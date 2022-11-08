U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

RoboBurger Goes to College: The Burger Robot Opens Its First New York Higher Ed Location

·2 min read

RoboBurger Opens Its First Higher Ed Location at St. John's University in Queens, New York

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboBurger, the world's first fully autonomous robotic burger chef in a box, with the support of Chartwells Higher Education, is opening its first higher ed location at St John's University in Queens, New York. RoboBurger will give students 24/7 access to freshly grilled burgers.

RoboBurger, a burger robot,  is opening its first higher ed location at St John's University in Queens, New York.

RoboBurger's mission is to improve access to freshly cooked food. The robot is built with a grill, toaster, condiment dispenser and even a dishwashing function - a fully autonomous restaurant in miniature. This allows RoboBurger to function 24/7, just like a vending machine, with no opening or closing times.

"We want to provide a quick, fresh, and affordable solution that is open 24/7, even at 2.00am during midterms. Because RoboBurger needs only electricity to function, it can be placed in convenient locations where students spend time studying or even in dorms." says Andy Siegel, CMO of RoboBurger.

"We're so excited to open our next RoboBurger location in St John University! If RoboBurger was in our dorm at Carnegie Mellon, I know it would have been sold out every night." says Audley Wilson, the CEO of RoboBurger.

RoboBurger launched its first pop-up location in March 2022 in Newport Mall in Jersey City. Since then, it's taken customer feedback and has improved its burger taste and cooking time. The current RoboBurger 2.0 unit is cooking a burger in 4 to 5 minutes, and even quicker when the grill is hot. It uses only premium ingredients like Angus Beef patties.

RoboBurger is working with some of the largest companies in the US to help them improve their food offerings by providing people with access to freshly cooked food, 24 hours a day, without having to leave the building, whether it's a university, workplace, hospital or transportation hub.

About RoboBurger:

RoboBurger Inc is the maker of RoboBurger: the world's first fully autonomous burger vending robot that cooks and assembles restaurant-quality burgers. Headquartered in Newark, NJ, the minority-owned business was founded in 2019 by CEO and Partner Audley Wilson, Partner and CTO Dan Braido, and Partner and CMO Andy Siegel. Learn more at www.theroboburger.com.

Teo Bazgu 
Creative Director @RoboBurger
Phone Number: 201 275 7359 
Email teo@theroboburger.com

Student picking up her RoboBurger order at St. John University in Queens, New York.
Student picking up her RoboBurger order at St. John University in Queens, New York.
Student holding his RoboBurger order in St. John University in Queens, New York
Student holding his RoboBurger order in St. John University in Queens, New York
The RoboBurger Logo (PRNewsfoto/Roboburger)
The RoboBurger Logo (PRNewsfoto/Roboburger)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roboburger-goes-to-college-the-burger-robot-opens-its-first-new-york-higher-ed-location-301670693.html

SOURCE Roboburger

