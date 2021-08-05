U.S. markets open in 4 hours 24 minutes

RoboMarkets Becomes Best Value Broker at the World Economic Awards

·2 min read

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboMarkets, the company that provides financial services to European clients, has won the "Best Value Broker Global 2021" within the framework of the World Economic Awards. The organizing committee highly rated the variety and quality of the investment services provided by the company, as well as their availability to clients in comparison with competitors in the industry.

RoboMarkets Logo
RoboMarkets Logo

It should be emphasized that RoboMarkets is a multi-asset broker that offers to trade 8 asset types and over 12,000 instruments. Moreover, the company's clients get access to professional trading platforms and the latest proprietary technologies.

The World Economic Awards organizers highlighted the following advantages of RoboMarkets:

  • Competitive trading conditions

  • Opportunity to trade on 5 account types for clients with different experiences.

  • Availability of both world-famous and proprietary trading solutions.

  • Security of clients' funds.

The World Economic Awards event is intended to emphasize the spirit of revolutionaries on the global financial market. Awards are presented for the effectiveness of both B2B and B2C companies, as well as to opinion leaders, who redefine their values to support in today's dynamic innovative economy. Winners are chosen and decided absolutely for free. A research team independently collects data from different public sources and rates nominees based on a lot of factors, such as success in the market, stability, business growth (steady or fast), innovations, etc.

Konstantin Rashap, Chief Business Officer at RoboMarkets, is commenting on the award reception: "This award is very important for us because it means that an independent committee recognized our services as the best on the global market in 2021. We're very pleased to get such a high grade for our work and achievements. However, awards are not a reason for resting on laurel, just the other way around, it's an excellent motivation to move forwards and put more effort to provide our clients with the best investment services on the market."

About RoboMarkets

RoboMarkets is a European broker with the CySEC license No. 191/13. RoboMarkets offers brokerage services in many European countries by providing traders, who work on financial markets, with access to its proprietary trading platforms. More detailed information can be found on the official website at robomarkets.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robomarkets-becomes-best-value-broker-at-the-world-economic-awards-301348445.html

SOURCE RoboMarkets

