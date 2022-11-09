U.S. markets close in 4 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,792.01
    -36.10 (-0.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,871.92
    -288.91 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,482.84
    -133.36 (-1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,787.80
    -21.13 (-1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.78
    -2.13 (-2.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.30
    -1.70 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.33
    -0.18 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0036
    -0.0039 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1280
    +0.0020 (+0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1388
    -0.0157 (-1.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.1570
    +0.4940 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,205.27
    -2,300.09 (-11.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.30
    -27.40 (-6.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,290.02
    -16.12 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,716.43
    -155.68 (-0.56%)
     

Roblox stock drops on widening losses in Q3, but other growth metrics remain strong

Sarah Perez
·4 min read

One of the big players in the "metaverse" space, gaming platform Roblox, saw its stock tumble by over 15% in pre-market trading on Wednesday after reporting a wider-than-anticipated loss in its third-quarter earnings. The company, which caters to a younger demographic with its virtual world gaming platform, reported a loss of $297.8 million, or 50 cents per share, when analysts had forecast a loss of 32 cents a share.

Roblox revenue grew 2% year-over-year to $517.7 million in the quarter, but Wall Street tends to focus on another figure called bookings, which represents both the revenue plus the change in deferred revenue during the period and other non-cash adjustments. As the company has previously explained, bookings are equal to the amount of virtual currency, which Roblox calls "Robux," that's purchased by its users during a time period -- something that Roblox says provides a timelier indication of trends.

In Q3, Roblox bookings were up by 10% year-over-year to $701.7 million, above the $686 million analysts expected.

Daily active users were also up by 24% from the year-ago period to reach 58.8 million, but average bookings per daily active user fell 11% to $11.94.

While Roblox beat estimates on several key metrics, the stock dropped as Wall Street reacted to Roblox's larger-than-anticipated loss.

Despite this setback, many remain more bullish on Roblox in the long-term as a key metaverse player -- perhaps even more so than Meta, which is spending billions trying to catch up. There are signs that Roblox is managing to grow and retain its users, even as many among its user base are now aging up. For instance, the company in Q3 noted its fastest year-over-year growth in daily active users is among those ages 17 to 24 -- a cohort that grew by 41%. Though there aren't as many users in that demographic, they monetize better than Roblox's younger players and now represent 22% of Roblox's daily active users.

More broadly, Roblox's daily active users over the age of 13 grew by 34% year-over-year and accounted for 54% of all daily active users, the company said. This is up from 38.7% in Q3 2019.

In addition, the gaming company said that core markets like the U.S. and Canada are above peak-Covid levels -- a time when Roblox, like many other gaming and entertainment companies, had seen sizable growth and activity as pandemic lockdowns kept people at home with nothing to do. Meanwhile, Western Europe and East Asia are now Roblox's fastest-growing markets, which also monetize better than some others outside the U.S., like Latin America, Eastern Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Though it may be hard for Roblox to reach pandemic levels of engagement in the post-Covid era, the company said its September 2022 engagement was nearly 20% higher than in September 2019, pre-Covid. This figure is down 6% from the Covid-impacted time of September 2020, however, but suggests growth has normalized. Monetization (bookings divided by engagement hours) was in line with peak Covid time frames, and 12% higher than in September 2019.

Roblox also touted its developer traction, noting there are now 1520 developers building for Roblox who had achieved over 100,000 hours of engagement, up 54% year-over-year as of September 2022. And there were 532 developers that had generated over a million hours of engagement, up 47%. The top 1,000 experiences at the end of the quarter accounted for 85% of Robux earnings and engagement hours, compared with 90% a year ago.

"We are delivering strong growth across our core operating metrics, powered by a growing developer community creating high- quality experiences that appeal to a broad, global audience,” said David Baszucki, Chief Executive Officer of Roblox, in a statement. “We are creating innovative technologies to enable deeper forms of immersion, communication and expression to further enhance the value of the platform.”

The company said it will continue to invest in its growth including by hiring, expanding the platform, building new tools and experiences, in international growth, and in its older users.

Roblox stock is trading at $34.98 as of the time of writing, down by 10.83%.

Recommended Stories

  • Roblox earnings: Company reports bigger loss than expected, stock plunges

    Roblox Corp on Wednesday reported a bigger loss than expected, sending shares down.

  • Microsoft Battled Barrage Of EU Antitrust Complaints; From Unfair Licensing Practices To Activision Blizzard Acquisition

    A collection of Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) rivals, including OVH and Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) AWS, fired off an antitrust complaint to European Union watchdogs alleging unfair licensing practices to lure customers in the region to its cloud infrastructure. CISPE, a European cloud-company policy group, called for a probe into Microsoft's business model before some companies go extinct. It's the fourth current complaint targeting Microsoft at the Brussels-based European Commission. Bow

  • These 2 Value Stocks Are Cheaper Than They Appear

    I believe this divergence between the performance in growth and value stocks is likely to continue, at least until the Fed 'pivots'.

  • Is Roblox Stock A Buy Right Now As Shares Plunge On Weak Q3 Earnings Results?

    Roblox stock is one of the top metaverse stocks, and reported earnings in early November. Is RBLX stock a buy right now?

  • Bad loans at UK banks forecast to hit £47bn as recession looms, says Credit Suisse - live updates

    UK banks may have to write off £47bn of bad loans over the coming years as the economic outlook darkens, Credit Suisse has warned.

  • Wendy’s Stock Rises After Earnings Beat

    Third-quarter global same-restaurant sales growth clocked in at 6.9%, more than double the pace from a year earlier.

  • Crypto Bank Silvergate's Stock Falls Further

    Shares of Silvergate Capital, the closest U.S. bank to the crypto world, are down nearly 5% Wednesday morning, continuing the stock's slide amid the week’s crypto sell-off. The bank fell 23% on Tuesday and is now down more than 80% over the past 12 months. It traded below $34 early this morning; a year ago, it was at $222. [Silvergate doesn’t hold cryptocurrencies](https://www.wsj.com/articles/crypto-is-taking-a-few-small-banks-on-a-wild-ride-11660432576) but operates a network that helps big in

  • Colorado analyst gives his favorite in Buffaloes’ head coaching search

    We talked to @BuffaloesWire about the Colorado football coaching search and where it stands. Is Deion Sanders a realistic candidate?

  • Axon stock surges after company reports Q3 revenue gains

    The company’s stock had already ended on a high note Tuesday, but its earnings report released after the markets closed sent its share price higher on Wednesday. Here's why the shares of the maker of nonlethal Taser products saw big gains.

  • Meta cuts 11,000 jobs as it sinks more money into the metaverse

    Meta Platforms Inc said on Wednesday it would cut more than 11,000 jobs, or 13% of its workforce, as the Facebook parent doubled down on its risky metaverse bet amid a crumbling advertising market and decades-high inflation. The mass layoffs, one of the biggest this year and the first in Meta's 18-year history, follow thousands of job cuts at other tech companies including Elon Musk-owned Twitter, Microsoft Corp and Snap Inc. Like its peers, Meta hired aggressively during the pandemic to meet a surge in social media usage by stuck-at-home consumers.

  • Disney stock falls after Q4 earnings disappoint

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Disney following fourth-quarter earnings.

  • Canopy Growth Corporation Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

    Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) today announces its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022. All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Amazon Stock a Buy?

    A rise in inflation and subsequent decrease in consumer spending have led to a startling stock market sell-off in 2022, with many companies hit hard by macroeconomic declines. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been one of the hardest hit, with its share price down over 46% since January. With its dominating market share in industries such as e-commerce and cloud computing, Amazon is well-positioned to regain its losses down the road.

  • Goldman Sachs Energy Stocks: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 energy stock picks of Goldman Sachs. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Goldman Sachs Energy Stocks: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jan Hatzius, Goldman Sachs’ chief economist, noted that there is a “very plausible” scenario where the US economy can steer clear […]

  • Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 50% and 15.53%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Occidental Petroleum stock dips on mixed third-quarter earnings, increased guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Occidental Petroleum's third-quarter earnings results.

  • ViaSat (VSAT) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    ViaSat (VSAT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -540.91% and 13.26%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -216.67% and 75.97%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    Often, healthcare stocks outperform because investors know people can't avoid buying their medications or undergoing a medical procedure. Today, though, many healthcare stocks are heading for an annual decline. Instead of avoiding these players, investors should give them a second look.

  • Amazon Is Beaten Down Now, But It Could 10x

    The stock's low price provides a comfortable entry point for new investors -- or a larger position.