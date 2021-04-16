U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,156.00
    -6.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,900.00
    -23.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,969.00
    -45.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,251.90
    -3.80 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.42
    -0.04 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.90
    -4.90 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    25.86
    -0.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1959
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5300
    -0.1080 (-6.59%)
     

  • Vix

    16.57
    -0.42 (-2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    -0.0024 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8760
    +0.1600 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,035.45
    +121.88 (+0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,396.40
    +15.45 (+1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,983.50
    +43.92 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,682.66
    +39.97 (+0.13%)
     

RoboMQ Offers Certified ServiceNow Integration Connectors on Connect iPaaS

·3 min read

RoboMQ achieves certification of its connectors by ServiceNow on its no-code, UX based API and data integration platform

MCLEAN, Va., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboMQ, recognized by Gartner, Forrester, and MarketsandMarket as a leading Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) provider, is proud to announce the availability of Certified ServiceNow API connectors on its Connect iPaaS platform. This partnership provides ServiceNow customers easy access to building integration workflows that automate business processes with SaaS, cloud, and enterprise applications.

With its modern, intuitive, and no-code user experience (UX), Connect iPaaS provides business users and citizen integrators a platform to automate business processes by integrating best-of-breed SaaS, cloud, on-premises, and ERP applications in a matter of minutes and hours.

The certified ServiceNow connector follows new secure API integration guidelines provided by ServiceNow. Leveraging the ServiceNow APIs, RoboMQ offers a no-code, visual widgets-based approach to data and workflow integration of ServiceNow with leading ERPs and CRM like Salesforce, Dynamics 365, SAP, Workday, ADP, NetSuite, Coupa, Magento, PagerDuty, Active Directory, Business Central and many others. End-users of ServiceNow can create real-time data integration and data sync workflows using the API abstracted as visual objects. Complex data mapping and business logic can be applied using conditions, if-then-else, and excel style functions.

"Similar results can be achieved by programming the API provided by ServiceNow using many of the available integration platforms. However, the key differentiation that RoboMQ brings is the ability to build workflows in minutes and hours vs weeks and months of development projects with associated time and cost risks leading to missed opportunities for the businesses," says Bramh Gupta, the CEO of RoboMQ.

RoboMQ highlights many of the business scenarios that the Certified ServiceNow connectors can accomplish. Providing "One-view" of service management across all customer touchpoints from CRM to internal operations and third-party vendors can provide much-needed responsiveness to customer service in retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and other industries. Human Resources can integrate HR systems with ServiceNow to automate employee onboarding, off-boarding, and approval workflows. Service Order fulfillment could be another business process that can be automated with ServiceNow connectors.

"ServiceNow connectors on Connect iPaaS meets stringent security, access control, and data integrity requirements by ServiceNow. It can provide much-needed peace of mind when building workflows with ServiceNow," says Jack Huang, the Product Lead at RoboMQ.

ServiceNow customers can start using the certified connectors by installing it from ServiceNow store. They can then use their existing Connect iPaaS subscription or sign up for a free trial.

About ServiceNow
Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, ServiceNow is one of the fastest-growing enterprise cloud software companies in the world with annual revenue nearing $3 billion. ServiceNow specializes in IT services management (ITSM), IT operations management (ITOM), and IT business management (ITBM) solutions.

About RoboMQ
RoboMQ is a SaaS product development company behind the next generation of integration middleware and microservices application development platforms for the cloud, hybrid cloud, SaaS, enterprise applications, and IoT.

Related Images
servicenow-on-connect-ipaas.png
ServiceNow on Connect iPaaS
Certified ServiceNow connector on Connect iPaaS

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robomq-offers-certified-servicenow-integration-connectors-on-connect-ipaas-301270342.html

SOURCE RoboMQ

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood's Ark buys into Coinbase, sells a bit of Tesla

    Cathie Wood's Ark funds bought $246 million worth of Coinbase shares on the cryptocurrency exchange's Nasdaq debut on Wednesday and sold some Tesla shares, according to their daily fund trading summary. A chunky $168 million of Coinbase shares were added to its flagship ARK Innovation fund, and the remainder went into its next generation and fintech innovation funds. Notably, one of Wood's funds sold a $4.4 million stake in New York Stock Exchange owner Intercontinental Exchange.

  • Gold rises nearly 2% as dollar, yields retreat

    Gold jumped to its highest in over a month on Thursday as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields retreated despite better-than-expected U.S. economic data, pushing more investors to bullion as a refuge against possible inflation ahead. Spot gold rose 1.7% to $1,766.13 per ounce by 11:07 a.m. EDT (1507 GMT), having earlier risen to $1,767.60, its highest since Feb. 26. "A massive amount of inflation is certainly on the horizon and gold is just the best asset to own as we start to see what I would consider some historic levels of inflation," said Jeffrey Sica, founder of Circle Squared Alternative Investments.

  • Bitcoin in Stasis as Crypto Bull Mike Novogratz Warns of Market Washout

    Bitcoin takes a breather as billionaire investor Mike Novogratz warns of market correction.

  • China’s Very Bad Bank: Inside the Huarong Debt Debacle

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been 11 weeks since Lai Xiaomin, the man once known as the God of Wealth, was executed on a cold Friday morning in the Chinese city of Tianjin.But his shadow still hangs over one of the most dramatic corruption stories ever to come out of China – a tale that has now set nerves on edge around the financial world.At its center is China Huarong Asset Management Co., the state financial company that Lai lorded over until getting ensnared in a sweeping crackdown on corruption by China’s leader, Xi Jinping.From Hong Kong to London to New York, questions burn. Will the Chinese government stand behind $23.2 billion that Lai borrowed on overseas markets -- or will international bond investors have to swallow losses? Are key state-owned enterprises like Huarong still too big to fail, as global finance has long assumed – or will these companies be allowed to stumble, just like anyone else?The answers will have huge implications for China and markets across Asia. Should Huarong fail to pay back its debts in full, the development would cast doubt over a core tenet of Chinese investment: the assumed government backing for important state-owned enterprises, or SOEs.“A default at a central state-owned company like Huarong is unprecedented,” said Owen Gallimore, head of credit strategy at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group. Should one occur, he said, it would mark “a watershed moment” for Chinese and Asian credit markets.Not since the Asian financial crisis of the late 1990s has the issue weighed so heavily. Huarong bonds -- among the most widely held SOE debt worldwide -- recently fell to a record low of about 52 cents on the dollar. That’s not the pennies on a dollar normally associated with deeply troubled companies elsewhere, but it’s practically unheard of for an SOE.Fears of a near-term default eased on Thursday after the company was said to have prepared funds for full repayment of a S$600 million ($450 million) offshore bond due April 27. Huarong plans to pay on the due date, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named discussing private information.That’s a drop in the ocean and won’t remove investor concerns. All told, Huarong owes bondholders at home and abroad the equivalent of $42 billion. Some $17.1 billion of that falls due by the end of 2022, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.Bad BankIt wasn’t supposed to be this way. Huarong was created in the aftermath of the ‘90s Asian collapse to avert another crisis, not cause one. The idea was to contain a swelling wave of bad loans threatening Chinese banks. Huarong was to serve as a “bad bank,” a safe repository for the billions in souring loans made to state companies.Along with three other bad banks, Huarong swapped delinquent debts for stakes in hundreds of big SOEs and, in the process, helped turn around chronic money-losers like the giant China Petroleum & Chemical Corp.After Lai took over in 2012, Huarong reached for more, pushing into investment banking, trusts, real estate and positioning itself as a key player in China’s $54 trillion financial industry.Before long, global banks came knocking. In 2013, for instance, Shane Zhang, co-head of Asia-Pacific investment banking at Morgan Stanley, met with Lai. Zhang said his company was “very optimistic” about the future of Huarong, according to a statement posted on Huarong’s website at the time.Before Huarong went public in Hong Kong in 2015, it sold a $2.4 billion stake to a group of investors including Warburg Pincus, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund. BlackRock Inc. and Vanguard Group acquired lots of stock too, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The stock has collapsed 67% since its listing.Lai had no trouble financing his grand ambitions. A big reason: Everyone thought Beijing would always stand behind a key company like Huarong. It easily borrowed money in the offshore market at rates as low as 2.1%. It borrowed still more in the domestic interbank market. Along the way Lai transformed Huarong into a powerful shadow lender, extending credit to companies that banks turned away.The truth was darker. Lai, a former senior official at the nation’s banking regulator, doled out loans with little oversight from his board or risk management committee.One Huarong credit officer said Lai personally called the shots on most of the offshore corporate loans underwritten by her division.Money also flowed to projects disguised as parts of China’s push to build railroads, ports and more around the world – the so-called Belt and Road Initiative, according to an executive at a state bank. Huarong didn’t immediately reply to questions on its lending practices.Given Lai’s fate, both people spoke on the condition of anonymity.Huarong snapped up more than half of the 510 billion yuan in distressed debts disposed of by Chinese banks in 2016. At its peak, Lai’s sprawling empire had almost 200 units at home and abroad. He boasted in 2017 that Huarong, having reached the Hong Kong stock exchange, would soon go public in mainland China, too.The IPO never happened. Lai was arrested in 2018 and subsequently confessed to a range of economic crimes in a state TV show. He spoke of trunk-loads of cash being spirited into a Beijing apartment he’d dubbed “the supermarket.” Authorities said they discovered 200 million yuan there. Expensive real estate, luxury watches, art, gold – the list of Lai’s treasure ran on.This past January, Lai was found guilty by the Secondary Intermediate People’s Court in Tianjin of accepting of $277 million in bribes between 2008 and 2018. He was put to death three weeks later – a rare use of capital punishment for economic crimes. Some took the execution as a message from China’s leader, Xi Jinping: my crackdown on corruption will roll on.At Huarong, the bottom has fallen out. Net income plummeted 95% from 2017 to 2019, to 1.4 billion yuan, and then sank 92% during the first half of 2020. Assets have shriveled by 165 billion yuan.The company on April 1 announced that it would delay its 2020 results, saying its auditor needed more time. The influential Caixin magazine this week openly speculated about Huarong’s fate, including the possibility of bankruptcy. Its credit outlook was put on review for a potential downgrade by all three top rating firms.According to people familiar with the matter, Huarong has proposed a sweeping restructuring. The plan would involve offloading its money-losing, non-core businesses. Huarong is still trying to get a handle on what those businesses might be worth. The proposal, which the government would have to approve, helps explain why the company delayed its 2020 results, the people said.Company executives have been meeting with peers at state banks to assuage their concerns over the past two weeks, a Huarong official said.The Chinese finance ministry has raised another possibility: transferring its stake in Huarong to a unit of the nation’s sovereign wealth fund that could then sort out the assorted debt problems. Regulators have held several meetings to discuss the company’s plight, according to people familiar with the matter.In an emailed response to questions from Bloomberg, Huarong said it has “adequate liquidity” and plans to announce the expected date of its 2020 earnings release after consulting with auditors. China’s banking and insurance regulator didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment on Huarong’s situation.News the company aims to repay a note due this month helped its bonds rebound from record lows on Thursday. It’s not just about cost of funding though, said Thu Ha Chow, a portfolio manager at Loomis Sayles Investments Asia in Singapore. For Huarong to access the market it will need “a clear and definitive commitment,” from China’s finance ministry toward the offshore debt or clarity on a restructuring, she said.One thing is sure: Huarong is part of a much bigger problem in China. State-owned enterprises are shouldering the equivalent of $4.1 trillion in debt, and a growing number of them are struggling to keep current with creditors. In all, SOEs reneged on a record 79.5 billion yuan of local bonds in 2020, lifting their share of onshore payment failures to 57% from just 8.5% a year earlier, according to Fitch Ratings. The figure jumped to 72% in the first quarter of 2021.The shockwaves from Huarong and these broader debt problems have only begun to reverberate through Chinese finance. Dismantling all or part of Lai’s old empire would show Beijing is willing to accept short-term pain to instill financial discipline among state-owned enterprises.The irony is that Huarong was supposed to fix China’s big debt problem, not cause a new one.“Allowing a state-owned financial institution that undertook the task of resolving troubles of China’s financial system to fail is the worst way to handle risks,” said Feng Jianlin, a Beijing-based chief analyst at research institute FOST. “The authorities must consider the massive risk spillover effects.”(Updates with Loomis Sayles comment in final section)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin, Ether Near Record Prices as Crypto Market Celebrates Coinbase’s First Trading Day

    Also, 98 cryptocurrencies are now valued at more than $1 billion each.

  • Turkish central bank holds rates, drops policy pledge under new chief

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkey's central bank held rates steady at 19% as expected on Thursday and dropped a pledge to tighten policy further if needed, in its first decision since President Tayyip Erdogan fired the hawkish former governor and sparked a market selloff. In a statement, the bank also ditched last month's pledge to "decisively" maintain a tight monetary policy "for an extended period" to address inflation, which has risen above 16% and been in double-digits for most of the last four years. The lira slipped as much as 0.7% to 8.125 versus the dollar after the bank under new governor Sahap Kavcioglu replaced the hawkish guidance with a softer assessment of risks to inflation that analysts said signalled interest rate cuts were on the way.

  • Policy hawks, courts will test ECB and euro debt markets

    Euro zone politicians, courts and policy hawks will pose a stiff challenge this year to the ECB's resolve to pin down the bloc's borrowing costs, precisely at a time when higher U.S. Treasury yields are tempting investors away from European markets. The European Central Bank has held sovereign debt yields low through bond purchases, and recently increased buying in its 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.22 trillion) emergency stimulus scheme, known as PEPP. And it is no longer battling alone to support the euro economy, as the pandemic induced governments to spend more and to create an 800 billion-euro Recovery Fund, seeded by joint European Union borrowing.

  • This is the trap question in a salary negotiation

    Hiring experts say it’s a risky move for a job applicant to give a number when asked about salary.

  • China’s Digital Yuan Won’t Topple Dollar, BOJ Official Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A senior Bank of Japan official played down the potential for China’s digital yuan to threaten the dollar’s position as the world’s main reserve currency.“The dollar’s status as the key global currency won’t change so easily,” said Kazushige Kamiyama, head of the BOJ’s payment systems department and the person in charge of looking into a virtual Japanese currency. “In fact, the dollar’s advantage may strengthen further if the U.S. goes with digitalization.”A report earlier this week showed the Biden administration is increasing its scrutiny of China’s progress toward a digital yuan amid concern it could kick off a long-term bid to displace the dollar.The People’s Bank of China has moved closer to becoming the first major central bank to launch a virtual currency, rolling out a trial for consumers and businesses in cities across the country.The PBOC has been working on a digital currency since 2014 and its moves have heightened interest among central banks and policy makers, while the spread of cryptocurrencies has added to a sense that competitors to regular cash could change how the financial sector operates.The pandemic has also accelerated the use of cashless payments, even in Japan where banknotes and coins are still used in a majority of transactions.Kamiyama said the BOJ had no specific plans for a pilot test at this point, but he denied that the central bank was lagging its peers.“The BOJ isn’t behind” in the study of a digital currency, Kamiyama said.The BOJ started the first phase of its own technical experiments on digital currencies last week and is participating in group studies on them with the Bank for International Settlements and six major central banks including the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.The group in October said the introduction of digital currencies shouldn’t undermine the stability of the current financial system.“No single digital currency from a central bank is likely to conquer the world as long as everyone continues to work on improving their settlement systems,” Kamiyama said.(Updates with more comments from Kamiyama)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Greensill Administrators Probing Transfers to Founder’s Brother

    (Bloomberg) -- Administrators to the Australian holding company of Greensill Capital have asked it to clarify a series of payments linked to the brother of founder Lex Greensill, amounting to $174 million.In a report prepared ahead of a creditor meeting scheduled for April 22, Grant Thornton says it’s seeking details on several transactions identified as “payment of proceeds PG Family Trust.”Transactions were recorded between October and December 2019 in a liability account labeled “Repayable Within a Year,” according to the report.“Management have indicated that these transactions in part relate to the sale of shares by Peter Greensill, however at this stage we are not in possession of sufficient documentation to confirm,” the administrators said.“We have made additional inquiries of the directors and management in relation to this account,” they said.A New York-based spokesman for Greensill Capital declined to comment.The report also states administrators couldn’t find record of payment for transferring ownership of the Greensill’s family farming company to Peter Greensill in April last year.The administrators took charge of Greensill Capital Pty Ltd. last month after the lender failed to extend insurance on some of the loans it sourced and packaged. They are now looking to recover cash for creditors, including employees, the Greensill family trust, Credit Suisse Group AG and Softbank Group Corp. They also recommended creditors wind up the company at next week’s meeting.The holding company has $777 million of receivables owed by the U.K. operating unit, and $1.1 billion of external debt, according to the report.The 37 employees of the unit are likely to be paid in full, while any payment to unsecured creditors will depend on the recovery of assets in the U.K. and Germany.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ether Breaks $2,500 for the First Time in Wake of Berlin Fork

    The hype around ether is also reflected in the derivatives market.

  • $50K student loan forgiveness would cancel debt of 84% of borrowers, Biden told

    Lawmakers and advocacy groups are pushing the president to take immediate action.

  • Citigroup to exit consumer banking in 13 markets

    The US banking group will shut down its retail operations in countries including China and India.

  • JPMorgan Sells $13 Billion of Bonds in Largest Bank Deal Ever

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. sold $13 billion of bonds Thursday, the largest deal ever by a bank, taking advantage of some of the cheapest borrowing costs in years to boost its capital after the Federal Reserve let pandemic relief measures lapse.The deal, which followed the bank’s best quarter ever, hit the market as corporate borrowers continue to see heavy demand for debt that provides a decent premium over Treasuries. Order books grew to about $26 billion, allowing JPMorgan to trim the interest on the debt from the relatively high spreads it initially offered, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.The jumbo offering may have been related to recent changes in regulatory relief for banks, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Arnold Kakuda.Treasuries liquidity disappeared in March 2020. In response, the Fed told banks they didn’t have to factor in Treasuries or deposits when calculating their supplementary leverage ratios, which tells them how much capital to set aside to back up their holdings. That exemption went away two weeks ago.Banks were left in the position of needing to sell Treasuries or add capital, and JPMorgan’s sale of unsecured debt will help it meet total loss-absorbing capacity, or TLAC, requirements, and put the ratio back in balance, Kakuda said.The bank signaled Wednesday that it would do something. “We have levers to manage SLR and we will,” Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Piepszak told analysts on a quarterly earnings call. The company declined to comment further on Thursday.Including today’s sale, JPMorgan has raised $22 billion in the U.S. dollar investment-grade bond market this year, more than any other major U.S. bank, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“Banks are always going to be hefty issuers, which lends a certain opportunism to tapping the markets especially when funding is still so cheap,” said Jesse Rosenthal, a senior analyst at CreditSights.The longest portion of the five-part offering, a 31-year security, will yield 107 basis points above Treasuries, according to the person, who asked not to be identified discussing a private transaction. The sale follows strong first-quarter earnings, including a 15% increase in fixed-income, currency and commodity trading revenue and a $5.2 billion release from its credit reserves. Rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc. also sold bonds Thursday.The previous largest bond sale by a bank also came from JPMorgan, a $10 billion offering in April 2020, the Bloomberg-compiled data show. JPMorgan is the sole bookrunner of the sale, and the proceeds are marked for general corporate purposes.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sanjeev Gupta's firm says it did nothing wrong over Covid loans

    The company behind the UK's Liberty Steel says it did nothing wrong when seeking government funds.

  • The monthly stimulus checks for families will start in July, IRS now says

    The IRS commissioner says the child credit payments will arrive on time after all.

  • Gold Rises With Soft Dollar, Declining Yields After U.S. Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold rose to the highest since late February, putting the metal on course for a second straight weekly gain on help from declines in the dollar and bond yields.A gauge of the dollar fell as much as 0.2%, and 10-year Treasury yields slumped to lowest in a month. The declines came after U.S. retail sales accelerated in March by the most in 10 months as business reopenings, increased hiring and a fresh round of stimulus checks emboldened shoppers, while U.S. March industrial production rose less than expected.“Gold finally trades above recent highs behind a cocktail of lower yields, a soft dollar and a weaker-than-expected industrial production and capacity-utilization report,” said Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets. The production report “indicates the real economy remains uncertain, while the strong retail sales report was purely stimulus-based and transitory.”Bullion has been confined to a narrow trading range this month, with shifts largely driven by movements in the dollar and bond yields. The precious metal has declined more than 7% this year as gold-backed exchange-traded funds witnessed sustained outflows, after playing a crucial role in 2020’s record rally. Net sales continued yesterday.“Gold is unable to make any further significant and sustainable gains due to a lack of support from financial investors,” Daniel Briesemann, an analyst at Commerzbank AG, wrote in a note. “There is still no sign of any trend reversal in gold ETFs.”Spot gold rose as much as 1.9% to $1,769.67 an ounce, the highest since Feb. 26. Futures for June delivery on the Comex rose 1.8% to settle at $1,766.80 an ounce. Spot silver, platinum and palladium also advanced. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.1%.Bullion rose above its 50-day moving average, but “a decisive move above $1,760 is still required to open a path to $1,800,” said BMO’s Wong.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase Churns as Jitters Overshadow Wall Street’s Optimism

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. seesawed on Thursday following a volatile trading debut, with momentum building around the stock even as some in the market struggled to place a value on the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange.After initially spiking as much as 6.4%, a choppy session saw shares close down 1.7% at $322.75. Nearly 40 million shares changed hands in Thursday’s session, making it among the most actively traded companies with a market value above $25 billion.While the exchange’s $64 billion valuation tops the likes of Capital One Financial Corp. and Analog Devices Inc., it’s a far cry from $112 billion hit in its debut. Unlike traditional IPOs, where banks help set the company’s value, Coinbase’s direct listing leaves that up to market participants, helping contribute to a stock’s volatility.Despite being unable to sustain its initial strength, positive sentiment toward the stock is starting to build. DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria raised the firm’s price target to a Street-high of $650 and touted the company’s “regulatory-friendly” approach to the nascent market.Optimism was apparent on the buy-side as Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management bought about $246 million worth of the stock for three of its funds, while BTIG analyst Mark Palmer initiated coverage with a buy rating and highlighted the potential increase in cryptocurrency’s total market capitalization beyond the current $2.1 trillion.Coinbase’s valuation should reflect its position as a market leader similar to “other category leaders with open-ended growth opportunities” like Zoom Video Communications Inc., Tesla Inc., and Snowflake Inc., Palmer wrote in the note.Retail investors were also interested in the stock, with data from VandaTrack showing day traders purchased a net $57 million of the shares during its debut on Wednesday.Read more: Coinbase’s Retail Buyers Stung After Plowing in Early at DebutCoinbase’s listing is seen pushing crypto even more into the mainstream of investing, exposing legions of potential buyers to digital tokens, which have grown into a $2 trillion industry in little more than a decade. Bitcoin, the original and biggest crypto coin, is valued at more than $1 trillion alone after a more than 800% surge in the past year.Given its size and visibility, Coinbase is likely to be popular with actively managed equity funds, particularly growth managers, essentially making a large swath of stock holders passive investors in crypto.It is also worth noting that given Coinbase’s path to becoming a publicly traded company, existing investors are able to put their shares on the market immediately and don’t have to wait for a typical lockup period to expire.Growing mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies has spurred Bitcoin to a 120% rally since December, as well as lifting other tokens to record highs. That’s despite lingering concerns over their volatility and usefulness as a method of payment. Attention from regulators is poised to intensify as Coinbase becomes a public company.(Updates share prices for market close in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Big Utilities Pan Texas Push to Curb Renewables Following Freeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Three of the biggest power companies in the U.S. told Texas lawmakers that proposed new laws would load unfair costs onto wind and solar farms and chill investment in the state.NextEra Energy Inc., Duke Energy Corp. and Southern Company sent a letter Wednesday to Governor Greg Abbott and members of the state legislature, saying they have “serious concerns” about pending bills that would make wind and solar farms pay for services to ensure the flow of power on the grid remains smooth and steady.Texas, once among the hottest U.S. clean power markets, has turned into a battleground over the reliability and development of wind and solar in the wake of a deadly February storm that left millions without power for days. Oil and gas supporters as well as conservative lawmakers blamed frozen wind turbines for the widespread disruptions, even though gas plants made up the bulk of the power plants that failed during the blackouts.“These bills would unfairly and unjustifiably shift significant costs onto wind and solar facilities in the State of Texas, penalizing assets and discouraging future investment,” according to the letter from the three utilities, which have collectively invested about $15 billion in renewable energy operations in Texas.The Partnership for Renewable Energy Finance, a group that counts Amazon.com Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as members, sent a similar letter last week, saying the proposed legislation would erode confidence that Texas will continue to provide the financial stability needed for future energy investment.Texas Senator Kelly Hancock, a Republican from the Dallas area, proposed the Senate bill that would require renewable generators to pay for ancillary services, which include reserve generation and load resource capacity that can be used to handle swings in grid demand. “Intermittent generation is destroying price incentives for thermal generation and curtailing investment in dispatchable resources, but at the same time the grid cannot rely upon it during peak demand periods,” Hancock said in a statement filed alongside the bill last month.“This bill is a direct attack on $60 billion worth of investment,” said Jeff Clark, president of the Advanced Power Alliance, a renewable energy trade group. “If it passes, it’ll give investors pause before they invest in Texas.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow extend record highs on tech stock gains

    The S&P 500 and the Dow industrials extended all-time highs on Thursday as falling bond yields and strong March U.S. retail sales data sparked buying of richly valued technology stocks. The S&P information technology and communication services indexes rose 1.7% and 1.3% respectively, led by components Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Facebook Inc. The trio, which had underperformed last month, climbed between 1.3% and 1.9%.