of as much as 3.2%, before declines resumed in the afternoon. Kweichow Moutai Co., the stock that’s become an indicator of sentiment in China’s mutual fund industry, fell 1.2%.The funds, known as China’s “national team,” had stepped in order to ensure stability during the National People’s Congress in Beijing, according to people familiar with the matter. A Hong Kong-based trader, who declined to be identified discussing client business, said entities linked to mainland funds were actively buying shares through stock links with Hong Kong Tuesday morning.The CSI 300 has now plunged more than 14% from its Feb. 10 high in the biggest loss among global benchmarks tracked by Bloomberg. Declines have been led by the champions of the recent rally such as Moutai, which has fallen 26%.The China Securities Regulatory Commission, which regulates the securities industry, didn’t immediately reply to a fax seeking comment on whether state funds were behind Tuesday’s moves.Historically, Beijing has supported markets when needed around significant events or dates. On Friday, the first day of the NPC, the CSI 300 ended the day down 0.3% after falling as much 2%. Evidence of intervention includes buying through trading links with Hong Kong.Authorities had in many ways encouraged the recent correction in stocks after the CSI 300 briefly surpassed its closing record last month. Officials repeatedly warned of asset bubbles and said that curbing risks in the financial system was this year’s key policy goal. Moutai, for instance, had surged 30% this year to be worth more than $500 billion, making it one of the world’s most valuable stocks.With the CSI 300 entering a correction on Monday, and dropping below its 100-day moving average for the first time since May, it’s likely authorities decided the rout had removed enough froth. Slumps of 10% or more in the CSI 300 have occurred twice in the past two years, before the index bounced back each time. The Communist Party, which has long sought to cultivate a ‘slow’ bull market in equities, will need to do more to restore sentiment this time.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.