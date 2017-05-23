This RoboCop car comes with an intruder-chasing drone as a sidekick

Meet O-R3. It’s the world’s first robotic security car.
Singapore startup company Otsaw Robotics created the 176-pound miniature automated vehicle.
It has 3D LIDAR sensors and GPS, and once it detects an intruder…
it will send a drone after the interloper up to 328 feet away.
This can be especially useful if there are obstacles in the vehicle’s way…
since it provides an aerial view to help capture someone running away.
O-R3 fits perfectly with Singapore’s plan to become the world’s first smart city.
The RoboCop car will cost $10,000 a month to rent …
which is cheaper than what the country’s businesses are paying now for human security guards.
Source: https://www.engadget.com/2017/05/23/singapore-robocop-car-drone/
