U.S. markets open in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,389.25
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,637.00
    -72.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,768.50
    +40.25 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,988.80
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.63
    -1.16 (-1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.80
    -14.40 (-0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    24.29
    -0.33 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0824
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.08
    +2.76 (+13.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2891
    -0.0142 (-1.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3400
    -0.0160 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,508.05
    -1,970.00 (-4.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.42
    -27.50 (-2.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.94
    -60.01 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

Roborock Launches Q-Series Robot Vacuums, Expanding the Convenience of its Award-Winning Automated Cleaning Tech into Most U.S. Households

·3 min read

Roborock makes auto-emptying a staple in robotic cleaning in the US with new mid-range offering led by the immediate release of the Q5+

HONG KONG, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock, creator of ultra-intelligent home robotics engineered to simplify life, today introduces its new Roborock Q-Series to the U.S. market, freshly-designed mid-range robot vacuums with auto-empty dock compatibility. Beginning with the immediately available Roborock Q5+ model with auto-empty dock bundle, the entire Q-series combines proven features of Roborock's flagship S-Series, including LiDAR navigation, multi-level mapping and customizable app controls, making automated cleaning now an affordable luxury for most U.S. homes.

Roborock Q5+ - Simple Cleaning. Simpler Emptying.
Roborock Q5+ - Simple Cleaning. Simpler Emptying.

"We believe auto-emptying and dock compatibility are 'must-haves' in robot vacuums. Besides the obvious benefit of reduced manual emptying, customers are less likely to be exposed to allergens," said Richard Chang, CEO and Founder of Roborock. "We'll make all future Roborock robot vacuums compatible with this feature, and with this new mid-range Q series, we hope to bring this convenience into more homes."

Introducing Roborock Q5+: Exceptional Value & Cleaning Convenience

Engineered for Hands-off Cleaning: Driven by a 5200mAh battery to power longer cleans, the Roborock Q5+ features 2700 Pa of suction power to easily suck up dirt and grime into the 2.5L dust bag of the Auto-Empty Dock Pure for hands-free cleaning up to seven weeks.

In-App Customizable Cleaning: Compatible with Alexa, Google Home and Siri, Q5+ utilizes advanced app control to combine customizable cleaning with a PresciSense LiDAR system, allowing users to set custom cleaning schedules by room, time of day, routines and even suction power. For multi-level homes, Q5+'s advanced multi-level mapping systems automatically recognize different floors to own No-Go Zones and Invisible Walls.

Designed for Peace of Mind: Customers can have greater peace of mind knowing they don't have to babysit their Q5+. The intelligent robot vacuum constantly monitors its surroundings, preventing it from falling or getting trapped – The Q5+ will even send in-app alerts to customers if the robot vacuum has an issue.

Soon-To-Be Available: Q5, Q7, Q7+, Q7 Max and Q7 Max+

In addition to the Q5+, Roborock will be introducing other high-performing Q-series standalone models and bundles to the United States in 2022, including:

  • Roborock Q5: Customers can opt to purchase the standalone robot vacuum with LiDAR navigation, 2700Pa suction and rubber bristle brush for effective cleaning without the Q5+'s auto-empty convenience.

  • Roborock Q7 & Q7+: Customers can purchase the robot vacuum and mop with LiDAR navigation, 2700Pa suction and all-rubber main brush with or without the Auto-Empty Dock Pure.

  • Roborock Q7 Max & Q7 Max+: Customers can experience the powerful robot vacuum and mop with LiDAR navigation, 4,700Pa suction and electric mopping with or without the Auto-Empty Dock Pure. Available in Black or White.

The Roborock Q5+ will be available on Amazon in the United States on April 22 for an MSRP of $699.99. To celebrate the launch, shoppers can save $100 on the Q5+ starting April 22 through April 28. The full lineup of the Q-series will be available in May.

To learn more about Roborock Q-series and the company's entire line-up of premier cleaning robots, please visit us.roborock.com.

About Roborock

Roborock specializes in the research, development, and production of robotic home cleaners and other cleaning appliances. It develops and produces robot vacuums under its Roborock brand, as well as creating robot vacuums for one of China's largest technology companies, Xiaomi. Each robot it builds is designed to fulfill a singular purpose: To give people more time to spend on the things they love. Currently, Roborock is available in 40 countries, including the U.S., Germany, France and Spain. The company operates out of four locations, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. For more information visit https://us.roborock.com/.

For Media Enquiries:

Dan Cham
dan@roborock.com

(PRNewsfoto/Roborock)
(PRNewsfoto/Roborock)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roborock-launches-q-series-robot-vacuums-expanding-the-convenience-of-its-award-winning-automated-cleaning-tech-into-most-us-households-301530835.html

SOURCE Roborock

Recommended Stories

  • Why AT&T Stock Popped Today

    Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) jumped 4% on Thursday, following the release of the telecommunications titan's first-quarter earnings results. AT&T added 691,000 net postpaid phone customers, who subscribe to monthly bills and are typically the most profitable accounts for wireless service providers. The telecom giant also gained 113,000 prepaid phone customers.

  • Musk says robot, aimed for 2023, will be worth more than Tesla's car business

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the company's robot, named Optimus, will be "worth more than the car business, worth more than FSD." FSD, or "full self-driving," is Tesla's advanced driver assistance system that relies on cameras and computer vision technology to perform some autonomous driving tasks. An FSD subscription costs Tesla owners about $12,000, or up to $199 per month.

  • Big data from cars is a ‘multibillion’ dollar opportunity: Narrative CEO

    At the New York Auto Show this week, car fans, journalists, and industry watchers were treated to a feast for the eyes, with all the new car designs and plush interiors on display. Under the skin of these cars, however, is a different beast - and it’s not the engine. It’s all the data these cars generate.

  • 2 High-Conviction Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Until You Retire

    These industry-leading businesses benefit from big market opportunities, and both could help you make bank in the stock market.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    Cloud computing is one of the trendiest, most transformative technologies of the past two decades. Organizations can now provision infrastructure and software services through the internet, eliminating the need for costly on-site hardware. To that end, cloud computing has fundamentally changed the way many businesses operate, making them more agile and efficient.

  • Move over Xbox, Sony wants to put ads in PlayStation games, too

    Previously, we reported on Microsoft’s move to put ads in Xbox games. While it would only affect free-to-play games, it’s still a big push as ads in console games isn’t exactly a common occurrence. Now, though, it looks like Sony is trying to get in on the action, too, by putting ads in PlayStation games. … The post Move over Xbox, Sony wants to put ads in PlayStation games, too appeared first on BGR.

  • Top Tech Stocks for May 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have slightly underperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Elon Musk says Tesla’s robot Optimus will be ‘worth more than’ company’s full self driving business

    ‘I was surprised people did not realize the magnitude and importance of this programme’

  • Why the PlayStation 5 is still hard to get

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss why Sony’s Playstation 5 is still hard to get.

  • TikToker reveals ‘scary’ default feature in the iPhone photos app: ‘Be careful when you’re sending [them]’

    A TikToker is going viral after showing how iPhones share photo location information.

  • Illinois Electric Cooperative Selects Ericsson, XtremeLTE To Connect Underserved Rural Communities

    April 21, 2022 /3BL Media/ Illinois Electric Cooperative (IEC), an Illinois-based electric service provider, has selected Ericsson, through its strategic partnership with XtremeLTE, to modernize ne...

  • USB-C iPhone seems closer than ever after new EU vote on charging standards

    A recent report claimed that the iPhone 14’s Lightning port isn’t being replaced by USB-C, but Apple will increase the transfer speeds on the Pro models. The same story said Apple is getting closer to launching a portless iPhone, with MagSafe reportedly playing a role in handling data transfers on the device. On the verge … The post USB-C iPhone seems closer than ever after new EU vote on charging standards appeared first on BGR.

  • Elon Musk Has a New and Interesting Job (and He's Offering You One, Too)

    Tesla's CEO is a serial entrepreneur who is involved in several companies he founded or co-founded.

  • Why Theta Token Is Rising Today

    Over the past 24 hours, the price of Theta Token (CRYPTO: THETA) had risen nearly 11% as of 3:12 p.m. ET today, despite a mixed and somewhat flattish day in the broader cryptocurrency market. Theta, a blockchain-powered peer-to-peer video streaming network, announced recently that the global blockchain infrastructure company BridgeTower Capital would become an enterprise validator on the Theta Network. On Theta's blockchain network, large companies such as Alphabet's Google, Sony, and Samsung serve as the entities that validate transactions and create new blocks.

  • Google is banning third-party call recording apps from the Play Store

    Google is introducing a new Play Store policy that will effectively block third-party call recording apps from the Play Store by May 11th.

  • Meet the first 5 startups in Amazon's new $1B industrial innovation fund

    Amazon launched Thursday a $1 billion fund focused on logistics, the supply chain and customer fulfillment with focus — at least in this first batch of investments — on wearable technology that improves safety in its fulfillment centers and robotics. The Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund follows other investment activities by the company aimed at finding, backing and sometimes acquiring companies working on technology critical to its own mission. Amazon launched a $2 billion Climate Pledge Fund in 2020 to invest in sustainable technologies and services that will help the company reach its commitment to be net-zero carbon in its operations by 2040.

  • Analyst Report: Verizon Communications Inc.

    Verizon is now primarily a wireless business (more than 70% of revenue and nearly all operating income). It serves about 91 million postpaid and 4 million prepaid phone customers and connects another 25 million data devices, like tablets, via its nationwide network, making it the largest U.S. wireless carrier. The firm has agreed to acquire Tracfone, a wireless reseller that serves about 20 million prepaid customers in the U.S., from America Movil. Fixed-line telecom operations include local networks (12% of revenue) in the Northeast, which reach about 25 million homes and businesses, and nationwide enterprise services (10%). Verizon Media Group, the online media and advertising firm formed with the acquisitions of AOL and Yahoo, provides the remainder of revenue.

  • iPhone 16 Pro will be Apple’s first ‘full-screen iPhone’ with no notch, insider says

    Ever since Apple debuted the notch on the iPhone X in 2017, we have been waiting for the next evolution. In theory, the ideal smartphone design is one in which the display takes up the entire front side of the device. No buttons, no notches — just a screen. That will involve placing all of … The post iPhone 16 Pro will be Apple’s first ‘full-screen iPhone’ with no notch, insider says appeared first on BGR.

  • SpaceX's Starlink inks first in-flight WiFi deal

    SpaceX signed its first deal with an air carrier to provide in-flight wireless internet using the Starlink satellite network, the space company said on Thursday as it jockeys with other burgeoning satellite firms to put high-speed internet on commercial airlines. The company, owned by Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk, has been in talks for months with airlines to provide Starlink internet in-flight, a key prong in SpaceX's strategy to scoop up enterprise customers beyond consumers and households in rural areas of the globe with little to no internet access.

  • Chinese telecoms giant Huawei deepens push into enterprise market with new products as US trade sanctions continue to bite

    Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co on Wednesday unveiled a new range of commercial office products that deepens its push into the enterprise market, as the company continues to diversify its business under the weight of US trade sanctions. Targeted at both government and corporate clients, the new products - including laptop and desktop computers, printers and displays - come with Huawei's own cloud storage and data protection services, according to the Shenzhen-based compan