U.S. markets close in 3 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,899.86
    -73.89 (-1.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,566.64
    -313.60 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,183.28
    -351.99 (-3.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,753.58
    -39.18 (-2.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.49
    -0.80 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.00
    +17.20 (+0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    +0.36 (+1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0735
    +0.0039 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7490
    -0.1100 (-3.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2538
    -0.0050 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.5050
    -1.3830 (-1.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,290.22
    -1,097.56 (-3.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    653.72
    -2.11 (-0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.35
    -29.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,748.14
    -253.38 (-0.94%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Roblox hires former Zynga CTO to build out its developer team

Taylor Hatmaker
·2 min read

Roblox has picked up a key hire to help grow its ecosystem of user-generated content for the metaverse.

Nick Tornow is joining the company as VP of Engineering for its developer team, leaving his former post as Twitter Platform Lead. Tornow also spent a decade at Zynga and served as the company’s CTO from 2013 to 2018.

At Twitter, Tornow oversaw the company’s tech stack, boosting the company’s speed at shipping new products and expanding its cloud infrastructure, among other projects. At Roblox, he will be tasked with scaling the developer engineering team that manages the toolkit Roblox creators use to build fresh experiences and games for the social platform.

“My goal is to make this into a real engine of growth for the company,” Tornow told TechCrunch. “And everyone wins, you know. The company wins, our developers win, because they'll get to be able to start businesses and that sort of thing, and our customers win because they get these compelling experiences on the platform.”

While Tornow’s Twitter role focused on internal tools, in the new role at Roblox he’ll have the opportunity to shape the platform’s experience for its more than 50 million daily active users. One area of focus is real-time translation, which can allow Roblox users to cross language barriers seamlessly as they interact across virtual worlds.

“We're really breaking down those historical barriers around language and automatically translating not just the experiences themselves, but the social interactions within those experiences in real time,” Tornow said. “These are the sorts of things that while we might have envisioned that they might be possible at some point in time, what's cool at Roblox is that's actually what's happening right now.”

Roblox’s current period of growth comes at a time of contraction among many of the company’s peers in the tech industry, which have slowed their growth, frozen hiring or turned to layoffs to ride out a challenging economic downturn that has U.S. stocks bordering on bear market territory.

“We are excited to bring Nick on board as we are aggressively investing in innovation and have one of the broadest sets of exciting technical challenges to solve,” Roblox CTO Dan Sturman told TechCrunch, noting that the company has seen increasing interest from talent at social and consumer companies.

“We are ushering in this new category of human co-experience and expanding our engineering team to go deeper into our core focus areas — Roblox developer community being one of them. We continue building out our offering of new tools and innovative features for developers who are creating immersive shared experiences at a massive scale.”

Roblox pushes toward avatar realism, plans to add NFT-like limited-edition items

How Roblox’s creator accelerator helps the gaming giant build new platform opportunities

 

Recommended Stories

  • Take-Two completes $12.7B acquisition of mobile games giant Zynga

    Take-Two has completed its $12.7 billion acquisition of mobile games giant Zynga, the company announced on Monday. The deal, which was first announced in January, will bring Zynga's popular games under Take-Two ownership, including Farmville and Words With Friends. “We are thrilled to complete our combination with Zynga, which is a pivotal step to increase exponentially our Net Bookings from mobile, the fastest-growing segment in interactive entertainment, while also providing us with substantial cost synergies and revenue opportunities,” said Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick in a statement.

  • Take-Two Completes $12.7B Acquisition of Zynga

    Take-Two Interactive has officially acquired social and mobile gaming company Zynga. The $12.7 billion acquisition, announced in January, was completed Monday. The combined company will bring a new slate of popular games to Take-Two, including Zynga’s Farmville, Words with Friends and Zynga Poker. “We are thrilled to complete our combination with Zynga, which is a […]

  • Why Roblox Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of the gaming platform company Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) plunged this morning after an analyst downgraded the company's stock and put a $30 price target on its shares. Investors reacted quickly to the news and sent Roblox stock tumbling 8.6% as of 11:57 a.m. ET. Atlantic Equities analyst Kunaal Malde downgraded Roblox's shares from overweight to neutral and put a $30 price target on the stock.

  • Daily Spotlight: Nowhere to Hide

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine, skyrocketing inflation, and concerns over the upcoming actions of the Fed have led to a 20% decline in the S&P 500, ushering in the first bear market since the onset of the pandemic. (A bear market is typically defined as a 20% decline from the S&P 500's latest peak, which occurred on January 3, 2022, at 4797.) So what can investors expect? The record is not pretty. Bear markets do not tend to be short, with an average duration of 16 months for the past six downturns. The average peak-to-trough decline in those bear markets has been 38%; that would drop the S&P 500 to 2974. From a technical standpoint, we see support for the index near 3,500, which is the 200-week moving average and represents a 50% retracement of the bull market's gains. On the fundamentals, the current market P/E ratio of 16x forward earnings is not far from the historical market average, but there are questions about the durability of earnings. The historical average dividend yield for the S&P 500 is 1.9%. If stock prices were to fall to that level, the S&P 500 would settle around 3150. The worst bear market in the past six decades occurred during the Great Recession, when stocks dropped 57%. That kind of move would take the S&P 500 down to 2060. Few can predict precisely when stock prices will bottom, but we suspect investors will take their cues from Federal Reserve activity and inflation reports.

  • Elon Musk Says ESG Is a ‘Scam.’ Why He May Have a Point.

    We run an ESG company. It's at risk of becoming little more than a marketing slogan, write Alex Friedman, Josh Green, and Lorraine Spradley Wilson.

  • Starbucks to exit Russia after nearly 15 years

    Seattle-based Starbucks has 130 stores in Russia, operated by its licensee Alshaya Group, with nearly 2,000 employees in the country. Starbucks' decision to wind down its operation in Russia is different to the approach some other foreign companies have taken. McDonald's last week said it was selling its restaurants in Russia to its local licensee Alexander Govor to be rebranded under a new name, but will retain its trademarks, while France's Renault is selling its majority stake in Russia's biggest carmaker with an option to buy back the stake.

  • Elon Musk Is Trying to Figure Out How Racist He Can Be

    At some point, Tesla cars will become unpalatable to its liberal target market. Right?

  • Here's a Brilliant Way to Invest in Real Estate Without Owning a Single Property

    Real estate has long been a great way for investors to build wealth. The big world of real estate investing includes multiple ways to generate passive income, a flow of cash that comes your way in return for the money you put into something without your taking an active role in managing that asset. The secret sauce here is not so secret: investing in the owners of the real estate and leaving the rest to the managers and the market.

  • Majority of Americans say they are ‘getting worse’ financially: poll

    A majority of U.S. voters say that their financial situation is worsening amid rising inflation and mounting fears of a looming economic recession, according to a new Harvard CAPS/Harris poll shared exclusively with The Hill. Fifty-six percent of those surveyed said that, financially, things are “getting worse,” the highest percentage on record for the poll.…

  • 3 Metaverse Businesses That Could Have Enormous Potential

    The metaverse is a thriving space where anything can happen. Here are some businesses that could explode there in 2022.

  • U.S. sanctions Hamas official and financial network, Treasury Dept. says

    The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on a Hamas finance official and a network of financial facilitators and companies that have generated revenue for the Palestinian militant group, the Treasury Department said. The sanctions target Hamas' Investment Office, which holds assets estimated to be worth more than $500 million, including companies operating in Sudan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Algeria and the United Arab Emirates, the department said in a statement. "Hamas has generated vast sums of revenue through its secret investment portfolio while destabilizing Gaza, which is facing harsh living and economic conditions," said Elizabeth Rosenberg, Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes.

  • 1 Growth Stock You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    The word "conglomerate" used to be reserved for behemoths like Procter & Gamble, the parent company of 65 different consumer brands producing everything from home care to baby care to hair care. Along comes the digital economy and a whole new class of brands and services are created. Singapore-based Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) operates in digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital payments, and it's growing at a rapid pace.

  • Three LSU baseball players earn All-SEC honors from the coaches

    Dylan Crews, Jacob Berry and Tre' Morgan were all honored by the 14 league coaches.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Triple

    These three stocks may be severely beaten down, but they have the potential to rise sharply over the next few years.

  • Deandre Ayton likely to land a max contract

    Ayton is expected to command a maximum salary, sources said, but there is skepticism among league executives the Suns would match such a lucrative offer. Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report What's the buzz on Twitter? Duane Rankin @ DuaneRankin ...

  • George Shultz’s Two-Penthouse San Francisco Home Hits the Market for $29 Million

    The property is actually two adjoining penthouses that are perfect for throwing parties.

  • Tesla Stock Split: Why It Matters

    Few events capture traders' attention like a blockbuster stock split. If there's one stock that could use a positive catalyst, it's Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). The automaker's annual investor meeting will take place in early August, at which time the shareholders will likely vote to authorize an increase in the share count.

  • Snap CEO warns on earnings, social media stocks dive premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss social media stocks tanking premarket after Snap's CEO warned about earnings.

  • How Apple, Facebook, Google, Facebook and more Bay Area brands rank by reputation

    Two Bay Area-based companies are among the best known in the world. They're also near the very bottom in this analysis of a brand's reputation.

  • Jamie Lee Curtis's raunchy gift for 'Top Gun' star Glen Powell after sex scene: 'Not safe for work'

    "Top Gun: Maverick" star Glen Powell dropped "The Late Late Show With James Corden," Monday, to promote the long-awaited sequel the 1986 blockbuster.