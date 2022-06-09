U.S. markets close in 6 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,097.63
    -18.14 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,770.95
    -139.95 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,017.42
    -68.85 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,891.01
    -28.56 (-1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.44
    -0.67 (-0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.00
    -4.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    21.99
    -0.10 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0700
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0600
    +0.0310 (+1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2540
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9090
    -0.3230 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,161.03
    -169.39 (-0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    654.38
    +2.74 (+0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.67
    -83.33 (-1.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,246.53
    +12.24 (+0.04%)
     

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra Wins T3 Award 2022 for Best Robot Vacuum

·2 min read

The Flagship Hybrid Robot Vacuum and Mop paired with new Empty Wash Fill Dock was recognized for its performance in home cleaning automation

HONG KONG, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock, creator of ultra-intelligent home robotics engineered to simplify life, today announced the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra was selected a winner of the coveted T3 Awards 2022. The innovative hybrid robot vacuum and mop with auto-empty dock earned top recognition in the "Best Robot Vacuums" category, repeating a brand win in the same category after the predecessor Roborock S6 MaxV won in 2021.

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra
Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra

"The T3 Awards are among the most coveted in the consumer electronics space," said Richard Chang, Chief Executive Officer of Roborock. "Receiving recognition for the superior performance of the S7 MaxV Ultra in the robot vacuum category is a show of the hard work of our R&D team who built a feature packed and well-engineered product. We are proud to create products that make our lives simpler and our homes cleaner."

Officially announced in January 2022, the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra advances home cleaning automation into a new category. Considering the tough competition amongst its robovac peers, it's clear that the advanced object recognition technology, customized cleaning options and performance in cleaning hard floors and vacuuming carpets alike was unmatched. What's more, the vacuum dust bin is emptied and the mop is automatically washed and refilled with clean water by a new Empty Wash Fill Dock.

Since launching at CES 2022, the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra has proved its superior capability through numerous accolades including over 14 "Best of CES" recognitions like Digital Trends' Top Tech CES 2022 and also the recent Reddot Design Award 2022.

To learn more about the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra and the company's line-up of premier cleaning robots, please visit us.roborock.com.

About Roborock

Roborock is committed to innovation in researching, developing, and producing home cleaning devices, particularly robotic, cordless, and wet/ dry vacuum cleaners. Every Roborock product has been designed with an eye on solving genuine problems, so Roborock customers can live better lives. Currently, Roborock is available in more than 40 countries, including the U.S., Germany, France, and Spain. The company operates out of four locations, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong. For more information visit https://us.roborock.com/.

(PRNewsfoto/Roborock)
(PRNewsfoto/Roborock)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roborock-s7-maxv-ultra-wins-t3-award-2022-for-best-robot-vacuum-301564838.html

SOURCE Roborock

Recommended Stories

  • Apple is finally giving the people what they’re asking for

    Apple is bringing the kinds of changes to its products that its customers have been asking for.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Meta by 2032

    As hockey great Wayne Gretzky puts it, "... skate to where the puck is going to be, not where it has been."

  • 'Apple Pay Later' Might Crush These Growth Stocks

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is best known for its consumer tech devices like the iPhone, the iPad, the Apple Watch, and its Mac line of computers. Apple Pay is used by over 500 million people globally, and at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference earlier this week, it revealed a new addition to the ecosystem: Apple Pay Later. Given that Apple lives in the pockets of over 1.2 billion people through its iPhone, the company has a real chance to disrupt the progress of current BNPL leaders such as Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) and Block (NYSE: SQ), which owns Afterpay.

  • Intel’s Problems Haven’t Gone Away

    The chip maker said this week that a slowing global economy is weighing on its business. Wall Street may still need to adjust its expectations accordingly.

  • Intel joins a rush of tech companies putting a freeze on hiring, as the chip industry faces a reset

    Intel's CFO said that a weaker economy is “clearly going to impact” the company as the whole sector prepares for a more difficult 2022.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's June-Quarter Report?

    Microsoft has earned plaudits for successfully pivoting from desktop to cloud computing. So is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy After Developers Conference News

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy, Sell And Watch Amid RSA Conference

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Meta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two Cameras

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc. has halted development of a smartwatch with dual cameras and is instead working on other devices for the wrist, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleMusk’s Twitter Bid Includes Financier Linked to Russian TycoonHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Ove

  • Key Takeaways From Baidu's First EV Launch

    Baidu, Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) electric vehicle arm Jidu Auto launched a "robot" concept car via an online press conference held on Baidu's metaverse-themed app Xirang. It is the first vehicle to be revealed by a Chinese internet company. The concept car is free of door handles and is fully controlled via voice recognition, Reuters reports. Also Read: Baidu-Geely Joint Venture Aims $7.7B Investment In Smart Car Jidu looks to commercialize the model, which would be 90% similar to the concept car, in 2

  • Why Block Investors Should Look at the Company Squarely

    Square's name change to Block (NYSE: SQ) attracted significant attention. The company became best known for its Square payments ecosystem and Cash App, its peer-to-peer payments app. Now, CEO Jack Dorsey rejects the company's label as a fintech stock and wants investors to know it as an "ecosystem."

  • P&G, Microsoft announce manufacturing partnership

    Cincinnati-based consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble on Wednesday announced a partnership with Microsoft to build the future of digital manufacturing.

  • Ethereum one step closer to Eth2 with Ropsten testnet merger

    Ethereum’s successful merge of the Ropsten testnet overnight Wednesday Asia time brought the world’s largest smart contract blockchain closer to becoming a proof-of-stake (PoS) network. See related article: Vitalik Buterin: Why Eth2 will propel Ethereum’s use in enterprise Fast facts One of Ethereum’s oldest testnets, Ropsten, successfully merged the proof-of-work (PoW) execution layer with the […]

  • 11 Best Virtual Reality Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will discuss 11 best virtual reality stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the virtual reality industry which highlights key trends and major players, you can directly go to 5 Best Virtual Reality Stocks to Buy. In recent decades, tech stocks have become quite popular. They […]

  • Affirm CEO Says He’s Not Worried About Apple’s Pay Later Rival

    (Bloomberg) -- Affirm Holdings Inc. Chief Executive Officer Max Levchin said he’s not worried about Apple Inc.’s upcoming buy now, pay later service, because his company offers more extensive and longer-term plans.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleMusk’s Twitter Bid Includes Financier Linked to Russian TycoonHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply

  • 3 Software Stocks for a Potential Recession, According to an Analyst

    Bernstein software analyst Mark Moerdler says "quality is going to shine through," and expects Microsoft, Oracle, and Adobe to fare best in a downturn.

  • Ethereum just transitioned its oldest test network Ropsten to proof of stake in a ‘very big event’ for the merge and the crypto space

    Though it will take a while for Ethereum developers to assess whether there were any issues, the Ropsten test network successfully shifted to proof of stake.

  • Ansys announces release of two new semiconductor products that integrate into its big-data platform

    Canonsburg-based simulation and software company Ansys Inc. announced the release of two new semiconductor products that have been built for integration into its big-data platform called SeaScape.

  • Alibaba's cloud services business launches two new data centres in Saudi Arabia to step up its overseas expansion

    Alibaba Group Holding's cloud computing unit will open two new data centres this week in Saudi Arabia, more than a year after the Chinese e-commerce giant committed to invest up to US$500 million over a five-year period in the largest country in Western Asia. Hangzhou-based Alibaba's joint venture in the country, Saudi Cloud Computing Co, announced the infrastructure expansion at a launch ceremony last Sunday in Riyadh, the country's capital, where the Chinese firm was represented by Alibaba Clo

  • I drop my iPhone at least once a week, but this case I bought on Amazon has kept it crack-free for over a year

    It's on sale right now. The post I drop my iPhone at least once a week, but this case I bought on Amazon has kept it crack-free for over a year appeared first on In The Know.