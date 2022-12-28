Robo Taxi Global Market to Reach $6.93 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 61.54%

DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Robo Taxi Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global robo taxi market size reached US$ 390 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6,930 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 61.54% during 2021-2027.



Robo Taxi Market Trends:



Significant growth in the automotive industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the increasing demand for self-driving and autonomous vehicles is providing a thrust to the market growth. The rising levels of traffic and greenhouse gas emissions are also impacting the demand for robo taxis. Robo taxis operate through electric and fuel cell-based technologies, which are highly fuel-efficient and emission-free.

They are also equipped with advanced technologies to detect objects or obstacles in the way and sense the speed of nearby vehicles to ensure road safety and prevent accidents. Additionally, the implementation of favorable government policies promoting the development of smart cities and sustainable infrastructural expansion, especially in the developing economies, is contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including shifting consumer preference from vehicle ownership to shared mobility solutions, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global robo taxi market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on application, level of autonomy, vehicle, service and propulsion.



Breakup by Application:

Goods

Passenger

Breakup by Level of Autonomy:

Level 4

Level 5

Breakup by Vehicle:

Car

Shuttle/Van

Breakup by Service:

Rental

Station-based

Breakup by Propulsion:

Electric

Hybrid

Fuel Cell

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:



Key Topics Covered:



