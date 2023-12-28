Roblox (RBLX) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Roblox (RBLX) closed the latest trading day at $46.43, indicating a -0.9% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online gaming platform had gained 21.12% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 5.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.28% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Roblox in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.57, signifying a 18.75% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.06 billion, up 18.04% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.91 per share and a revenue of $3.45 billion, representing changes of -23.23% and +20.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Roblox. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Roblox is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

