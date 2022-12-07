U.S. markets close in 6 hours

  • S&P 500

    3,925.59
    -15.67 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,510.06
    -86.28 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,923.09
    -91.80 (-0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,817.88
    +5.31 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.52
    +0.27 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.20
    +14.80 (+0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    22.84
    +0.51 (+2.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0520
    +0.0051 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4590
    -0.0540 (-1.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2203
    +0.0069 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7270
    -0.2330 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,845.46
    -157.03 (-0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.46
    -6.57 (-1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.62
    +15.23 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.40
    -199.47 (-0.72%)
     

Robo Taxi Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 38.64 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 67.84% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Robo Taxi Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Robo Taxi Market" By Type (L4 robo-taxi, L5 robo-taxi), By Application (Passenger, Freight), and By Geography.

Verified_Market_Research_Logo
Verified_Market_Research_Logo

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Robo Taxi Market size was valued at USD 365.87 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 38.64 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 67.84% from 2023 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=24517

Browse in-depth TOC on "Robo Taxi Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Report Scope

Global Robo Taxi Market Overview

A self-driving taxi and autonomous vehicle operated by shared and on-demand mobility services is referred to as a robo taxi. The benefits of robo taxis, such as improved fleet management and lower ownership costs, are driving their rise. The autonomous driving technology of robo taxis is the primary driver for lowering ownership costs to mass-transportation levels. When compared to private-vehicle ownership, robo taxis will be able to reduce a fleet operator's total cost of ownership by 30%-50%.

The global robo taxi market is expanding due to several advantages, including reduced traffic congestion, lower CO2 emissions, easier parking, and a lower rate of accidents. Because robo taxis are equipped with connected car technology, their highly automated technology will help to reduce traffic congestion. These taxis can communicate and interconnect with one another using this technology, and as a result, they can improve their routes for a specific vehicle. In addition, the incorporation of sensors and advanced systems in robo taxis will contribute to a better solution for lowering the rate of road accidents. Additionally, over the course of the forecast period, the demand for fuel-efficient and emission-free vehicles is anticipated to support the expansion of the global robo taxi market.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The "Global Robo Taxi Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Robo Taxi Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market.  The major players in the market are Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Tesla Inc., Waymo LLC, NAVYA, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), BMW AG, and Nissan, Volvo.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Robo Taxi Market into Type, Application, and Geography.

  • Robo Taxi Market, by Type

  • Robo Taxi Market, by Application

  • Robo Taxi Market, by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Humanoid Robot Market By Motion Type (Wheel Drive, Biped), By Component (Software, Hardware), By Application (Research & Space Exploration, Education and Entertainment), By Geography, And Forecast

Rehabilitation Robots Market By Product Type (Assistive Robots, Prosthetics Orthotics, Therapeutic Robots), By End-User (Rehabilitation Centers, Hospitals, Medical Clinics), By Geography, And Forecast

Surgical Robotics Market And Hybrid Operating Room Market By Component (Systems, Services), By Application (Oncology, Laparoscopy), By End-User (Hospitals and surgical centers, Ambulatory surgical centers), By Geography, And Forecast

Medical Robotic Systems Market By Product (Surgical Robots, Rehabilitation Robots), By Application (Neurology, Orthopedics robotic systems), By Geography, And Forecast

7 Best Robotaxi Companies sea changing megacity transportation: Zero carbon guaranteed

Visualize Robo Taxi Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robo-taxi-market-is-expected-to-generate-a-revenue-of-usd-38-64-billion-by-2030--globally-at-67-84-cagr-verified-market-research-301696977.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NIO, Li Auto, XPeng, ChargePoint Holdings and Blink Charging

    NIO, Li Auto, XPeng, ChargePoint Holdings and Blink Charging are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Why Bank of America Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) were down on Tuesday, falling as much as 6% during the trading day. As of 2:45 p.m. ET, Bank of America was down 5.5%, trading at $32.58. The major indexes were all down on Tuesday, led by the Nasdaq Composite, which was down 258 points, or 2.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 498 points, or 1.5%, and the S&P 500 was off 77 points, or 1.9%, as of 2:45 p.m. ET.

  • 3 Fierce Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in December

    As 2023 approaches, it marks the end of what can be called a turbulent year for the stock market. In a volatile market, it is smart to own stocks that have high growth prospects. Thanks to its rising top and bottom line, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares have surged 46% so far this year.

  • Carvana Plunges as Apollo-Pimco Creditor Truce Creates Stock Doubts

    (Bloomberg) -- Carvana Co. plunged on Wednesday as Wall Street’s pessimism spread on its shares after the online car dealer’s largest creditors signed a deal to act together in negotiations with the company.Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud Trial‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWorld Economy Heads for One of Its Worst Years in Three DecadesEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomApple Scal

  • Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Novavax, Inc.'s...

  • These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Knocked It Out of the Park Wednesday

    Stock markets prepared to continue their downward trend on Wednesday, as early morning moves in futures markets indicated further declines after two losing sessions on Monday and Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) looked poised to suffer the most significant declines, with futures contracts falling more than 1% in premarket trading. MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) rose sharply after the software-as-a-service (SaaS) company reported solid financial results late Tuesday, but the biggest pop came for Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ: RXDX).

  • Carnival Stock Is Down 54% -- 2 Reasons to Avoid It Like the Plague

    Down 54% year to date, Carnival (NYSE: CCL) stock has dropped substantially in 2022. And while that might garner the attention of bargain-hungry investors, it may pay to look before you leap at the shares.

  • Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks

    Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.

  • Down More Than 40%: Deutsche Bank Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Should investors prepare for a winter full of persistent headwinds? Inflation remains high, rising interest rates are putting a squeeze on capital as well as making consumer credit more expensive, and both the China COVID lockdowns and the Russian war in Ukraine continue to crimp global supply chains. But even though the markets are facing serious headwinds, not every stock is going to react by falling. According to the analysts at Wall Street giant Deutsche Bank, two interesting stocks are like

  • 3 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in December, According to OpenAI's Amazing New ChatBot

    The discussions ranged from economic theory to how to address major global problems to what Ben Franklin would think about the modern world if he time-traveled to the present. Here are the three best high-yield dividend stocks to buy in December, according to OpenAI's amazing new chatbot. ChatGPT's first recommendation was Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).

  • Unpleasant Surprises Could Be In Store For The Procter & Gamble Company's (NYSE:PG) Shares

    When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may...

  • ‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he sees the total destruction of digital currencies very soon. He likes these 3 assets instead

    Will there be a new beginning?

  • Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Has Been Left for Dead -- Is It Time to Buy?

    Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), formed earlier this year when telecom giant AT&T spun off WarnerMedia and merged it with Discovery, has all the makings of a media giant. The company's stable of intellectual property and assets is formidable: HBO, DC Comics, Warner Bros.' films, linear TV channels including CNN, TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network, HGTV, TLC, Discovery, and many more, and rights to broadcast NBA games all fall under the company's umbrella. Warner Bros. Discovery is also already a major player in streaming.

  • Dangerous Slide of Carvana, the 'Amazon of Used Cars'

    What a difference a year makes. Carvana, a market and hedge fund darling just over a year ago, is now disavowed by the same investors who seem to be speculating about its possible default and bankruptcy.

  • Is It Too Late To Consider Buying AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)?

    AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:AMC ), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention...

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Slumped 11% in November

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell 11.4% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The primary factor weighing on the oil stock was its third-quarter report, where the company unveiled a lower total dividend payment. Devon Energy launched the oil industry's first fixed-plus-variable dividend framework in early 2021.

  • MongoDB Delivers Strong Growth and Swings to a Profit. Is It Too Late to Buy the Stock?

    MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) fell into both categories, and its punishment was swift and severe, with the stock shedding 74% of its value since late last year. If investors had a holiday wish list related to MongoDB, it would undoubtedly include a beat and raise, strong growth, and maybe even a little profitability for their stocking. When the company released its financial results, MongoDB put plenty of presents under the tree, delivering everything on shareholders' wish lists -- and more.

  • 4 Things to Know About Textron’s Helicopter That Won an $80 Billion Army Contract

    Textron stock soared Tuesday after the defense company won a contract worth up to $80 billion to build a new helicopter for the Army. The Army is turning to Textron (ticker: TXT) subsidiary Bell Helicopter for a new long-range assault helicopter—the Bell V-280 Valor—that will replace the service’s 40-plus-year-old UH-60 Black Hawk. Textron beat a joint bid from Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Boeing (BA).

  • Why Warren Buffett's 1999 Warning Still Applies Today

    Warren Buffett arrived in Sun Valley, Idaho, with an unpopular warning — one the visionaries in the room were in no mood to hear. The tech leaders gathered there were bent on changing the world and had already made fortunes doing it. And in a year where some tech stocks were surging as much as 27-fold, many were sitting on investments with sky-high valuations that they felt just fine about. Don’t Miss: The Company Solving Traffic and Climate Change Together There were polite nods as Buffett took

  • GE buys out entire New York Times in first-ever advertising takeover, promoting new businesses

    General Electric, whose spinoff of its health care and energy companies will leave Evendale-based GE Aerospace as the sole company, bought out every single print add in the New York Times for the first time in the newspaper's history.