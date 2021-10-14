U.S. markets close in 1 hour 19 minutes

Roblox pushes toward avatar realism, plans to add NFT-like limited edition items

Taylor Hatmaker
·5 min read

At its annual developer conference Thursday, Roblox painted a picture of what’s next for the fast-growing online multiplayer portal that’s like catnip for kids and teens.

In his keynote, Roblox co-founder and CEO David Baszucki outlined plans to spruce up player avatars, introduce new in-game monetization streams and streamline the experience for developers dreaming up the user-generated content that turned the company into a massive success at the intersection of gaming and social networking.

Roblox is known for its blocky, relatively unsophisticated character models and game graphics, but the style hasn’t dampened the company’s explosive growth. Still, Roblox is working to make player avatars more life-like and customizable, choices that fit well with the company’s aspirations, both to keep the platform attractive as its young core user base ages up and to enable many forms of self expression across its endless hub of virtual worlds.

"I think people are going to realize Roblox is not just one thing," Roblox Chief Product Officer Manuel Bronstein told TechCrunch.

On Thursday, Roblox announced a few meaningful changes in this direction. The first is layered clothing, a visual update that will make avatar outfits more realistic and dynamic, so your favorite Roblox virtual jean jacket will fit your character model whether you’re a humanoid version of yourself or a dinosaur. Clothing will fall around avatars and drape naturally, like it would in a more photorealistic game.

The newly announced Roblox avatar updates aim to inject both more customization and more realism into the blocky Lego-like looks that are synonymous with the platform now. Bronstein described the changes as a “huge evolution” of the avatars at the core of the Roblox social experience. “Self-identity is a crucial pillar of the metaverse, and the ability to precisely customize your clothing to your unique avatar is paramount in personal expression,” Baszucki said in the keynote.

Given the booming business of selling in-game items, Roblox has plenty of financial incentives to make its virtual fashion scene more sophisticated and life-like. It's also got to keep up with competitors like Epic Games, which sets the bar with both its Fortnite character designs and its brand partnerships, which can bring in $50 million in a single go. Roblox has its own brand and IP deals, but the more good looking virtual stuff you have floating around for sale, the sweeter those deals will be.

Roblox avatar updates
Roblox avatar updates

Image Credits: Roblox

In the vein of building toward more realism, Roblox is also giving developers beta access to what it calls “dynamic heads” — facial animations for avatars that could even be interwoven with facial tracking to make a character model’s mouth move along with what it’s saying. Roblox is tapping its acquisition of Loom.ai, a digital avatar startup the company bought in late 2020. The company says that devs will be start playing around with the new facial animations starting with a handful of head designs that evoke the platform’s blocky roots. The first iteration of facial animation in Roblox won't be rolling out to users yet, but the company wants to get it into developers' hands, the first step in that process.

Roblox buys digital avatar startup Loom.ai

With Roblox continuing the big voice chat rollout it announced last month, the company is quickly pushing its previously text chat-centered experience toward more natural, immersive interactions. The company also noted Thursday that all eligible users who are 13 years old and up are now able to opt into age verification, a screening process that will give some players early access to new features as they make their way to the full player base. Verified users will begin getting access to Roblox’s new voice chat abilities “starting later this fall.”

Voice chat is coming to Roblox

Beyond improving the avatar experience, Roblox also announced plans to introduce limited edition items, an interesting new way for people to make money (in the form of Robux, which can be traded for actual bucks) from its bustling in-game economy. Roblox creators can put items they design up for sale for a set period of time or in a limited run, building an element of collectability into the game’s well established virtual economies.

Creators can also generate money off of subsequent sales by enabling royalties — a perk that Roblox’s in-game items will share with some NFTs. “The idea is that you [will] eventually be able to set the rules of what happens in the resale of an item,” Bronstein told TechCrunch, noting the NFT connection.

Developers will also be able to enjoy more flexibility while creating content for the platform through a new system Roblox calls Open Cloud. Open Cloud will allow developers to create content in third party tools and then plug that into Roblox, rather than being restricted to Roblox Studio, the company's own developer environment.

The company is making a push for the cloud, granting content creators on Roblox more data storage and generally making the platform an attractive, versatile developer destination. Roblox also announced some graphics improvements that developers can start to play with, like more realistic collision physics and aerodynamics that could portray a visual like a parachute deploying.

In 2021, the company is on track to pay out $500 million to developers who craft content for its user generated game worlds — up from 70 million three years ago.

"We believe that the metaverse is going to be fully user generated,” Bronstein said. “And we think that by empowering everybody to be a creator we’re going to get more immersiveness and a larger variety of [experiences] on the platform."

The Roblox final fantasy

Roblox raises at $29.5 billion valuation, readies for direct listing

5 mistakes creators make building new games on Roblox

Recommended Stories

  • Apple's rumored AirPods would be just its latest attempt to make you healthier

    Apple is reportedly moving deeper into the health care industry with a new pair of AirPods.

  • With bad ‘red flag’ jokes everywhere, most meme-stock traders are only seeing green

    Wednesday was a good day for the OG memes, and a bad day for zero-commission trading apps trying to act cool on Twitter.

  • Why Amazon and Microsoft won’t have a stranglehold on cloud computing forever

    Cloud computing, once the exclusive turf of the duopoly of Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp., is becoming a more egalitarian field with stable competition thanks to companies' move toward leveraging multiple cloud-computing systems at once --- opening potential riches for Alphabet Inc. parent Google, Oracle Corp. and International Business Machines Corp.

  • Why Globalstar's Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) were rising today on seemingly no company-specific news. Rather, it appears that investors may be pushing up Globalstar's shares after Apple announced that it will hold a product event next week. The satellite service tech stock jumped by as much as 15.8% this morning, but had gained a much tamer 3.1% as of 11:32 a.m. EDT.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About DatChat Stock?

    DatChat (NASDAQ: DATS), which develops a privacy-oriented messaging app, went public at $4.15 per share (and one warrant for an additional share) on Aug. 12. Let's see why DatChat has attracted so much attention. DatChat's Messenger and Private Social Network enable users to modify or delete the messages they've sent, hide encrypted messages, and set messages to be automatically deleted after a fixed time frame or a set number of views.

  • Betting On This Under-The-Radar CEO Would Make You A Millionaire

    The Zebra CEO is one of the most successful high-tech corporate leaders to stay out of the limelight, while putting up huge results.

  • This Company Revolutionizes What Matters for Hospitals, Big Pharma and Health Insurers

    You can perch on a 1-legged stool and balance precariously on 2, but if you want to settle in with comfort and safety, you need 3 sturdy legs. With its secure, cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) unites customers in sectors as diverse as healthcare delivery, big pharma, life sciences, biotech, insurance and medical device manufacturing. Surprisingly, these industries, which essentially serve an identical group of patients, often speak in me

  • Globalstar Breaks Above Recent Trading Range As Apple Rumors Resurface

    Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) shares, which spiked to $2.78 in early September, have made a move lower. The stock was locked in the $1.43-$1.67 range for the month-to-date period. On Wednesday, the stock broke above the range and traded as high as $1.83, its highest level since Sept. 23. What Happened: The leg up in the shares of the = satellite communications has to do with Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)'s announcement that it will hold its "Unleashed" hardware launch event on Oct. 18. Rumors that

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: Wireless Firms Turn Aggressive With Apple IPhone 13 Promotions

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change over time. The consumer smartphone market will evolve into broader 5G opportunities.

  • Amazon Ring doorbell: How data breach ruling may impact you

    'We strongly encourage our customers to respect their neighbours' privacy,' said Ring.

  • 'Affirm is clear bright spot' in the buy now, pay later space: BofA

    BofA is raising its price objective for Affirm (AFRM) to $160, highlighting the company as a "clear bright spot" among other players in the red hot space.

  • Microsoft, IBD Stock Of The Day, Called 'Safety Blanket' Stock

    Microsoft is the IBD Stock Of The Day as the software giant rolls out its Windows 11 PC operating system and bolsters its cloud computing offerings.

  • What chip shortage? MagicCube raises $15M to 'replace all chips,' starting with POS terminals

    MagicCube, a mobile security startup, has raised $15 million in a round led by Mosaik Partners. Bold Capital, Epic Ventures, card-reader/POS hardware maker ID Tech and unnamed individual investors in the fintech space also participated in the financing, which brings the Santa Clara-based startup’s total funding raised to $30 million since its 2014 inception. Put simply, MagicCube’s software-based security technology is aimed at replacing all security chips, which have historically been the standard for safely storing sensitive data and authenticating whoever needs access to it.

  • Snapchat down: App not sending snaps in major outage

    Snapchat Support tells users: ‘hang tight, we’re looking into it’

  • Zscaler Looks Ready to Charge to New Heights

    In our last review of Zscaler Inc. back on May 26 we wrote, "Traders who went long ZS on Tuesday ahead of earnings should raise their stop protection to their entry price from $152 and raise their target to $275." Prices reached our $275 price target in late August and one subscriber is curious what we think now. In this updated daily bar chart of ZS, below, we can see that prices corrected to the downside in September but renewed buying has developed.

  • Apple Finally Falls Victim to Never-Ending Supply Chain Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc., the world’s most valuable company, has finally joined a growing list of household names from Toyota to Samsung forced to cut back on business because of a global shortage of semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowApple is now likely to slash its projected iPhone 13 production t

  • 3 Top 5G Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    These three companies have competitive advantages, great management, and are poised to thrive for the duration of the 5G era.

  • 'Fake it until you make it': 5G marketing outpaces service reality

    Mobile phone companies advertise high-speed 5G service with U.S. maps splashed with pink or blue to suggest widespread coverage, but the latest generation wireless technology is actually only available less than a third of the time in the best served states, new data shows. 5G technology was designed to be faster than the 4G wireless, with so little latency to help make things like driverless cars possible. 5G running on low band spectrum is the slowest, but it has the advantage of considerable range while mid-band can't travel as far, but is faster.

  • Elon Musk Effect: Why Dogecoin Is Shooting Higher Today

    Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) shot up 6.14% over 24-hours to $0.24 early Thursday morning. What’s Moving? The Shiba-themed coin has fallen 2.81% over a seven-day trailing period. DOGE gained 6.14% against the apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin and fell 2.81% against the second-largest coin Ethereum. DOGE has soared 4074.77% since the year began. At press time, DOGE traded 67.82% below the $0.74 high it touched in May. See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE) Why Is It Moving? The meme-centric coin traded higher

  • War dogs

    When MSCHF did it with Spot back in February, it was a thought experiment, art exhibit and a statement about where society might be headed with autonomous robotics. Today we learned that an art group is planning a spectacle to draw attention to a provocative use of our industrial robot, Spot. To be clear, we condemn the portrayal of our technology in any way that promotes violence, harm, or intimidation.