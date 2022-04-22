U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,271.78
    -121.88 (-2.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,811.40
    -981.36 (-2.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,839.29
    -335.36 (-2.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,940.66
    -50.80 (-2.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.75
    -2.04 (-1.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.50
    -15.70 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    -0.43 (-1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0803
    -0.0037 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    -0.0110 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2835
    -0.0199 (-1.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4250
    +0.0690 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,761.14
    -677.86 (-1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.07
    -20.50 (-2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.68
    -106.27 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

RoboMQ Launches Version 2.0 of 'Hire2Retire' Employee Lifecycle and Identity Management Product

RoboMQ
·2 min read
Image
Image

HRIS to Active Directory integration for employee on-boarding and lifecycle management gets a major upgrade with a self-service, no-code intuitive UX, and advanced analytics.

Hire2Retire - Great "First Day at Work" experience

Hire2Retire - Great &quot;First Day at Work&quot; experience
Hire2Retire - Great "First Day at Work" experience

MCLEAN, Va., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RoboMQ, a leading Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) and business process automation company, announced General Availability (GA) for version 2.0 of its leading Employee Lifecycle and Identity Management platform, Hire2Retire.

With this major upgrade, Hire2Retire is now a no-code, full self-service product with a modern, intuitive UX which will significantly reduce workflow design and deployment time, provide a user-friendly interface to the end-users and offer advanced analytics, data integration, and management capabilities. Hire2Retire product has been offered to customers for over five years and solves a common pain of data integration between HRIS systems like Workday, ADP, UKGPro, SAP SuccessFactors, Ceridian, BambooHR, Infor HCM, Oracle HCM, etc., and the Active Directory (AD), Azure AD and identity platforms.

RoboMQ's Hire2Retire handles hundreds of thousands of employee identities today. Customers use Hire2Retire to reduce the cost of creating and managing employee accounts in AD often done by costly sysadmin resources using tedious and cumbersome service tickets. RoboMQ integration ensures employee profiles are created in AD, Azure AD, and identity systems in near real-time per their HR profile and the role ensuring employees have the right access and privilege when they start their job. This integration makes sure the employees get a superior "First Day at Work" experience so critical for businesses in today's world of labor shortage and great resignation.

Similarly, upon termination, the employee access is timely removed in near real-time ensuring the terminated employees do not walk away with the privileged access preventing data security and reputation risks. Commenting on this launch, Bramh Gupta, CEO of RoboMQ, said, "We are seeing a greater realization of value by our customers using fully automated business processes like Hire2Retire than just an iPaaS or API connectors. Version 2.0 of the Hire2Retire product takes the value proposition, benefits, and the user experience to the next level."

Over the years, RoboMQ has seen greater adoption of Employee Lifecycle and Identity management solutions like Hire2Retire with an increased focus on data security given recent breaches, and the desire to provide superior employee experience by enabling them with the right tools, privileges, and technologies on day one. The Hire2Retire product is widely used by customers in multiple industries in healthcare, finance, insurance & banking, retail, hospitality, food and beverages, manufacturing, and CPG.

About RoboMQ

RoboMQ is a leading SaaS company that solves critical Business Process Automation problems and improves operational effectiveness by application of API and data integration technologies combined with intuitive, modern, and humanized UX, workflows, and advanced algorithms.

Press Contact: Shreya Shukla, shreya.shukla@robomq.io

Related Images






Image 1: Hire2Retire - Great "First Day at Work" experience


RoboMQ Hire2Retire fully automates employee lifecycle and identity management integration HRIS systems to AD, Azure AD, and identity platform for full employee profile sync.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Wolfgang Puck: Why restaurant workers don't want to come back

    When the pandemic drove widespread restaurant closures and millions of employees lost their careers or took up other work, many found that they didn't want to return, celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck said.

  • Netflix Is Getting Into Advertising. Here Are 2 Other Stocks That Will Benefit

    Huge news came out this week when Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) management announced on the first-quarter earnings call that the company plans to launch an advertising-supported tier for its subscription streaming service. There were scant details about what the price point would be, how it would work, or the real reasons why Netflix is deciding to embrace ads now. Netflix's announcement also suggests a boost is coming to the connected-TV (CTV) advertising industry.

  • China is trying to change its problematic retirement age

    China has some of the youngest retirement ages in the world, which is becoming a major problem for a country that is steadily aging. The official retirement age for men is 60. Women in managerial positions have a retirement age of 55, while blue-collar female workers can retire at 50.

  • Why many employers have ditched 4-year degree requirements

    In recent years, major employers, including Accenture, AT&T, Dell, Google, Hilton Hotels, Ernst & Young, Oracle, IBM and Intel hired more workers, like Williams, without four-year college degrees, according to a new report.

  • Meta’s Sheryl Sandberg reportedly sought to quash article about Activision CEO

    Sheryl Sandberg allegedly worked with a team of Facebook and Activision employees to block a U.K. newspaper from publishing a negative article about then-boyfriend Bobby Kotick.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    If you owned a $1,000 stake in Berkshire Hathaway when Warren Buffett assumed control of the company back in May of 1965, that position would be worth more than $27.5 million today. The investment conglomerate now has a market capitalization of roughly $771 billion and stands as the one of the world's largest companies, and The Oracle of Omaha's ability to identify promising businesses worth holding long term has played a big role in getting there. While Berkshire's massive market cap suggests its most explosive days of growth are likely in the past, an incredible performance and top-tier management and analyst teams suggest it can still pay to look to the company for investing inspiration.

  • India refiners skip Rosneft crude tenders on 'biased' terms - sources

    India's state refiners did not submit bids in tenders issued by Russia's top oil producer Rosneft as the terms were "one-sided", two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Rosneft on Wednesday issued tenders to sell a total of 6.5 million tonnes of Urals, Siberian Light, Sokol and ESPO Blend crude for loading in May-June and had asked for roubles and full prepayments, sources told Reuters. The terms echoed demands from Russian President Vladimir Putin for roubles-only trade in natural gas.

  • Kimberly-Clark tops estimates, raises sales outlook despite inflation

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Kimberly-Clark.

  • I Modeled For Abercrombie. Netflix’s ‘White Hot’ Doc Is Accurate

    (Bloomberg) -- Netflix’s “White Hot” documentary chronicling the heady days of Abercrombie & Fitch’s popular and exclusionary marketing strategy of tying oiled abs, gyrating bodies and white-picket fence Americana to brand identity is an accurate portrayal. I should know: I was one of the shirtless models who greeted visitors to its stores.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: UN Chief to See Putin; Russia Aims for SouthThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingU.S. Blasts China’s Su

  • “How could you not be attracted to a magnet factory?” MP Materials breaks ground on new plant in AllianceTexas

    The upcoming plant represents a big win for Fort Worth, and the project is expected to create around 150 high-skill jobs and 1,300 indirect jobs

  • China’s Oil Demand Is Tumbling the Most Since Wuhan Lockdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China is heading for the largest oil demand shock since the early days of the pandemic as the nation’s efforts to tame a rapidly spreading virus hobbles vast swathes of the economy.Most Read from BloombergThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vows to Help IndiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukr

  • Top REITs for May 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to invest easily in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Netflix price increases drive consumers to consider ditching the streaming service

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss how Netflix's price increases may push consumers to leave streaming services in order to cut costs.

  • 'The greatest risk to Starbucks at this point,' according to BTIG’s Peter Saleh

    Starbucks (SBUX) has more to lose from giving up market share than intensifying unionization fight, according to BTIG Managing Director Peter Saleh.

  • Lithium price skyrockets as electric vehicle demand takes off

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss the rise in price for lithium as demand for electric vehicles increases.

  • Facebook’s meh year ‘could get better … it just isn’t’

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. has been one of the worst-performing stocks this year. Don't expect things to get much better Wednesday, when the Facebook parent company is scheduled to report fiscal first-quarter results.

  • Activision Blizzard Dodges Another Bullet

    Things are looking up for Activision Blizzard . The video game publisher has had a rough go of things over the last year, starting with multiple sexual harassment accusations and a plethora of lawsuits from both past and former employees. A Wall Street Journal investigation in late 2021 also alleges that Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick was aware of the harassment issues within the company and swept them under the rug.

  • Elon Musk Brings Internet Service Someplace Surprising

    SpaceX has brought internet everywhere from rural America to Ukraine and now it's reaching a new frontier.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Buying in April

    Because it takes care of the technology, customers can have top-notch website speed. Additionally, Cloudflare provides cybersecurity for the customers on its servers. Currently, Cloudflare has data centers in more than 250 cities globally, each of which stores code for customers on its cloud website hosting service.

  • Boeing 787 Deliveries To Resume In 2H22: Reuters

    Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) has informed key airlines and parts suppliers that 787 Dreamliner deliveries will begin in the second half of 2022, Reuters reported, citing three people familiar with the matter. Boeing's large 787 inventory, accumulated since deliveries were halted nearly a year ago due to structural issues, has locked up desperately needed cash and reduced airline capacity. The report cited two people familiar with the matter that Boeing has told airlines that deliveries would resume duri