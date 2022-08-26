RoboMQ Achieves SOC2 Certification for Its Integration Platform and Products

SOC2 certification provides RoboMQ customers an industry-standard third-party validation of its already mature and hardened data security, trust, and operational best practices.

AICPA SOC2 Certification

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RoboMQ, a leading Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) and business process automation company, announces SOC2 certification for its platform and products, including Connect iPaaS for no-code API and data integration, Hire2Retire for Employee Lifecycle and Identity Provisioning and Hybrid Integration Platform (HIP) for low-code API integration and workflow development.

Hire2Retire fully automates the manual process of creating employee accounts and granting access to applications and systems upon employee onboarding and removes such accounts and access upon termination. This activity is often done by costly sysadmin resources using tedious and cumbersome service tickets. RoboMQ ensures employee profiles are created in AD, Azure AD, and identity systems in near real time, ensuring employees have the right access and privilege when they start their new job, providing a superior "First Day at Work." Most customers can cut down the cost of employee access provisioning by 75% to 90%. It also makes sure that the right personnel have the right access to systems, applications, and data to ensure data security, compliance, and trust and to prevent security breaches and reputation risks.

Similarly, RoboMQ Connect iPaaS and Hybrid Integration Platform (HIP) handle critical and sensitive business data from ERP, CRM, and operational systems. The trust and the assurance offered by SOC2 certification will go a long way in ensuring data security, trust, and compliance across product lines.

Commenting on this certification, Shashank Garg, Product Manager at RoboMQ, said, "SOC2 certification further validates our focus on data security, operational controls, and industry-leading best practices so that our customers can trust us to process their data across third-party applications." Customers often use API and data integration products from RoboMQ to ensure the right data and access to it is provided to its employees, systems, and stakeholder at the right time.

About SOC2

SOC 2 is a voluntary compliance standard for service organizations, developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), which specifies how organizations should manage customer data. The standard is based on the following Trust Services Criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

About RoboMQ

RoboMQ is a leading SaaS company that solves critical Business Process Automation problems and improves operational effectiveness by application of API and data integration technologies combined with intuitive, modern, and humanized UX, workflows, and advanced algorithms.

Press Contact: Shreya Shukla, shreya.shukla@robomq.io

