Robo taxi market size to grow by USD 568.65 million between 2021 and 2026; Growth driven by increased focus of OEMs on the development of robo taxis - Technavio

PR Newswire
·15 min read

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global robo taxi market size is estimated to grow by USD 568.65 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.21% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increased focus of OEMs on the development of robo taxis. Increasing traffic congestion has led many consumers to shift to new car ownership models, such as carpooling, cab services, and car rentals. To capitalize on this opportunity, automotive OEMs are developing technologies that focus on driverless, autonomous vehicle concepts. Although these technologies are still in a nascent stage for commercialization, numerous experts are expecting this concept to drive the future of the automotive industry. With many automobile manufacturers increasing their efforts to develop autonomous vehicles, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period. For more insights on the market size (2022 to 2026) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Robo Taxi Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Robo Taxi Market

What's New?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Global Robo Taxi Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (goods transportation and passenger transportation) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

  • The market growth in the goods transportation segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing demand for last-mile delivery solutions and increasing initiatives to promote robo taxi transportation and logistics are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global robo taxi market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global robo taxi market.

  • APAC will account for 32% of the market growth during the forecast period. North America is another major region providing significant growth opportunities in the market. The presence of well-developed road infrastructure and connectivity solutions is a major factor driving the growth of the robo taxi market in North America.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise and forecast market size (2022 to 2026)

Global Robo Taxi Market – Vendor Analysis

The global robo taxi market is fragmented. The market consists of some well-established players that are into the design and development of transmission systems and components for electric vehicles. Vendors are focused on the development of level 4 and level 5 robo taxis, using artificial intelligence, radio detection and ranging (RADAR), and light detection and ranging (LIDAR) technologies to make them highly automated. Prominent vendors are focusing on improving the reliability, durability, and safety of autonomous taxis. There are numerous projects and initiatives under process in the global robo taxi market, which is playing a crucial role in driving the adoption of driverless taxis in designated places or areas. Owing to these factors, the robo taxi market is expected to intensify in competition during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

  • Argo AI LLC - The company offers robo taxi services such as argo autonomy platform that includes the software, hardware, HD maps, and backend support needed to power full-service self-driving operations.

  • AutoX Inc. - The company offers robo taxi services such as Robo Taxi and Robo Delivery.

  • Baidu Inc - The company offers robo taxi services such as radish run which is an autonomous driving travel service platform.

  • Easymile SAS - The company offers robo taxi services such as EZ10 passenger shuttle.

Global Robo Taxi Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing growth 

  • Internet of Things integration powered by AI technology in automobiles is identified as the key trend in the market.

  • Automobile manufacturers are partnering with hardware and software companies to incorporate automation technologies such as AI and IoT in their vehicles.

  • This is beneficial for autonomous vehicles because more individuals prefer smart devices to control various electronic devices.

  • IoT allows automotive AI in a vehicle to read information stored within the cloud and alter drive patterns accordingly.

  • It aids in reducing traffic and reducing the potentiality of an accident as vehicles communicate to each other about speed and braking distance.

  • This trend will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering growth

  • Less system reliability is the major challenge affecting the growth of the market.

  • Autonomous technologies such as advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) are designed to prevent accidents. However, the safety aspects are still not clear.

  • Any occasional faults in the system could lead to driver discarding the use of such technologies.

  • Also, improper tuning of the autonomous vehicle technology system may create unwanted stoppages of the vehicle.

  • Many such challenges are expected to remain as obstacles to the growth of the global robo taxi market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses.

What are the key data covered in this robo taxi market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the robo taxi market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the robo taxi market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the robo taxi market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of robo taxi market vendors

Robo Taxi Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.21%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 568.65 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

8.06

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 32%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Aptiv Plc, Argo AI LLC, Aurora Operations Inc., AutoX Inc., Baidu Inc, Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., Cruise LLC, Easymile SAS, LeddarTech Inc., Lyft Inc, May Mobility, Mobileye Technologies Ltd., Navya SA, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Nuro Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Tesla Inc., Waymo LLC, WeRide, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Zoox

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Goods transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Passenger transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Argo AI LLC

  • 10.4 AutoX Inc.

  • 10.5 Baidu Inc

  • 10.6 Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 Cruise LLC

  • 10.8 Easymile SAS

  • 10.9 Navya SA

  • 10.10 Tesla Inc.

  • 10.11 Waymo LLC

  • 10.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Robo Taxi Market
Global Robo Taxi Market
SOURCE Technavio

